Go
A map showing the location of RakiRaki San Francisco

RakiRaki San Francisco

Open today 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3282 Mission Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

The Original Tonkotsu$15.50
Deluxe original tonkotsu broth topped with onions, moyashi, bamboo, garlic chips, wakame seaweed, soy sauce egg, and roasted sesame seeds
Rikimaru Spicy Miso$17.00
Fermented miso soybean paste mixed with flavored oils, assortment of seasoning and chili spices. Served in our original tonkotsu base and toppings
Black Edition$16.00
Tonkotsu base with garlic oil roasted with natural bincho charcoal. Served with our main original tonkotsu toppings
Rikimaru Miso$16.00
Fermented miso soybean paste mixed with flavored oils, and assortment of spices. Served in our original tonkotsu base and toppings
Chicken Karaage$12.00
Marinated chicken deep-fried to a crisp to perfection, served with house ponzu, Japanese mayo and spicy mayo dipping sauces
Red Edition$16.00
Fermented with spicy takano-tsume red hot chili pepper, organic garlic, red paprika and soybean sesame oil.
Plant Base Ramen$16.00
Special vegetable base ramen served with bamboo, wakame seaweed, no-chasiu tofu, crispy kabocha pumpkin, sauteed bean sprouts, green onions, and garlic chips
Takoyaki$8.00
Chopped octopus in a crispy batter served with mustard mayo and okonami sauce, topped off with bonito flakes
Crispy Veggie Gyoza$10.00
Tofu, edamame, mixed veggies gyoza, lightly crisp served with house ponzu
Ikagesso Karaage$11.00
Crispy deep-fried delicate squid legs served with spicy mayo
See full menu

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

3282 Mission Street, San Francisco CA 94110

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Four Chairs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Buen Comer

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Authentic Mexico City Food

TILAK Indian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Fire Wings

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Pickup

pickup bag icon

RakiRaki San Francisco

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston