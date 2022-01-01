Raleigh restaurants you'll love

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Raleigh

Raleigh's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Vietnamese
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Greek
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Raleigh restaurants

Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh

145 E Davie St, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (840 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Drip Coffee$2.25
Dark or Light Roast
BAGEL SANDWICH$7.99
Egg And Cheddar Cheese On Your Choice Of Bagel. Served With Fruit And Chipotle Mayo. Add Bacon Or Turkey Sausage $1.00
JANE PLAIN$3.99
Your Choice Of Bagel Served With Butter Or Cream Cheese
More about Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh
Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail image

 

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail

4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Egg Rolls$9.00
Finely diced mushrooms, peppers & onions, shaved ribeye & mozzarella. Drizzled with Thai sauce (Ingredients cannot be removed or substituted)
Cheesesteak Sub$12.00
Choice of beef or chicken, sauteed mushrooms, green peppers & onions, American-Swiss blend, Constanzo roll / Choice of Side
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Breaded chicken tenders, choice of wing sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, flour tortilla / Ranch or Blue Cheese / Choice of Side
More about Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
Aladdin's Eatery image

SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

4209 Lassiter Mill, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
Dawali
Gluten-Free. Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped with Aladdin’s dressing, feta, and chopped parsley
Chicken Salad$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Carroll's Kitchen image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Carroll's Kitchen

19 E Martin St., Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey Brie$12.00
turkey, brie, caramelized onions, crispy bacon, and honey maple mayo served grilled on panini bread
Turkey Avocado$13.00
roasted turkey breast, avocado, bacon, cheddar, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato
Carroll’s Caesar Salad$6.00
romaine, parmesan, house garlic croutons, hard boiled egg, house caesar dressing.
More about Carroll's Kitchen
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila image

 

Gonza Tacos Y Tequila

2100 Hillsborough St #110, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
NACHOS GABACHOS$13.00
CARNE$17.00
QUESO PICOSO$8.00
More about Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
Alimentari At Left Bank image

PASTA • SANDWICHES

Alimentari At Left Bank

500 E Davie St, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (39 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Charcuterie Board$36.00
Charcuterie board comes with 4 meats, 3 cheeses, Whole Grain Mustard, 2 accoutrement (marinated olives, marinated mushrooms or giardiniera -- depending on availability) and ciabatta bread.
*Alimentari team chooses items included on boards. Should there be dietary restrictions, please list those below.
The Hot Italian$13.50
Salame calabrese, capicola cotto, prosciutto di Parma, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cherry peppers and an Italian vinaigrette on ciabatta.
Chicago Italian Beef$13.50
House-made roast beef in au jus, topped with spicy giardiniera (marinated vegetables), melted provolone cheese on ciabatta. Served with a side of au jus to pour over the sandwich.
More about Alimentari At Left Bank
so•ca cocina latina image

 

so•ca cocina latina

2130 Clark Ave, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban Picadillo Empanadas$13.00
savory beef, olives, roasted garlic sauce, scallions, red pepper purée
(GF) Columbian Pan de Yuca$9.00
Aji Amarillo, Mozzarella, Agave Butter, Pickled Onions {GF} {V}
Tres Leches$12.00
Torched Meringue, Figs, Mixed Berries, Candied Pepitas, Fig Sauce
More about so•ca cocina latina
State of Beer image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

State of Beer

401 A Hillsborough St, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (16 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
French Dip$13.00
Toasted La Farm Hoagie Roll, Roast Beef, Gouda and American Cheese, Crunchy Onions, Yellow Horseradish Aioli with French Onion Au Jus
In the Pines$12.00
Smoked Turkey, Pepperjack Cheese, Red Onions, Jalapeños, BBQ Sauce
Italian Salad$10.00
Black Forest ham, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, mixed greens, pickled red onions, provolone, red wine vinaigrette
More about State of Beer
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District image

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District

2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crab Dip$12.99
A rich mixture of crab, cheeses, horseradish & spices served with fried pita points
Shrimp Basket$11.99
Lightly breaded & fried shrimp served with fries & coleslaw
House Salad - Entrée$8.99
Romaine lettuce, candied pecans, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomato & scallions served with our White Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
Oak City Meatball Shoppe image

 

Oak City Meatball Shoppe

180. E Davie Street, Raleigh

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$7.50
Mac & Cheese with a seasoned bread crumb topping
Collard Greens$7.50
Does contain bacon!
Parmesan Risotto$7.00
More about Oak City Meatball Shoppe
Irregardless image

 

Irregardless

901 W Morgan St, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (1246 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Brussels Sprouts (vegan + gf)$12.00
Fried Brussels sprouts served with chipotle aioli and vegan chorizo.
Tempeh Tikka Masala (vegan + gf)$18.00
Coconut Tikka Masala served with crispy tempeh, Jasmine rice, spinach, cilantro and mango chutney
Garden Salad (vegan + gf)$8.00
Baby greens and red leaf lettuce topped with sliced red cabbage, onions, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, raisins and sunflower seeds. Served with a choice of dressing.
More about Irregardless
San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield image

 

San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield

11211 Galleria Ave #101, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh Tableside Guacamole$9.50
Comes with Chips
Chicken Fajitas$15.00
Grilled tender sliced chicken. Served with grilled bell peppers, onions + a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, grated cheese and sour cream.
Arroz Con Pollo$9.50
Grilled chicken served over Mexican rice and cheese sauce.
More about San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield
Garland Heat & Eat image

 

Garland Heat & Eat

14 W MARTIN STREET, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Christmas Meal Kit for 4$170.00
A festive Christmas spread for 4! Some simple steps will easily set your Holiday table with:
*4 fully cooked confit duck legs with spiced persimmon-orange glaze
*Creamy masala scalloped potatoes (contains dairy)
*Tender mixed baby lettuces with pickled ginger, almonds, pomegranate, and citrus vinaigrette (contains tree nuts)
*Roasted sweet potatoes and winter squash with Bengali 5 spice (paanch phoran) and maple mustard butter (contains dairy)
*Wintery cranberry and mango chutney
*Ghee roasted carrot cake, orange blossom buttercream icing, cardamom poached apples (contains gluten, dairy, and eggs)
*Everything in this meal is gluten-free except for the dessert
*Everything is ready to heat/ mix together and eat! Pair with wine for a complete feast and some cookies for the night before!
"Too good for Santa" cookie box!$26.00
Four of each kind! Chai spiced gingerbread snowflakes, Urfa chili-chocolate wafers w/ gold leaf, caramelized white chocolate pistachio & almond cookies, fennel and lemon spritz swirls. Are you not that good at baking things for yourself? Did your upstairs neighbor give you a thoughtful handmade gift and you forgot they exist because its 2020, I mean, cut me some slack, so all you could say is "Thanks! I got you something great too, but its not quite ready yet?" Did mom get into the eggnog a little too festively, take a "holiday nap" on the couch, leaving the oven on, and burning Santa's cookies? Did I give a little too much insight into my own life here? If the answer to any of these questions is "Yes!" then do we have the perfect thing for you! For the low, low price of... hold on I gotta check.... $26 dollars, you can solve all your problems and a whole lot more! (contains gluten, dairy, and eggs)
Take and bake Tahni chocolate chip shortbread cookies (8 pc)$10.00
Surprise Santa this year with these gourmet tahini chocolate chip shortbread cookies! Who doesn't love a warm cookie fresh out of the oven? (contains gluten, dairy, and eggs)
More about Garland Heat & Eat
Neomonde Mediterranean image

 

Neomonde Mediterranean

3817 Beryl Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Large Chicken Shawarma$10.99
grilled chicken with garlic paste, diced tomato, Lebanese pickles and lemon tahini dressing
Large Kabob Plate$12.99
Choice of a 2 kabobs with 2 sides. Served with two pieces of pita. Extra pita, will be an additional charge.
Pita Pocket Plate$10.99
Choice of a half pita pocket with a choice of 2 sides and mini rose baklava. Served with two pieces of pita. Extra pita, will be an additional charge.
More about Neomonde Mediterranean
Brew Coffee Bar image

 

Brew Coffee Bar

2310 Bale St, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cappuccino$3.85
2 oz of espresso with 4 oz steamed milk
Matcha Latte$4.00
Unsweetened Matcha from Rishi Tea paired with milk of your choice
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.00
Chicken salad mix with cranberries, pecans, and honey on Union Special sourdough bread
More about Brew Coffee Bar
(ish) delicatessen image

 

(ish) delicatessen

702 N Person Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Nassau County$13.00
Corned beef, spicy brown mustard, havarti cheese, bread & butter pickled okra, and coleslaw, on toasted wheat bread.
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Scrambled eggs, black beans, and melty cheese in a flour tortilla. With roasted tomatillo salsa and cilantro sour cream for dunking.
(vegetarian)
Smoked F(ish) Melt$12.00
Even better than the Tuna Melt! Fish caught off the NC coast, smoked to near perfection, on sourdough with braised chard, swiss, and lemony-dill mayo.
(pescatarian)
More about (ish) delicatessen
Garland image

 

Garland

14 W Martin Street, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (1431 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vietnamese Caramel Glazed Duck leg$32.00
coconut black rice, pickles, winter greens salad, nuoc cham [Gluten Free]
Roasted Brussels Sprouts$16.00
smoked and cured fish vinaigrette, pomegranate, pickled apples and fennel, mustard oil [Gluten Free]
Szechuan Glazed Pork Belly$18.00
charred baby cabbage, peanuts, scallions
More about Garland
Plates Neighborhood Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS

Plates Neighborhood Kitchen

301 Glenwood Ave Suite 100, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (2482 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Toast$13.00
apple butter + whipped mascarpone + maple syrup + fresh fruit
Half Salad$6.00
Half size of our featured Market Salad
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
soft scrambled eggs + black beans & rice + peppers + onion + chorizo + salsa verde + pico de gallo + guacamole + queso fresco + flour tortilla
More about Plates Neighborhood Kitchen
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest image

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest

832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Flounder Basket$11.99
Lightly breaded & fried flounder served with fries & coleslaw
Lump Crab Cake Sliders$13.99
Two seared lump crab cake sliders with lettuce, tomato & bistro sauce, served with your choice of one side
House Salad - Entrée$8.99
Romaine lettuce, candied pecans, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomato & scallions served with our White Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
Poole's Diner image

 

Poole's Diner

426 South McDowell Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roast Chicken with Double Chicken Stock$28.00
Roasted Chicken with Double Chicken Stock
Ingredients:
Half Chicken, salt, butter, rosemary, garlic.
Double chicken stock: Chicken, celery, carrots, onion, garlic, shallots, white wine, tomato paste, bay, thyme, black peppercorn, sea salt.
Allergies: Dairy, Allium, Nightshade
Macaroni au Gratin$18.00
Poole's Signature Macaroni with Three Cheeses
Ingredients:
Macaroni, Grana Padano, Jarlsberg, Sharp Cheddar, cream, salt
Allergies: Dairy, Gluten
Pimento Cheese$12.00
Hook's 3-year Cheddar Pimento Cheese with Fried Saltines
Ingredients:
Pimento cheese: Hook’s 3-Year cheddar cheese, Cabot sharp white cheddar cheese, charred red bell pepper, red onion, cider aioli, Texas Pete, Tabasco, salt, pepper, olive oil
Allergies: Dairy, Allium, Nightshade, Egg
More about Poole's Diner
Buffalo Brothers Capital image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Capital

3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH

Avg 4.3 (2909 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buffalo Dip$10.00
Cheddar & cream cheese blend mixed with chopped celery, blue cheese crumbles, medium bualo sauce and seasoned shredded chicken w/ Tortilla chips or Flatbread (Ingredients cannot be removed or substituted)
20 Wings$27.00
Choice of wing sauce (up to 2) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (2)
10 Wings$14.50
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
More about Buffalo Brothers Capital
Dos Taquitos image

 

Dos Taquitos

6101 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

Avg 3.5 (160 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Dip$5.00
Jalapenos makes this blend of cheeses spicy and delicious
Mariposa Quesadilla$6.95
Two flour tortillas with cheese and served with cilantro rice.
Enchiladas de Puebla$17.00
Three corn tortillas one stuffed with grilled chicken and topped with tomatillo sauce. The second stuffed with black beans and topped with mexican cream. The third stuffed with steak and topped with chipotle sauce. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
More about Dos Taquitos
Element Gastropub image

FRENCH FRIES

Element Gastropub

421 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$11.00
6 crispy wings tossed in choice of mild, medium, hot, jalapeño bbq, 3 pepper, or sweet bbq, celery, house ranch
Chik'n Tenders$11.00
Double dipped fried chik’n tenders, beer battered fries, choice 2 sauces
Reuben Sando$14.50
Housemade Seitan Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing, Swiss on Neomonde Texas Toast Cut Marbled Rye
More about Element Gastropub
Pure Vegan Café Juicery & Eatery image

 

Pure Vegan Café Juicery & Eatery

8369 Creedmoor Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Backyard Burger$12.50
Seasoned grilled impossible burger, chilli, slaw, ketchup, mustard
Chipotle Bowl$11.50
Quinoa, romaine lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, walnut taco, jalapenos, avocado, cilantro-date dressing and cashew cheeze.
Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
Chick'n patty on vegan English muffin with honee-mustard sauce
*(GF bread option +$1.00)
More about Pure Vegan Café Juicery & Eatery
Farina Neighborhood Italian image

PIZZA

Farina Neighborhood Italian

8450 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.2 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12" Margherita Pizza$15.00
burrata cheese, roma tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella
Simple Salad - Single$13.00
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, parmesan, lemon herb vinaigrette
Sunday Gravy$24.00
*THE BEST! house marinara slow cooked with meatballs, sausage, short ribs, rigatoni
More about Farina Neighborhood Italian
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe image

 

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe

505 W Jones Str., Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls$10.00
Chicken, pepper jack cheese, scallions, & buffalo sauce wrapped in a crispy wrapper. Served with sun-dried bleu cheese sauce.
Wings$12.00
Six chicken wings smothered in one of our house-made sauces & served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
**There is currently a chicken wing shortage, causing prices to double. We hope the shortage ends soon and we can go back to offering a pound of wings at this price instead of six.
All American Burger$13.00
8oz ground in house Certified Angus Beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, B&B pickles, & smoked 1000 island dressing served on a toasted Brioche roll.
More about Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
Union Special image

 

Union Special

2409 Crabtree Blvd #102, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Union Egg Sandwich$9.50
Soft Scrambled Eggs, Fontina Cheese, Hash Brown, Romesco on our Brioche Bun Served with a Side Salad
Cinnamon Bun$4.00
Cinnamon Brown Sugar Kouign Amann, Dipped in a Donut Glaze
Union Sour (available everyday)$7.00
Our Sifted Whole Wheat and Spelt Sourdough is the Basis to all our Sour Mixes. Wide Open and Soft
More about Union Special
Heyday Brewing image

 

Heyday Brewing

5301 Tin Roof Way Raleigh, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
North Carolina Pork BBQ Sandwich$13.00
BBQ pork, coleslaw, potato bun, BBQ sauce, and served with a side of fries
Soft Pretzels$7.00
Four long-shaped soft pretzels, sided with beer cheese and yellow mustard
Pork Nachos$9.00
Tri-colored nachos topped with beer cheese, shredded BBQ pork, scallions, and jalepenos.
More about Heyday Brewing
Union Special image

 

Union Special

401 FAYETTEVILLE ST SUITE 103, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Vegan Sandwich$10.00
Romesco, Sprouts, Tomato, Cucumbers, Lettuces, Tahini, on Toasted Sandwich Sour
Hot Ham Sandwich$11.00
Gruyere, Bacon Braised & Pickled Cabbage, Honey Mustard, Arugula on Our Sandwich Sourdough Served with a Side Salad
>> Mig-Griddle<<$10.00
Challah, scrambled eggs, white cheddar, sausage, maple syrup, hot sauce
More about Union Special
Main pic

 

Sushi Thai Raleigh

2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pad Thai (gf)$10.00
Stir fried rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, and scallions in Pad Thai sauce served with ground peanuts and lime wedge
Fireball Roll*$8.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, and avocado topped with seared tuna, spicy mayo, jalapeños, and hot sauce
Crunchy Shrimp Roll$7.50
Kani, tempura ﬂakes, masago, and spicy mayo topped with shrimp and kani
More about Sushi Thai Raleigh

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Raleigh

Salmon

Burritos

Cake

Cookies

Pies

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston