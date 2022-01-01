Raleigh restaurants you'll love

Four of each kind! Chai spiced gingerbread snowflakes, Urfa chili-chocolate wafers w/ gold leaf, caramelized white chocolate pistachio & almond cookies, fennel and lemon spritz swirls. Are you not that good at baking things for yourself? Did your upstairs neighbor give you a thoughtful handmade gift and you forgot they exist because its 2020, I mean, cut me some slack, so all you could say is "Thanks! I got you something great too, but its not quite ready yet?" Did mom get into the eggnog a little too festively, take a "holiday nap" on the couch, leaving the oven on, and burning Santa's cookies? Did I give a little too much insight into my own life here? If the answer to any of these questions is "Yes!" then do we have the perfect thing for you! For the low, low price of... hold on I gotta check.... $26 dollars, you can solve all your problems and a whole lot more! (contains gluten, dairy, and eggs)

