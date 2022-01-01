Raleigh American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Raleigh

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail image

 

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail

4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
10 Wings$14.50
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
1/2# Boneless Wings$11.00
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
20 Wings$27.00
Choice of wing sauce (up to 2) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (2)
More about Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
Oak City Meatball Shoppe image

 

Oak City Meatball Shoppe

180. E Davie Street, Raleigh

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Arugula Salad$7.00
Arugula, Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Pomegranate Vinaigrette
Mac & Cheese$7.50
Mac & Cheese with a seasoned bread crumb topping
Spaghetti$6.00
More about Oak City Meatball Shoppe
Irregardless image

 

Irregardless

901 W Morgan St, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (1246 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tempeh Tikka Masala (vegan + gf)$18.00
Coconut Tikka Masala served with crispy tempeh, Jasmine rice, spinach, cilantro and mango chutney
Fried Brussels Sprouts (vegan + gf)$12.00
Fried Brussels sprouts served with chipotle aioli and vegan chorizo.
Garden Salad (vegan + gf)$8.00
Baby greens and red leaf lettuce topped with sliced red cabbage, onions, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, raisins and sunflower seeds. Served with a choice of dressing.
More about Irregardless
Poole's Diner image

 

Poole's Diner

426 South McDowell Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Macaroni au Gratin$18.00
Poole's Signature Macaroni with Three Cheeses
Ingredients:
Macaroni, Grana Padano, Jarlsberg, Sharp Cheddar, cream, salt
Allergies: Dairy, Gluten
Crispy Pork Shoulder Cakes$26.00
Carnita Cakes with Roasted Tomato Relish and Chimichurri Creme Fraiche
Ingredients: Pork Shoulder, jalapeno, orange, onion, garlic, celery, carrot, eggs, salt.
Roasted Tomato Relish: Roasted roma tomatoes, salt, black pepper, olive oil, shallots.
Chimichurri Creme Fraiche: House creme fraiche, parsley, cilantro, mint, shallot, garlic, red chile flake, extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar.
Allergies: Pork, Nightshade, Allium, Egg, Dairy
Roast Chicken with Double Chicken Stock$28.00
Roasted Chicken with Double Chicken Stock
Ingredients:
Half Chicken, salt, butter, rosemary, garlic.
Double chicken stock: Chicken, celery, carrots, onion, garlic, shallots, white wine, tomato paste, bay, thyme, black peppercorn, sea salt.
Allergies: Dairy, Allium, Nightshade
More about Poole's Diner
Buffalo Brothers Capital image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Capital

3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH

Avg 4.3 (2909 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fries$3.00
Crinke-cut fries, kosher salt
1/2# Boneless Wings$11.00
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
Egg Rolls$9.00
Finely diced mushrooms, peppers & onions, shaved ribeye & mozzarella. Drizzled with Thai sauce (Ingredients cannot be removed or substituted)
More about Buffalo Brothers Capital
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe image

 

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe

505 W Jones Str., Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls$10.00
Chicken, pepper jack cheese, scallions, & buffalo sauce wrapped in a crispy wrapper. Served with sun-dried bleu cheese sauce.
Wolfpack-Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Ashley Farm's chicken thighs marinated in pickle juice, breaded, fried and tossed with our Chef's secret hot spices. Topped with bread and butter pickles and tobacco slaw on a sesame bun. Also available with regular house-made buffalo sauce.
Farm Salad$6.00
Mixed Greens, shaved fennel, red onions, cucumbers, heirloom grape tomatoes, & drizzled with basil balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing

201 S Boylan Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (226 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$11.75
fried brussels sprouts, fromage blanc, maple-mustard, everything bagel seasoning, dill
Roasted Pear Salad$11.75
lettuce mix, arugula, sliced strawberries gorgonzola, candied walnuts, strawberry-balsamic vinaigrette | GF
----------
Fresh greens, creamy gorgonzola dulce, crunchy candied walnuts, juicy strawberries, and a bright, lush vinaigrette—this salad checks all the boxes.
Wye Hill Burger$15.75
1/3 lb burger, cheddar, gouda, fried green tomato, bacon, chipotle crema
---------------
More about Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing
Glenwood Grill image

SEAFOOD

Glenwood Grill

2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151, Raleigh

Avg 4.9 (1898 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Short Ribs$23.00
Braised short rib - blue cheese spinach crusted short ribs. Sour cream smashed potatoes- red wine shallot reduction.
Burger$16.00
Pimento cheese, house made pickles, caramelized onions, horsey sauce. Choice of side
Southern Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, parmesan, maple pepper bacon, house ceasar dressing, fried grit croutons
More about Glenwood Grill
Bulbox image

 

Bulbox

4421 Six Forks Rd STE 116A, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Thai Box$11.49
Thai Chicken, Spicy Cucumber, Bahn Mi Pickles, Jalapeno, Roasted Vegetables, Cilantro, Chopped Peanuts, Thai Basil Lime Aioli, Peanut Curry Sauce
Tokyo Box$11.49
Teriyaki Chicken, Curryflower, Corn Mix, Pickled Red Onion, Roasted Vegetables, Crispy Noodles, Scallion, Maple Teriyaki Sauce, Yum Yum Sauce
Kona Poke$13.49
Choose protein, crab salad, spicy cucumber, roasted beet, banh mi pickles, cherry tomato, seaweed salad, crispy onion, romaine lettuce, pickled ginger, spicy mayo, maple teriyaki sauce, sesame dressing
More about Bulbox
Parkside Raleigh image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Parkside Raleigh

301 W Martin St, Raleigh

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$15.00
Our wings are fresh, never frozen.
choice of bbq, honey buffalo. peach habanero, Gochujang, six chili
Cheese Burger$12.00
half pound angus short rib and chuck blend patty. romaine, tomato, onion, choice of cheese
Fried Buffalo Chicken$13.00
romaine, tomato, bacon, blue cheese
More about Parkside Raleigh
Sean's Shack image

 

Sean's Shack

5900 Duraleigh Road, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Texan BBQ bacon hotdog$4.59
Brightleaf beef or pork hotdog topped with cheese, bacon crispy onion, diced onion & Texan BBQ sauce
Single$3.29
Hamburger: angus beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, ketchup & mustard (All toppings are optional if you like us to customize the burgers to your taste)
Tater Tots$2.49
More about Sean's Shack
The Rockford image

 

The Rockford

320 1/2 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brussels$9.00
flash fried brussel sprouts, brown sugar soy sauce, charred purple cabbage, toasted nori
Rockin' Shrimp$13.00
fried NC shrimp, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing
Fried Chicken$27.00
mashed potatoes, root vegetables, chipotle honey
More about The Rockford
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rudino's Pizza & Grinders

3101 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CYO Roll$13.99
16" Cheese$15.99
Extra Sauce & Dressings$0.75
More about Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
Fine Folk image

 

Fine Folk

2409 Crabtree BLVD #101, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GOV'T CHEESEBURGER$16.00
seeded bun.two patties.gov't cheese.shredduce.onion.special saus.pickles
side o' salt & malt vinegar chips
1lb CHEVALATTA (PORK & LAMB w/ SHEEP CASING)$10.00
CLASSIC ITALIAN ROPE SAUSAGE WITH PARSLEY & GRANA PADANO
please select 12/23 as your pickup date!!
fully cooked! sold by the pound!
FIVE O' CLOCK$80.00
THESE ARE TICKETS FOR NEW YEARS EVE ONLY!!
PLEASE MENTION ANY DIETARY RESTRICTIONS IN THE NOTES!!
More about Fine Folk
Death & Taxes image

 

Death & Taxes

105 W. HARGETT ST., RALEIGH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Custard-Style Macaroni and Cheese$48.00
This custard-style mac and cheese is extra cheesy--the perfect side for your Thanksgiving gathering. Serves 12 (Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg)
Cinnamon Rolls w/ Cream Cheese Orange Glaze$16.00
These cinnamon rolls are ridiculous. Sold fully cooked with reheat instructions so you can drizzle that delicious glaze over hot cinnamon rolls! Serves 6. (Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg, citrus)
Turkey Gravy$14.00
A rich roasted poultry gravy seasoned with thyme, bay, shallots, and garlic. 16 ounces (Allergens: gluten, poultry, alliums, dairy)
More about Death & Taxes
Stanbury image

 

Stanbury

938 N Blount St, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (975 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Green Beans$12.00
smoked bluefish, tomato, radish, green goddess dressing, crispy shallot (COLD!)
Arugula Salad$9.00
radish, crispy shallot, mixed herbs, sherry vinaigrette
Tagliatelle$21.00
cauliflower ragu, rosemary, chile, bread crumbs, pecorino
More about Stanbury
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (745 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kids Tenders$7.00
Served with French fries or grapes
Atlantic Grilled Salmon$22.90
Fresh Atlantic salmon grilled to perfection, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed asparagus, dressed with honey-tomato vinaigrette sauce
Two Grilled Kabobs$21.90
Beef or chicken kabob skewer brushed with homemade teriyaki sauce and served over mixed vegetables and herb rice
More about Nantucket Grill-Raleigh
HIGHTOP Burger image

HAMBURGERS

HIGHTOP Burger

2330 Bale Street #112, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (16 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
HIGHdog$3.95
100% all beef hot dog butterflied and served on a Martin’s Potato Roll
Turkey HIGHburger
Build-Your-Own smashburger with quarter pound ground turkey patties!
HIGHfries$2.95
natural skin on cut. seasoned. herby greatness
More about HIGHTOP Burger
Woody's at City Market image

 

Woody's at City Market

205 Wolfe Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Wings (5)$9.29
Medium Wings (20)$26.79
Small Boneless (10)$13.59
More about Woody's at City Market
Beasley's Chicken + Honey image

PIZZA • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beasley's Chicken + Honey

237 S Wilmington St, Raleigh

Avg 4 (1858 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pimento Mac & Cheese$5.00
Custard based mac & cheese made with pimento peppers. Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Egg, Nightshade
Creamy Mashed Potatoes$4.00
Skin-on Yukon Gold potatoes w/ charred onion gravy. Order with the charred onion gravy on the side to make it gluten free and vegetarian. Allergies: Dairy
Chicken Biscuit$9.00
Fried boneless thigh w/ pickled green tomato and honey-dijon on our buttermilk biscuit. Allergies: Gluten, Soy, Egg, Nightshades
More about Beasley's Chicken + Honey
Driftwood Cantina: Modern Mexican image

 

Driftwood Cantina: Modern Mexican

8460 Honeycutt Road, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Carne Asada Tacos$17.00
Crafty Delivery
More about Driftwood Cantina: Modern Mexican
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Capital Club 16

16 West Martin Street, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (884 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Zucchini Schnitzel$14.00
Breaded zucchini, heirloom tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and smoked paprika aioli on a brioche bun
Shanny Fries$10.00
Russet Potatoes, Sea Salt, House herbs, Ketchup, Ranch, Curry BBQ, Paprika Aioli.
Golden Garden$14.00
Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, spinach, heirloom tomatoes, avocado, onions, golden beets, and paprika aioli on sourdough
More about Capital Club 16
Tazza Kitchen image

 

Tazza Kitchen

432 Woodburn Road, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brick Oven Brussels Sprouts$9.00
bacon jam, tomato jam, mustard seeds, calabrian chilies (gf)
Cheeseburger$11.00
Painted Hills beef, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, dijonnaise, locally baked roll (add bacon +2)
Freestyle Pizza$10.00
red sauce, BUF Creamery fresh mozzarella & up to three of your preferred toppings
More about Tazza Kitchen

