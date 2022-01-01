Go
Toast

Rakuu Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

5200 FM 2920

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Wonton Soup$4.00
Shaggy Dog Roll$11.50
Edamame$4.95
Spring Rolls$5.00
Chicken Fried Rice$8.99
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$8.50
Vietnamese Egg Rolls (4)$6.95
Crab Rangoon$5.95
Pork Dumplings$5.50
General Tso Plate$10.95
See full menu

Location

5200 FM 2920

Spring TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

b.good

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Charm Thai

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Big Salad

No reviews yet

Because Your Body Deserves The Best!

Salata

No reviews yet

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston