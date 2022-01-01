Go
Rakuu Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

22635 Morton Ranch rd Ste 220

No reviews yet

Popular Items

California Roll$6.95
Shaggy Dog Roll$11.50
Chicken Fried Rice$7.99
Lo-Mein$9.95
Lo mein noodles stir-fried with onions, carrots and mushrooms with your choice of chicken/beef/shrimp.
Spring Rolls$4.75
Hand wrapped in rice paper with fresh veggies, lettuce, choice of grilled pork/chicken/shrimp/tofu served with peanut sauce.
Vietnamese Egg Rolls (4)$6.50
Fried Vietnamese egg rolls stuffed with seasoned pork. Served with lettuce, pickled carrots, bean sprouts, cilantro and fish sauce.
Crab Rangoon$5.50
Golden crispy wonton filled with creamy cheese.
Edamame$4.50
Boiled green soybeans seasoned with salt / spicy garlic
General Tso Plate$10.95
Pork Dumplings$4.50
Choice of steamed, pan-fried or deep-fried wonton skin filled with pork and vegetables.
Location

Katy TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

