Raleigh bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Raleigh
More about Union Special
Union Special
2409 Crabtree Blvd #102, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Turkey Melt
|$12.00
Fresh Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Gruyere, Crisp Apples, Arugula, and Roasted Tomato Aioli on our Sliced Sourdough
|Cinnamon Bun
|$4.00
Cinnamon Brown Sugar Kouign Amann, Dipped in a Donut Glaze
|Union Sour (available everyday)
|$7.00
Our Sifted Whole Wheat and Spelt Sourdough is the Basis to all our Sour Mixes. Wide Open and Soft
401 FAYETTEVILLE ST SUITE 103, RALEIGH
|Popular items
|Cuban Sandwich
|$13.00
Beer-braised pork shoulder, ham, gruyere, honey mustard, B&B pickles. Pressed on a semolina roll.
|Union BLT
|$12.00
Chow Chow Aioli, Hot House Tomatoes on Toasted Sandwich Sourdough Served with a Side Salad
|Grown Up Grilled Cheese
|$9.50
Collard Green Pesto, Fontina Cheese, White Cheddar, Pepper Jelly