Go
Toast

Raku Sushi

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

805 Harbor Blvd. • $$

Avg 4 (666 reviews)

Popular Items

N21. SAKE$3.00
Salmon
RED DRAGON$12.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped w/ tuna, avocado and spicy mayo
LION KING$12.00
California roll topped w/ grilled salmon, masago, house spicy sauce
CAPITOL$12.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado topped w/ crab meat, masago and special sauce
A2. GYOZA$6.00
Crispy pork dumplings, 6pcs
VOLCANO$10.00
Deep-fried roll with tuna, jalapeño, crab meat and house spicy sauce
MISO SOUP$2.00
White miso paste, silken tofu, dried seaweed, green onion
CALIFORNIA$7.00
Crab meat and avocado topped w/ sesame seeds
HARBOR$12.00
Deep-fried tuna maki topped w/ spicy crab meat and house spicy sauce
49ERS$12.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado topped w/ salmon and thinly sliced lemon
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

805 Harbor Blvd.

West Sacramento CA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

20 Beach Hut Deli

No reviews yet

Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺

Zócalo

No reviews yet

We understand that extraordinary hospitality & meals are more important now than ever. Now serving pickup & delivery from West Sacramento - easier & faster for our valued guest is our goal.

Meal Kits

No reviews yet

Meal kits

Drake's: The Barn

No reviews yet

Drake’s BARN is a landmark two-acre community gathering spot, featuring food, beer, wine, cocktails and entertainment along the river in West Sacramento’s Bridge District. Relax with friends and family in the beer garden, on beach chairs with lawn games in the large open meadow, around a fire pit, or underneath the wing of this architectural landmark. There is no entry fee and outside food and drink is not allowed.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston