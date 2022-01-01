Go
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100

Popular Items

Rock N' Roll$9.00
Marinated crab mix, shrimp tempura, cucumber, masago, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Gyoza$5.00
Pan-Fried Pork and Chicken Dumplings
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Tuna mixed with Spicy Mayo, Cucumber
Crunchy Roll$7.00
Marinated Crab Mix and Cucumber, topped with Tempura Flakes
Bento Box$13.00
Comes with a Bed of White Rice, Salad with Ginger Dressing, and a Choice of a Selected Classic Roll
Salmon Roll$7.00
Fresh Salmon and Avocado
Philly Roll$9.00
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, and Cream Cheese
Miso Soup$2.00
Traditional Japanese Soybean Soup with Soft Tofu, Seaweed, and Scallions
California Roll$7.00
Kani, Avocado, and Cucumber
Crab Puffs$5.00
Crab Mix with Cream Cheese Wrapped in Wonton Skin
Location

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
