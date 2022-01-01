Raleigh American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Raleigh
Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$14.50
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
|1/2# Boneless Wings
|$11.00
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
|20 Wings
|$27.00
Choice of wing sauce (up to 2) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (2)
Oak City Meatball Shoppe
180. E Davie Street, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Arugula Salad
|$7.00
Arugula, Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Pomegranate Vinaigrette
|Mac & Cheese
|$7.50
Mac & Cheese with a seasoned bread crumb topping
|Spaghetti
|$6.00
Irregardless
901 W Morgan St, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Tempeh Tikka Masala (vegan + gf)
|$18.00
Coconut Tikka Masala served with crispy tempeh, Jasmine rice, spinach, cilantro and mango chutney
|Fried Brussels Sprouts (vegan + gf)
|$12.00
Fried Brussels sprouts served with chipotle aioli and vegan chorizo.
|Garden Salad (vegan + gf)
|$8.00
Baby greens and red leaf lettuce topped with sliced red cabbage, onions, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, raisins and sunflower seeds. Served with a choice of dressing.
Poole's Diner
426 South McDowell Street, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Macaroni au Gratin
|$18.00
Poole's Signature Macaroni with Three Cheeses
Ingredients:
Macaroni, Grana Padano, Jarlsberg, Sharp Cheddar, cream, salt
Allergies: Dairy, Gluten
|Crispy Pork Shoulder Cakes
|$26.00
Carnita Cakes with Roasted Tomato Relish and Chimichurri Creme Fraiche
Ingredients: Pork Shoulder, jalapeno, orange, onion, garlic, celery, carrot, eggs, salt.
Roasted Tomato Relish: Roasted roma tomatoes, salt, black pepper, olive oil, shallots.
Chimichurri Creme Fraiche: House creme fraiche, parsley, cilantro, mint, shallot, garlic, red chile flake, extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar.
Allergies: Pork, Nightshade, Allium, Egg, Dairy
|Roast Chicken with Double Chicken Stock
|$28.00
Roasted Chicken with Double Chicken Stock
Ingredients:
Half Chicken, salt, butter, rosemary, garlic.
Double chicken stock: Chicken, celery, carrots, onion, garlic, shallots, white wine, tomato paste, bay, thyme, black peppercorn, sea salt.
Allergies: Dairy, Allium, Nightshade
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Capital
3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH
|Popular items
|Fries
|$3.00
Crinke-cut fries, kosher salt
|1/2# Boneless Wings
|$11.00
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
|Egg Rolls
|$9.00
Finely diced mushrooms, peppers & onions, shaved ribeye & mozzarella. Drizzled with Thai sauce (Ingredients cannot be removed or substituted)
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
505 W Jones Str., Raleigh
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls
|$10.00
Chicken, pepper jack cheese, scallions, & buffalo sauce wrapped in a crispy wrapper. Served with sun-dried bleu cheese sauce.
|Wolfpack-Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Ashley Farm's chicken thighs marinated in pickle juice, breaded, fried and tossed with our Chef's secret hot spices. Topped with bread and butter pickles and tobacco slaw on a sesame bun. Also available with regular house-made buffalo sauce.
|Farm Salad
|$6.00
Mixed Greens, shaved fennel, red onions, cucumbers, heirloom grape tomatoes, & drizzled with basil balsamic vinaigrette.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing
201 S Boylan Ave, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$11.75
fried brussels sprouts, fromage blanc, maple-mustard, everything bagel seasoning, dill
|Roasted Pear Salad
|$11.75
lettuce mix, arugula, sliced strawberries gorgonzola, candied walnuts, strawberry-balsamic vinaigrette | GF
Fresh greens, creamy gorgonzola dulce, crunchy candied walnuts, juicy strawberries, and a bright, lush vinaigrette—this salad checks all the boxes.
|Wye Hill Burger
|$15.75
1/3 lb burger, cheddar, gouda, fried green tomato, bacon, chipotle crema
SEAFOOD
Glenwood Grill
2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Short Ribs
|$23.00
Braised short rib - blue cheese spinach crusted short ribs. Sour cream smashed potatoes- red wine shallot reduction.
|Burger
|$16.00
Pimento cheese, house made pickles, caramelized onions, horsey sauce. Choice of side
|Southern Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine, parmesan, maple pepper bacon, house ceasar dressing, fried grit croutons
Bulbox
4421 Six Forks Rd STE 116A, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Thai Box
|$11.49
Thai Chicken, Spicy Cucumber, Bahn Mi Pickles, Jalapeno, Roasted Vegetables, Cilantro, Chopped Peanuts, Thai Basil Lime Aioli, Peanut Curry Sauce
|Tokyo Box
|$11.49
Teriyaki Chicken, Curryflower, Corn Mix, Pickled Red Onion, Roasted Vegetables, Crispy Noodles, Scallion, Maple Teriyaki Sauce, Yum Yum Sauce
|Kona Poke
|$13.49
Choose protein, crab salad, spicy cucumber, roasted beet, banh mi pickles, cherry tomato, seaweed salad, crispy onion, romaine lettuce, pickled ginger, spicy mayo, maple teriyaki sauce, sesame dressing
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Parkside Raleigh
301 W Martin St, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$15.00
Our wings are fresh, never frozen.
choice of bbq, honey buffalo. peach habanero, Gochujang, six chili
|Cheese Burger
|$12.00
half pound angus short rib and chuck blend patty. romaine, tomato, onion, choice of cheese
|Fried Buffalo Chicken
|$13.00
romaine, tomato, bacon, blue cheese
Sean's Shack
5900 Duraleigh Road, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Texan BBQ bacon hotdog
|$4.59
Brightleaf beef or pork hotdog topped with cheese, bacon crispy onion, diced onion & Texan BBQ sauce
|Single
|$3.29
Hamburger: angus beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, ketchup & mustard (All toppings are optional if you like us to customize the burgers to your taste)
|Tater Tots
|$2.49
The Rockford
320 1/2 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Brussels
|$9.00
flash fried brussel sprouts, brown sugar soy sauce, charred purple cabbage, toasted nori
|Rockin' Shrimp
|$13.00
fried NC shrimp, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing
|Fried Chicken
|$27.00
mashed potatoes, root vegetables, chipotle honey
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
3101 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh
|Popular items
|CYO Roll
|$13.99
|16" Cheese
|$15.99
|Extra Sauce & Dressings
|$0.75
Fine Folk
2409 Crabtree BLVD #101, RALEIGH
|Popular items
|GOV'T CHEESEBURGER
|$16.00
seeded bun.two patties.gov't cheese.shredduce.onion.special saus.pickles
side o' salt & malt vinegar chips
|1lb CHEVALATTA (PORK & LAMB w/ SHEEP CASING)
|$10.00
CLASSIC ITALIAN ROPE SAUSAGE WITH PARSLEY & GRANA PADANO
please select 12/23 as your pickup date!!
fully cooked! sold by the pound!
|FIVE O' CLOCK
|$80.00
THESE ARE TICKETS FOR NEW YEARS EVE ONLY!!
PLEASE MENTION ANY DIETARY RESTRICTIONS IN THE NOTES!!
Death & Taxes
105 W. HARGETT ST., RALEIGH
|Popular items
|Custard-Style Macaroni and Cheese
|$48.00
This custard-style mac and cheese is extra cheesy--the perfect side for your Thanksgiving gathering. Serves 12 (Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg)
|Cinnamon Rolls w/ Cream Cheese Orange Glaze
|$16.00
These cinnamon rolls are ridiculous. Sold fully cooked with reheat instructions so you can drizzle that delicious glaze over hot cinnamon rolls! Serves 6. (Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg, citrus)
|Turkey Gravy
|$14.00
A rich roasted poultry gravy seasoned with thyme, bay, shallots, and garlic. 16 ounces (Allergens: gluten, poultry, alliums, dairy)
Stanbury
938 N Blount St, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Green Beans
|$12.00
smoked bluefish, tomato, radish, green goddess dressing, crispy shallot (COLD!)
|Arugula Salad
|$9.00
radish, crispy shallot, mixed herbs, sherry vinaigrette
|Tagliatelle
|$21.00
cauliflower ragu, rosemary, chile, bread crumbs, pecorino
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh
1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Kids Tenders
|$7.00
Served with French fries or grapes
|Atlantic Grilled Salmon
|$22.90
Fresh Atlantic salmon grilled to perfection, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed asparagus, dressed with honey-tomato vinaigrette sauce
|Two Grilled Kabobs
|$21.90
Beef or chicken kabob skewer brushed with homemade teriyaki sauce and served over mixed vegetables and herb rice
HAMBURGERS
HIGHTOP Burger
2330 Bale Street #112, Raleigh
|Popular items
|HIGHdog
|$3.95
100% all beef hot dog butterflied and served on a Martin’s Potato Roll
|Turkey HIGHburger
Build-Your-Own smashburger with quarter pound ground turkey patties!
|HIGHfries
|$2.95
natural skin on cut. seasoned. herby greatness
Woody's at City Market
205 Wolfe Street, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Mini Wings (5)
|$9.29
|Medium Wings (20)
|$26.79
|Small Boneless (10)
|$13.59
PIZZA • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beasley's Chicken + Honey
237 S Wilmington St, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Pimento Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
Custard based mac & cheese made with pimento peppers. Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Egg, Nightshade
|Creamy Mashed Potatoes
|$4.00
Skin-on Yukon Gold potatoes w/ charred onion gravy. Order with the charred onion gravy on the side to make it gluten free and vegetarian. Allergies: Dairy
|Chicken Biscuit
|$9.00
Fried boneless thigh w/ pickled green tomato and honey-dijon on our buttermilk biscuit. Allergies: Gluten, Soy, Egg, Nightshades
Driftwood Cantina: Modern Mexican
8460 Honeycutt Road, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$17.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Capital Club 16
16 West Martin Street, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Zucchini Schnitzel
|$14.00
Breaded zucchini, heirloom tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and smoked paprika aioli on a brioche bun
|Shanny Fries
|$10.00
Russet Potatoes, Sea Salt, House herbs, Ketchup, Ranch, Curry BBQ, Paprika Aioli.
|Golden Garden
|$14.00
Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, spinach, heirloom tomatoes, avocado, onions, golden beets, and paprika aioli on sourdough
Tazza Kitchen
432 Woodburn Road, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Brick Oven Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
bacon jam, tomato jam, mustard seeds, calabrian chilies (gf)
|Cheeseburger
|$11.00
Painted Hills beef, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, dijonnaise, locally baked roll (add bacon +2)
|Freestyle Pizza
|$10.00
red sauce, BUF Creamery fresh mozzarella & up to three of your preferred toppings