Raleigh bars & lounges you'll love

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$14.50
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
|1/2# Boneless Wings
|$11.00
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
|20 Wings
|$27.00
Choice of wing sauce (up to 2) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (2)
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
State of Beer
401 A Hillsborough St, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
House made pickled cucumbers, feta, kalamata olives, fresh red peppers, chickpeas, balsamic vinaigrette.
|French Dip
|$13.00
Toasted La Farm Hoagie Roll, Roast Beef, Gouda and American Cheese, Crunchy Onions, Yellow Horseradish Aioli with French Onion Au Jus
|Sweet Home Alabama
|$13.00
Roast Beef, American Cheese, Pickled Red Peppers, Crunchy Onions
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Crab Dip
|$12.99
A rich mixture of crab, cheeses, horseradish & spices served with fried pita points
|Shrimp Basket
|$11.99
Lightly breaded & fried shrimp served with fries & coleslaw
|House Salad - Entrée
|$8.99
Romaine lettuce, candied pecans, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomato & scallions served with our White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Oak City Meatball Shoppe
180. E Davie Street, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Arugula Salad
|$7.00
Arugula, Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Pomegranate Vinaigrette
|Mac & Cheese
|$7.50
Mac & Cheese with a seasoned bread crumb topping
|Spaghetti
|$6.00
Garland Heat & Eat
14 W MARTIN STREET, RALEIGH
|Popular items
|Christmas Meal Kit for 4
|$170.00
A festive Christmas spread for 4! Some simple steps will easily set your Holiday table with:
*4 fully cooked confit duck legs with spiced persimmon-orange glaze
*Creamy masala scalloped potatoes (contains dairy)
*Tender mixed baby lettuces with pickled ginger, almonds, pomegranate, and citrus vinaigrette (contains tree nuts)
*Roasted sweet potatoes and winter squash with Bengali 5 spice (paanch phoran) and maple mustard butter (contains dairy)
*Wintery cranberry and mango chutney
*Ghee roasted carrot cake, orange blossom buttercream icing, cardamom poached apples (contains gluten, dairy, and eggs)
*Everything in this meal is gluten-free except for the dessert
*Everything is ready to heat/ mix together and eat! Pair with wine for a complete feast and some cookies for the night before!
|"Too good for Santa" cookie box!
|$26.00
Four of each kind! Chai spiced gingerbread snowflakes, Urfa chili-chocolate wafers w/ gold leaf, caramelized white chocolate pistachio & almond cookies, fennel and lemon spritz swirls. Are you not that good at baking things for yourself? Did your upstairs neighbor give you a thoughtful handmade gift and you forgot they exist because its 2020, I mean, cut me some slack, so all you could say is "Thanks! I got you something great too, but its not quite ready yet?" Did mom get into the eggnog a little too festively, take a "holiday nap" on the couch, leaving the oven on, and burning Santa's cookies? Did I give a little too much insight into my own life here? If the answer to any of these questions is "Yes!" then do we have the perfect thing for you! For the low, low price of... hold on I gotta check.... $26 dollars, you can solve all your problems and a whole lot more! (contains gluten, dairy, and eggs)
|Take and bake Tahni chocolate chip shortbread cookies (8 pc)
|$10.00
Surprise Santa this year with these gourmet tahini chocolate chip shortbread cookies! Who doesn't love a warm cookie fresh out of the oven? (contains gluten, dairy, and eggs)
Garland
14 W Martin Street, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Vietnamese Caramel Glazed Duck leg
|$32.00
coconut black rice, pickles, winter greens salad, nuoc cham [Gluten Free]
|Roasted Brussels Sprouts
|$16.00
smoked and cured fish vinaigrette, pomegranate, pickled apples and fennel, mustard oil [Gluten Free]
|Szechuan Glazed Pork Belly
|$18.00
charred baby cabbage, peanuts, scallions
PIZZA
Farina Neighborhood Italian
8450 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh
|Popular items
|12" Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
burrata cheese, roma tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella
|Simple Salad - Single
|$13.00
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, parmesan, lemon herb vinaigrette
|Sunday Gravy
|$24.00
*THE BEST! house marinara slow cooked with meatballs, sausage, short ribs, rigatoni
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
505 W Jones Str., Raleigh
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls
|$10.00
Chicken, pepper jack cheese, scallions, & buffalo sauce wrapped in a crispy wrapper. Served with sun-dried bleu cheese sauce.
|Wolfpack-Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Ashley Farm's chicken thighs marinated in pickle juice, breaded, fried and tossed with our Chef's secret hot spices. Topped with bread and butter pickles and tobacco slaw on a sesame bun. Also available with regular house-made buffalo sauce.
|Farm Salad
|$6.00
Mixed Greens, shaved fennel, red onions, cucumbers, heirloom grape tomatoes, & drizzled with basil balsamic vinaigrette.
SEAFOOD
Glenwood Grill
2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Short Ribs
|$23.00
Braised short rib - blue cheese spinach crusted short ribs. Sour cream smashed potatoes- red wine shallot reduction.
|Burger
|$16.00
Pimento cheese, house made pickles, caramelized onions, horsey sauce. Choice of side
|Southern Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine, parmesan, maple pepper bacon, house ceasar dressing, fried grit croutons
Bulbox
4421 Six Forks Rd STE 116A, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Thai Box
|$11.49
Thai Chicken, Spicy Cucumber, Bahn Mi Pickles, Jalapeno, Roasted Vegetables, Cilantro, Chopped Peanuts, Thai Basil Lime Aioli, Peanut Curry Sauce
|Tokyo Box
|$11.49
Teriyaki Chicken, Curryflower, Corn Mix, Pickled Red Onion, Roasted Vegetables, Crispy Noodles, Scallion, Maple Teriyaki Sauce, Yum Yum Sauce
|Kona Poke
|$13.49
Choose protein, crab salad, spicy cucumber, roasted beet, banh mi pickles, cherry tomato, seaweed salad, crispy onion, romaine lettuce, pickled ginger, spicy mayo, maple teriyaki sauce, sesame dressing
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL
Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar
309 N Dawson St, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Eggplant Ravioli To Go
|$18.00
Smoked eggplant, sun dried tomatoes, ricotta, San Marzano reggiano sauce
|Mulino Pizza To Go
|$22.00
San Marzano, Organic baked Egg, prosciutto, arugula
|Arancini To Go
|$12.00
Deep fried rice balls, taleggio, bolognese, house salsa
Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar
105 Friendly Drive Suite 101, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Vegetable Samosa (2 pcs) (Vegan)
|$5.99
Crispy fried pastry stuffed with peas and potatoes)
|Chicken Tikka Masala (GF)
|$16.99
Boneless chicken tikka cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce with onion & bell peppers
|Garlic Naan
|$3.49
Plain Naan, infused with garlic and brushed with butter
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
7713 Lead Mine Rd. #39, Raleigh
|Popular items
|FAJITAS
|$15.00
bell peppers / onions / mushrooms / salad / choice of chicken, veggies. Steak or shrimp*, add +$4.00
|QUESO PICOSO
|$8.00
cheese / jalapeño
|MEXICAN FLAG
|$16.00
corn tortillas / steak / chicken / paisa beans / cheese / mexican cream / tomatillo sauce / chile de arbol sauce / cilantro
DIM SUM
Brewery Bhavana
218 S Blount St, Raleigh
|Popular items
|General Tso
|$21.80
Crunchy, sweet, and tangy, Bhavana's General Tso comes with your choice of chicken or tofu tossed in our house-made hibiscus sauce and is served with jasmine rice and sesame seeds. • Allergen Information: Gluten-Free and Shellfish-Free, General Tso Tofu is Vegan.
|Pork & Chive Shumai
|$15.80
Open-faced shrimp, pork, and chive dumplings are made daily by hand. Served with house dumpling sauce (contains gluten). • Allergen Information: Contains meat, shellfish, sesame, and gluten.
|Char Siu Bao
|$15.80
Our most popular dim sum at Bhavana, these buns are hand-made each day and stuffed with Cantonese barbeque pork. Served with house dumpling sauce (contains gluten). • Allergen Information: Contains shellfish, sesame, and gluten.
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
8800 Harvest Oaks Dr Ste 102, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Extra Sauce & Dressings
|$0.75
|Calzone
|$12.99
|10 Wings
|$16.99
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Parkside Raleigh
301 W Martin St, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$15.00
Our wings are fresh, never frozen.
choice of bbq, honey buffalo. peach habanero, Gochujang, six chili
|Cheese Burger
|$12.00
half pound angus short rib and chuck blend patty. romaine, tomato, onion, choice of cheese
|Fried Buffalo Chicken
|$13.00
romaine, tomato, bacon, blue cheese
PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Poole'side Pies
428 S McDowell St, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Coal-Roasted Potato
|$18.00
w/ parmesan bechamel, Cacciocavallo cheese, Castelvetrano olives, rosemary.
Allergens: gluten, dairy, and nightshades.
Each pizza is 12-13” in diameter.
|Lady Edison Pork Meatballs
|$7.50
Four pork meatballs with Bianco DiNapoli tomato sauce, parmesan, and pecorino.
Allergens: pork, dairy, gluten, nightshades, allium, eggs.
|Pickle Juice Caesar**
|$15.00
Iceberg & parmesan cracklings.
Allergens: Salad: dairy, gluten (customize: no parmesan crackling) In Dressing: eggs, dairy, anchovies.
**Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Wonderland Tapas & Cocktails
222 Glenwood Avenue suite 103, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Poblano Pasta
|$18.00
Chicken or shrimp, crispy penne, creamy poblano sauce, arugula
|Crispy Salmon
|$16.00
Quinoa mixed with sweet potatoes, Cranberries and mustard vinaigrette.
|Brussel Sprouts
|$9.00
chipotle aioli, Pickled onions, cotija cheese
The Brickhouse Sports Bar & Grill
3801 Hillsborough St., Raleigh
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomatoes and yellow onion.
|Southwest
|$9.99
Spicy blackened chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, fried jalapenos, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, and yellow onion. Topped with our homemade chipotle ranch and served in a jalapeno tortilla.
|Southwest Salad
|$9.99
Blackened chicken, fried jalapenos, jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onion and crispy tortilla strips on a bed of mixed greens. Served with a side of our homemade chipotle ranch.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
3101 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh
|Popular items
|CYO Roll
|$13.99
|16" Cheese
|$15.99
|Extra Sauce & Dressings
|$0.75
Death & Taxes
105 W. HARGETT ST., RALEIGH
|Popular items
|Custard-Style Macaroni and Cheese
|$48.00
This custard-style mac and cheese is extra cheesy--the perfect side for your Thanksgiving gathering. Serves 12 (Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg)
|Cinnamon Rolls w/ Cream Cheese Orange Glaze
|$16.00
These cinnamon rolls are ridiculous. Sold fully cooked with reheat instructions so you can drizzle that delicious glaze over hot cinnamon rolls! Serves 6. (Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg, citrus)
|Turkey Gravy
|$14.00
A rich roasted poultry gravy seasoned with thyme, bay, shallots, and garlic. 16 ounces (Allergens: gluten, poultry, alliums, dairy)
Trophy Pizza
827 West Morgan street, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Small Greek Salad
|$8.00
Romaine, olives, feta, red onions, cucumber, tomatoes, banana peppers, red wine vinaigrette
|Large Most Loyal
|$26.00
Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, Roma Tomatoes, Honey
|Large Best Dressed
|$26.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spinach, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Bacon, Lamb Sausage
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant
10370 MONCREIFFE RD, RALEIGH
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Beer-battered fresh cod fillets, seasoned French fries, house-made tartar sauce
|Chicken Welly
|$13.00
Chicken, onions, carrots, potatoes & cream sauce. Baked in a flaky pastry, topped with basil cream sauce & Calvander cheese. Small Brutus salad included.
|Small Fish N Chips
|$8.00
Half Portion of Beer-battered fresh cod fillets, seasoned French fries, house-made tartar sauce
Five Star Restaurant
301 N West 101, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Crispy Sesame Beef
|$14.95
Our flash fried beef or chicken, in a sweet sauce mixed with carrots and topped with sesame seeds.
Comes with white rice, fried rice is an additional charge.
*can be made Gluten Free upon request
|Scallion Pancakes
|$4.75
Vegetable pancakes (made with vegetable shortening, green onions, + flour) with a spicy bean + ginger soy sauce for dipping.
*cannot be made Gluten Free
|Fried Rice
Side: fried rice, egg, soy, scallions
Chicken/tempeh/tofu/beef/pork: fried rice, egg, soy, scallions, + protein.
Vegetable: fried rice, egg, soy, broccoli, carrots, onion, mushroom, snow peas, scallions
Can be made Gluten Free.
Can be done Vegan upon request.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh
1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Kids Tenders
|$7.00
Served with French fries or grapes
|Atlantic Grilled Salmon
|$22.90
Fresh Atlantic salmon grilled to perfection, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed asparagus, dressed with honey-tomato vinaigrette sauce
|Two Grilled Kabobs
|$21.90
Beef or chicken kabob skewer brushed with homemade teriyaki sauce and served over mixed vegetables and herb rice
Woody's at City Market
205 Wolfe Street, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Mini Wings (5)
|$9.29
|Medium Wings (20)
|$26.79
|Small Boneless (10)
|$13.59
PIZZA
Bowstring Pizza & Brewyard
1930 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Whole Pie
|$20.00
20" Whole Pizza Pie
|New Yorker
|$30.00
A 20” Pizza with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Sautéed Onion, Green Pepper
|Vegetarian
|$28.00
20 Inch Pizza with Mushroom, Sauteed Onions, Black Olive, and Green Peppers
Driftwood Cantina: Modern Mexican
8460 Honeycutt Road, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$17.00
|Crafty Delivery
