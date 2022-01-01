Raleigh restaurants you'll love
Raleigh's top cuisines
Must-try Raleigh restaurants
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh
145 E Davie St, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Drip Coffee
|$2.25
Dark or Light Roast
|BAGEL SANDWICH
|$7.99
Egg And Cheddar Cheese On Your Choice Of Bagel. Served With Fruit And Chipotle Mayo. Add Bacon Or Turkey Sausage $1.00
|JANE PLAIN
|$3.99
Your Choice Of Bagel Served With Butter Or Cream Cheese
Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH
|Popular items
|Egg Rolls
|$9.00
Finely diced mushrooms, peppers & onions, shaved ribeye & mozzarella. Drizzled with Thai sauce (Ingredients cannot be removed or substituted)
|Cheesesteak Sub
|$12.00
Choice of beef or chicken, sauteed mushrooms, green peppers & onions, American-Swiss blend, Constanzo roll / Choice of Side
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Breaded chicken tenders, choice of wing sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, flour tortilla / Ranch or Blue Cheese / Choice of Side
SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
4209 Lassiter Mill, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
|Dawali
Gluten-Free. Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped with Aladdin’s dressing, feta, and chopped parsley
|Chicken Salad
|$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Carroll's Kitchen
19 E Martin St., Raleigh
|Popular items
|Turkey Brie
|$12.00
turkey, brie, caramelized onions, crispy bacon, and honey maple mayo served grilled on panini bread
|Turkey Avocado
|$13.00
roasted turkey breast, avocado, bacon, cheddar, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato
|Carroll’s Caesar Salad
|$6.00
romaine, parmesan, house garlic croutons, hard boiled egg, house caesar dressing.
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
2100 Hillsborough St #110, Raleigh
|Popular items
|NACHOS GABACHOS
|$13.00
|CARNE
|$17.00
|QUESO PICOSO
|$8.00
PASTA • SANDWICHES
Alimentari At Left Bank
500 E Davie St, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Charcuterie Board
|$36.00
Charcuterie board comes with 4 meats, 3 cheeses, Whole Grain Mustard, 2 accoutrement (marinated olives, marinated mushrooms or giardiniera -- depending on availability) and ciabatta bread.
*Alimentari team chooses items included on boards. Should there be dietary restrictions, please list those below.
|The Hot Italian
|$13.50
Salame calabrese, capicola cotto, prosciutto di Parma, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cherry peppers and an Italian vinaigrette on ciabatta.
|Chicago Italian Beef
|$13.50
House-made roast beef in au jus, topped with spicy giardiniera (marinated vegetables), melted provolone cheese on ciabatta. Served with a side of au jus to pour over the sandwich.
so•ca cocina latina
2130 Clark Ave, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Cuban Picadillo Empanadas
|$13.00
savory beef, olives, roasted garlic sauce, scallions, red pepper purée
|(GF) Columbian Pan de Yuca
|$9.00
Aji Amarillo, Mozzarella, Agave Butter, Pickled Onions {GF} {V}
|Tres Leches
|$12.00
Torched Meringue, Figs, Mixed Berries, Candied Pepitas, Fig Sauce
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
State of Beer
401 A Hillsborough St, Raleigh
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$13.00
Toasted La Farm Hoagie Roll, Roast Beef, Gouda and American Cheese, Crunchy Onions, Yellow Horseradish Aioli with French Onion Au Jus
|In the Pines
|$12.00
Smoked Turkey, Pepperjack Cheese, Red Onions, Jalapeños, BBQ Sauce
|Italian Salad
|$10.00
Black Forest ham, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, mixed greens, pickled red onions, provolone, red wine vinaigrette
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Crab Dip
|$12.99
A rich mixture of crab, cheeses, horseradish & spices served with fried pita points
|Shrimp Basket
|$11.99
Lightly breaded & fried shrimp served with fries & coleslaw
|House Salad - Entrée
|$8.99
Romaine lettuce, candied pecans, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomato & scallions served with our White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Oak City Meatball Shoppe
180. E Davie Street, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$7.50
Mac & Cheese with a seasoned bread crumb topping
|Collard Greens
|$7.50
Does contain bacon!
|Parmesan Risotto
|$7.00
Irregardless
901 W Morgan St, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Fried Brussels Sprouts (vegan + gf)
|$12.00
Fried Brussels sprouts served with chipotle aioli and vegan chorizo.
|Tempeh Tikka Masala (vegan + gf)
|$18.00
Coconut Tikka Masala served with crispy tempeh, Jasmine rice, spinach, cilantro and mango chutney
|Garden Salad (vegan + gf)
|$8.00
Baby greens and red leaf lettuce topped with sliced red cabbage, onions, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, raisins and sunflower seeds. Served with a choice of dressing.
San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield
11211 Galleria Ave #101, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Fresh Tableside Guacamole
|$9.50
Comes with Chips
|Chicken Fajitas
|$15.00
Grilled tender sliced chicken. Served with grilled bell peppers, onions + a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, grated cheese and sour cream.
|Arroz Con Pollo
|$9.50
Grilled chicken served over Mexican rice and cheese sauce.
Garland Heat & Eat
14 W MARTIN STREET, RALEIGH
|Popular items
|Christmas Meal Kit for 4
|$170.00
A festive Christmas spread for 4! Some simple steps will easily set your Holiday table with:
*4 fully cooked confit duck legs with spiced persimmon-orange glaze
*Creamy masala scalloped potatoes (contains dairy)
*Tender mixed baby lettuces with pickled ginger, almonds, pomegranate, and citrus vinaigrette (contains tree nuts)
*Roasted sweet potatoes and winter squash with Bengali 5 spice (paanch phoran) and maple mustard butter (contains dairy)
*Wintery cranberry and mango chutney
*Ghee roasted carrot cake, orange blossom buttercream icing, cardamom poached apples (contains gluten, dairy, and eggs)
*Everything in this meal is gluten-free except for the dessert
*Everything is ready to heat/ mix together and eat! Pair with wine for a complete feast and some cookies for the night before!
|"Too good for Santa" cookie box!
|$26.00
Four of each kind! Chai spiced gingerbread snowflakes, Urfa chili-chocolate wafers w/ gold leaf, caramelized white chocolate pistachio & almond cookies, fennel and lemon spritz swirls. Are you not that good at baking things for yourself? Did your upstairs neighbor give you a thoughtful handmade gift and you forgot they exist because its 2020, I mean, cut me some slack, so all you could say is "Thanks! I got you something great too, but its not quite ready yet?" Did mom get into the eggnog a little too festively, take a "holiday nap" on the couch, leaving the oven on, and burning Santa's cookies? Did I give a little too much insight into my own life here? If the answer to any of these questions is "Yes!" then do we have the perfect thing for you! For the low, low price of... hold on I gotta check.... $26 dollars, you can solve all your problems and a whole lot more! (contains gluten, dairy, and eggs)
|Take and bake Tahni chocolate chip shortbread cookies (8 pc)
|$10.00
Surprise Santa this year with these gourmet tahini chocolate chip shortbread cookies! Who doesn't love a warm cookie fresh out of the oven? (contains gluten, dairy, and eggs)
Neomonde Mediterranean
3817 Beryl Rd, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Large Chicken Shawarma
|$10.99
grilled chicken with garlic paste, diced tomato, Lebanese pickles and lemon tahini dressing
|Large Kabob Plate
|$12.99
Choice of a 2 kabobs with 2 sides. Served with two pieces of pita. Extra pita, will be an additional charge.
|Pita Pocket Plate
|$10.99
Choice of a half pita pocket with a choice of 2 sides and mini rose baklava. Served with two pieces of pita. Extra pita, will be an additional charge.
Brew Coffee Bar
2310 Bale St, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Cappuccino
|$3.85
2 oz of espresso with 4 oz steamed milk
|Matcha Latte
|$4.00
Unsweetened Matcha from Rishi Tea paired with milk of your choice
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.00
Chicken salad mix with cranberries, pecans, and honey on Union Special sourdough bread
(ish) delicatessen
702 N Person Street, Raleigh
|Popular items
|The Nassau County
|$13.00
Corned beef, spicy brown mustard, havarti cheese, bread & butter pickled okra, and coleslaw, on toasted wheat bread.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Scrambled eggs, black beans, and melty cheese in a flour tortilla. With roasted tomatillo salsa and cilantro sour cream for dunking.
(vegetarian)
|Smoked F(ish) Melt
|$12.00
Even better than the Tuna Melt! Fish caught off the NC coast, smoked to near perfection, on sourdough with braised chard, swiss, and lemony-dill mayo.
(pescatarian)
Garland
14 W Martin Street, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Vietnamese Caramel Glazed Duck leg
|$32.00
coconut black rice, pickles, winter greens salad, nuoc cham [Gluten Free]
|Roasted Brussels Sprouts
|$16.00
smoked and cured fish vinaigrette, pomegranate, pickled apples and fennel, mustard oil [Gluten Free]
|Szechuan Glazed Pork Belly
|$18.00
charred baby cabbage, peanuts, scallions
SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS
Plates Neighborhood Kitchen
301 Glenwood Ave Suite 100, Raleigh
|Popular items
|French Toast
|$13.00
apple butter + whipped mascarpone + maple syrup + fresh fruit
|Half Salad
|$6.00
Half size of our featured Market Salad
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
soft scrambled eggs + black beans & rice + peppers + onion + chorizo + salsa verde + pico de gallo + guacamole + queso fresco + flour tortilla
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Flounder Basket
|$11.99
Lightly breaded & fried flounder served with fries & coleslaw
|Lump Crab Cake Sliders
|$13.99
Two seared lump crab cake sliders with lettuce, tomato & bistro sauce, served with your choice of one side
|House Salad - Entrée
|$8.99
Romaine lettuce, candied pecans, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomato & scallions served with our White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Poole's Diner
426 South McDowell Street, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Roast Chicken with Double Chicken Stock
|$28.00
Roasted Chicken with Double Chicken Stock
Ingredients:
Half Chicken, salt, butter, rosemary, garlic.
Double chicken stock: Chicken, celery, carrots, onion, garlic, shallots, white wine, tomato paste, bay, thyme, black peppercorn, sea salt.
Allergies: Dairy, Allium, Nightshade
|Macaroni au Gratin
|$18.00
Poole's Signature Macaroni with Three Cheeses
Ingredients:
Macaroni, Grana Padano, Jarlsberg, Sharp Cheddar, cream, salt
Allergies: Dairy, Gluten
|Pimento Cheese
|$12.00
Hook's 3-year Cheddar Pimento Cheese with Fried Saltines
Ingredients:
Pimento cheese: Hook’s 3-Year cheddar cheese, Cabot sharp white cheddar cheese, charred red bell pepper, red onion, cider aioli, Texas Pete, Tabasco, salt, pepper, olive oil
Allergies: Dairy, Allium, Nightshade, Egg
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Capital
3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH
|Popular items
|Buffalo Dip
|$10.00
Cheddar & cream cheese blend mixed with chopped celery, blue cheese crumbles, medium bualo sauce and seasoned shredded chicken w/ Tortilla chips or Flatbread (Ingredients cannot be removed or substituted)
|20 Wings
|$27.00
Choice of wing sauce (up to 2) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (2)
|10 Wings
|$14.50
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
Dos Taquitos
6101 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Cheese Dip
|$5.00
Jalapenos makes this blend of cheeses spicy and delicious
|Mariposa Quesadilla
|$6.95
Two flour tortillas with cheese and served with cilantro rice.
|Enchiladas de Puebla
|$17.00
Three corn tortillas one stuffed with grilled chicken and topped with tomatillo sauce. The second stuffed with black beans and topped with mexican cream. The third stuffed with steak and topped with chipotle sauce. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
FRENCH FRIES
Element Gastropub
421 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Wings
|$11.00
6 crispy wings tossed in choice of mild, medium, hot, jalapeño bbq, 3 pepper, or sweet bbq, celery, house ranch
|Chik'n Tenders
|$11.00
Double dipped fried chik’n tenders, beer battered fries, choice 2 sauces
|Reuben Sando
|$14.50
Housemade Seitan Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing, Swiss on Neomonde Texas Toast Cut Marbled Rye
Pure Vegan Café Juicery & Eatery
8369 Creedmoor Rd, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Backyard Burger
|$12.50
Seasoned grilled impossible burger, chilli, slaw, ketchup, mustard
|Chipotle Bowl
|$11.50
Quinoa, romaine lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, walnut taco, jalapenos, avocado, cilantro-date dressing and cashew cheeze.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.50
Chick'n patty on vegan English muffin with honee-mustard sauce
*(GF bread option +$1.00)
PIZZA
Farina Neighborhood Italian
8450 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh
|Popular items
|12" Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
burrata cheese, roma tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella
|Simple Salad - Single
|$13.00
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, parmesan, lemon herb vinaigrette
|Sunday Gravy
|$24.00
*THE BEST! house marinara slow cooked with meatballs, sausage, short ribs, rigatoni
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
505 W Jones Str., Raleigh
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls
|$10.00
Chicken, pepper jack cheese, scallions, & buffalo sauce wrapped in a crispy wrapper. Served with sun-dried bleu cheese sauce.
|Wings
|$12.00
Six chicken wings smothered in one of our house-made sauces & served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
**There is currently a chicken wing shortage, causing prices to double. We hope the shortage ends soon and we can go back to offering a pound of wings at this price instead of six.
|All American Burger
|$13.00
8oz ground in house Certified Angus Beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, B&B pickles, & smoked 1000 island dressing served on a toasted Brioche roll.
Union Special
2409 Crabtree Blvd #102, Raleigh
|Popular items
|The Union Egg Sandwich
|$9.50
Soft Scrambled Eggs, Fontina Cheese, Hash Brown, Romesco on our Brioche Bun Served with a Side Salad
|Cinnamon Bun
|$4.00
Cinnamon Brown Sugar Kouign Amann, Dipped in a Donut Glaze
|Union Sour (available everyday)
|$7.00
Our Sifted Whole Wheat and Spelt Sourdough is the Basis to all our Sour Mixes. Wide Open and Soft
Heyday Brewing
5301 Tin Roof Way Raleigh, Raleigh
|Popular items
|North Carolina Pork BBQ Sandwich
|$13.00
BBQ pork, coleslaw, potato bun, BBQ sauce, and served with a side of fries
|Soft Pretzels
|$7.00
Four long-shaped soft pretzels, sided with beer cheese and yellow mustard
|Pork Nachos
|$9.00
Tri-colored nachos topped with beer cheese, shredded BBQ pork, scallions, and jalepenos.
Union Special
401 FAYETTEVILLE ST SUITE 103, RALEIGH
|Popular items
|Vegan Sandwich
|$10.00
Romesco, Sprouts, Tomato, Cucumbers, Lettuces, Tahini, on Toasted Sandwich Sour
|Hot Ham Sandwich
|$11.00
Gruyere, Bacon Braised & Pickled Cabbage, Honey Mustard, Arugula on Our Sandwich Sourdough Served with a Side Salad
|>> Mig-Griddle<<
|$10.00
Challah, scrambled eggs, white cheddar, sausage, maple syrup, hot sauce
Sushi Thai Raleigh
2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Pad Thai (gf)
|$10.00
Stir fried rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, and scallions in Pad Thai sauce served with ground peanuts and lime wedge
|Fireball Roll*
|$8.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, and avocado topped with seared tuna, spicy mayo, jalapeños, and hot sauce
|Crunchy Shrimp Roll
|$7.50
Kani, tempura ﬂakes, masago, and spicy mayo topped with shrimp and kani