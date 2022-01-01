Raku Soho
This is noted udon specialist Raku's second Manhattan location. Renowned chef Norihiro Ishizuka, of Omakase destination Kura, cooks bowls of noodles in flavorful broth to perfection and offers them alongside a range of authentic Japanese appetizers. The interior is minimalist yet warm, inspired by the Japanese wabi-sabi worldview.
48 MacDougal Street
Location
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 1:00 am
