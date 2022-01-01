Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Raleigh bakeries you'll love

Must-try bakeries in Raleigh

Union Special image

 

Union Special

2409 Crabtree Blvd #102, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey Melt$12.00
Fresh Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Gruyere, Crisp Apples, Arugula, and Roasted Tomato Aioli on our Sliced Sourdough
Cinnamon Bun$4.00
Cinnamon Brown Sugar Kouign Amann, Dipped in a Donut Glaze
Union Sour (available everyday)$7.00
Our Sifted Whole Wheat and Spelt Sourdough is the Basis to all our Sour Mixes. Wide Open and Soft
More about Union Special
Union Special image

 

Union Special

401 FAYETTEVILLE ST SUITE 103, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cuban Sandwich$13.00
Beer-braised pork shoulder, ham, gruyere, honey mustard, B&B pickles. Pressed on a semolina roll.
Union BLT$12.00
Chow Chow Aioli, Hot House Tomatoes on Toasted Sandwich Sourdough Served with a Side Salad
Grown Up Grilled Cheese$9.50
Collard Green Pesto, Fontina Cheese, White Cheddar, Pepper Jelly
More about Union Special
The Night Rider Delivery Menu image

 

The Night Rider Delivery Menu

416 West South Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ballad of Spider John$12.00
Pint Ben & Jerry's Peanut Butter Cup$8.00
Boi Bomb$8.00
More about The Night Rider Delivery Menu

