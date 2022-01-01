Raku East Village
Udon specialist offering gourmet noodle soups & other traditional Japanese bites.
342 E 6th St
Location
342 E 6th St
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:45 pm
