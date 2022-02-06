Raleigh bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Raleigh

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail image

 

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail

4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
10 Wings$14.50
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
1/2# Boneless Wings$11.00
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
20 Wings$27.00
Choice of wing sauce (up to 2) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (2)
State of Beer image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

State of Beer

401 A Hillsborough St, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (16 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Greek Salad$10.00
House made pickled cucumbers, feta, kalamata olives, fresh red peppers, chickpeas, balsamic vinaigrette.
French Dip$13.00
Toasted La Farm Hoagie Roll, Roast Beef, Gouda and American Cheese, Crunchy Onions, Yellow Horseradish Aioli with French Onion Au Jus
Sweet Home Alabama$13.00
Roast Beef, American Cheese, Pickled Red Peppers, Crunchy Onions
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District image

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District

2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crab Dip$12.99
A rich mixture of crab, cheeses, horseradish & spices served with fried pita points
Shrimp Basket$11.99
Lightly breaded & fried shrimp served with fries & coleslaw
House Salad - Entrée$8.99
Romaine lettuce, candied pecans, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomato & scallions served with our White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Oak City Meatball Shoppe image

 

Oak City Meatball Shoppe

180. E Davie Street, Raleigh

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Arugula Salad$7.00
Arugula, Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Pomegranate Vinaigrette
Mac & Cheese$7.50
Mac & Cheese with a seasoned bread crumb topping
Spaghetti$6.00
Garland Heat & Eat image

 

Garland Heat & Eat

14 W MARTIN STREET, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Christmas Meal Kit for 4$170.00
A festive Christmas spread for 4! Some simple steps will easily set your Holiday table with:
*4 fully cooked confit duck legs with spiced persimmon-orange glaze
*Creamy masala scalloped potatoes (contains dairy)
*Tender mixed baby lettuces with pickled ginger, almonds, pomegranate, and citrus vinaigrette (contains tree nuts)
*Roasted sweet potatoes and winter squash with Bengali 5 spice (paanch phoran) and maple mustard butter (contains dairy)
*Wintery cranberry and mango chutney
*Ghee roasted carrot cake, orange blossom buttercream icing, cardamom poached apples (contains gluten, dairy, and eggs)
*Everything in this meal is gluten-free except for the dessert
*Everything is ready to heat/ mix together and eat! Pair with wine for a complete feast and some cookies for the night before!
"Too good for Santa" cookie box!$26.00
Four of each kind! Chai spiced gingerbread snowflakes, Urfa chili-chocolate wafers w/ gold leaf, caramelized white chocolate pistachio & almond cookies, fennel and lemon spritz swirls. Are you not that good at baking things for yourself? Did your upstairs neighbor give you a thoughtful handmade gift and you forgot they exist because its 2020, I mean, cut me some slack, so all you could say is "Thanks! I got you something great too, but its not quite ready yet?" Did mom get into the eggnog a little too festively, take a "holiday nap" on the couch, leaving the oven on, and burning Santa's cookies? Did I give a little too much insight into my own life here? If the answer to any of these questions is "Yes!" then do we have the perfect thing for you! For the low, low price of... hold on I gotta check.... $26 dollars, you can solve all your problems and a whole lot more! (contains gluten, dairy, and eggs)
Take and bake Tahni chocolate chip shortbread cookies (8 pc)$10.00
Surprise Santa this year with these gourmet tahini chocolate chip shortbread cookies! Who doesn't love a warm cookie fresh out of the oven? (contains gluten, dairy, and eggs)
Garland image

 

Garland

14 W Martin Street, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (1431 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vietnamese Caramel Glazed Duck leg$32.00
coconut black rice, pickles, winter greens salad, nuoc cham [Gluten Free]
Roasted Brussels Sprouts$16.00
smoked and cured fish vinaigrette, pomegranate, pickled apples and fennel, mustard oil [Gluten Free]
Szechuan Glazed Pork Belly$18.00
charred baby cabbage, peanuts, scallions
Farina Neighborhood Italian image

PIZZA

Farina Neighborhood Italian

8450 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.2 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12" Margherita Pizza$15.00
burrata cheese, roma tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella
Simple Salad - Single$13.00
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, parmesan, lemon herb vinaigrette
Sunday Gravy$24.00
*THE BEST! house marinara slow cooked with meatballs, sausage, short ribs, rigatoni
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe image

 

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe

505 W Jones Str., Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls$10.00
Chicken, pepper jack cheese, scallions, & buffalo sauce wrapped in a crispy wrapper. Served with sun-dried bleu cheese sauce.
Wolfpack-Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Ashley Farm's chicken thighs marinated in pickle juice, breaded, fried and tossed with our Chef's secret hot spices. Topped with bread and butter pickles and tobacco slaw on a sesame bun. Also available with regular house-made buffalo sauce.
Farm Salad$6.00
Mixed Greens, shaved fennel, red onions, cucumbers, heirloom grape tomatoes, & drizzled with basil balsamic vinaigrette.
Glenwood Grill image

SEAFOOD

Glenwood Grill

2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151, Raleigh

Avg 4.9 (1898 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Short Ribs$23.00
Braised short rib - blue cheese spinach crusted short ribs. Sour cream smashed potatoes- red wine shallot reduction.
Burger$16.00
Pimento cheese, house made pickles, caramelized onions, horsey sauce. Choice of side
Southern Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, parmesan, maple pepper bacon, house ceasar dressing, fried grit croutons
Bulbox image

 

Bulbox

4421 Six Forks Rd STE 116A, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Thai Box$11.49
Thai Chicken, Spicy Cucumber, Bahn Mi Pickles, Jalapeno, Roasted Vegetables, Cilantro, Chopped Peanuts, Thai Basil Lime Aioli, Peanut Curry Sauce
Tokyo Box$11.49
Teriyaki Chicken, Curryflower, Corn Mix, Pickled Red Onion, Roasted Vegetables, Crispy Noodles, Scallion, Maple Teriyaki Sauce, Yum Yum Sauce
Kona Poke$13.49
Choose protein, crab salad, spicy cucumber, roasted beet, banh mi pickles, cherry tomato, seaweed salad, crispy onion, romaine lettuce, pickled ginger, spicy mayo, maple teriyaki sauce, sesame dressing
Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar

309 N Dawson St, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (2420 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Eggplant Ravioli To Go$18.00
Smoked eggplant, sun dried tomatoes, ricotta, San Marzano reggiano sauce
Mulino Pizza To Go$22.00
San Marzano, Organic baked Egg, prosciutto, arugula
Arancini To Go$12.00
Deep fried rice balls, taleggio, bolognese, house salsa
Banner pic

 

Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar

105 Friendly Drive Suite 101, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Vegetable Samosa (2 pcs) (Vegan)$5.99
Crispy fried pastry stuffed with peas and potatoes)
Chicken Tikka Masala (GF)$16.99
Boneless chicken tikka cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce with onion & bell peppers
Garlic Naan$3.49
Plain Naan, infused with garlic and brushed with butter
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila image

 

Gonza Tacos Y Tequila

7713 Lead Mine Rd. #39, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (1509 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
FAJITAS$15.00
bell peppers / onions / mushrooms / salad / choice of chicken, veggies. Steak or shrimp*, add +$4.00
QUESO PICOSO$8.00
cheese / jalapeño
MEXICAN FLAG$16.00
corn tortillas / steak / chicken / paisa beans / cheese / mexican cream / tomatillo sauce / chile de arbol sauce / cilantro
Brewery Bhavana image

DIM SUM

Brewery Bhavana

218 S Blount St, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (3325 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
General Tso$21.80
Crunchy, sweet, and tangy, Bhavana's General Tso comes with your choice of chicken or tofu tossed in our house-made hibiscus sauce and is served with jasmine rice and sesame seeds. • Allergen Information: Gluten-Free and Shellfish-Free, General Tso Tofu is Vegan.
Pork & Chive Shumai$15.80
Open-faced shrimp, pork, and chive dumplings are made daily by hand. Served with house dumpling sauce (contains gluten). • Allergen Information: Contains meat, shellfish, sesame, and gluten.
Char Siu Bao$15.80
Our most popular dim sum at Bhavana, these buns are hand-made each day and stuffed with Cantonese barbeque pork. Served with house dumpling sauce (contains gluten). • Allergen Information: Contains shellfish, sesame, and gluten.
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders image

 

Rudino's Pizza & Grinders

8800 Harvest Oaks Dr Ste 102, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Extra Sauce & Dressings$0.75
Calzone$12.99
10 Wings$16.99
Parkside Raleigh image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Parkside Raleigh

301 W Martin St, Raleigh

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$15.00
Our wings are fresh, never frozen.
choice of bbq, honey buffalo. peach habanero, Gochujang, six chili
Cheese Burger$12.00
half pound angus short rib and chuck blend patty. romaine, tomato, onion, choice of cheese
Fried Buffalo Chicken$13.00
romaine, tomato, bacon, blue cheese
Poole'side Pies image

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Poole'side Pies

428 S McDowell St, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Coal-Roasted Potato$18.00
w/ parmesan bechamel, Cacciocavallo cheese, Castelvetrano olives, rosemary.
Allergens: gluten, dairy, and nightshades.
Each pizza is 12-13” in diameter.
Lady Edison Pork Meatballs$7.50
Four pork meatballs with Bianco DiNapoli tomato sauce, parmesan, and pecorino.
Allergens: pork, dairy, gluten, nightshades, allium, eggs.
Pickle Juice Caesar**$15.00
Iceberg & parmesan cracklings.
Allergens: Salad: dairy, gluten (customize: no parmesan crackling) In Dressing: eggs, dairy, anchovies.
**Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Wonderland Tapas & Cocktails image

 

Wonderland Tapas & Cocktails

222 Glenwood Avenue suite 103, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Poblano Pasta$18.00
Chicken or shrimp, crispy penne, creamy poblano sauce, arugula
Crispy Salmon$16.00
Quinoa mixed with sweet potatoes, Cranberries and mustard vinaigrette.
Brussel Sprouts$9.00
chipotle aioli, Pickled onions, cotija cheese
The Brickhouse Sports Bar & Grill image

 

The Brickhouse Sports Bar & Grill

3801 Hillsborough St., Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomatoes and yellow onion.
Southwest$9.99
Spicy blackened chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, fried jalapenos, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, and yellow onion. Topped with our homemade chipotle ranch and served in a jalapeno tortilla.
Southwest Salad$9.99
Blackened chicken, fried jalapenos, jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onion and crispy tortilla strips on a bed of mixed greens. Served with a side of our homemade chipotle ranch.
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rudino's Pizza & Grinders

3101 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CYO Roll$13.99
16" Cheese$15.99
Extra Sauce & Dressings$0.75
Death & Taxes image

 

Death & Taxes

105 W. HARGETT ST., RALEIGH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Custard-Style Macaroni and Cheese$48.00
This custard-style mac and cheese is extra cheesy--the perfect side for your Thanksgiving gathering. Serves 12 (Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg)
Cinnamon Rolls w/ Cream Cheese Orange Glaze$16.00
These cinnamon rolls are ridiculous. Sold fully cooked with reheat instructions so you can drizzle that delicious glaze over hot cinnamon rolls! Serves 6. (Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg, citrus)
Turkey Gravy$14.00
A rich roasted poultry gravy seasoned with thyme, bay, shallots, and garlic. 16 ounces (Allergens: gluten, poultry, alliums, dairy)
Trophy Pizza image

 

Trophy Pizza

827 West Morgan street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small Greek Salad$8.00
Romaine, olives, feta, red onions, cucumber, tomatoes, banana peppers, red wine vinaigrette
Large Most Loyal$26.00
Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, Roma Tomatoes, Honey
Large Best Dressed$26.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spinach, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Bacon, Lamb Sausage
Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant

10370 MONCREIFFE RD, RALEIGH

Avg 4 (506 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips$16.00
Beer-battered fresh cod fillets, seasoned French fries, house-made tartar sauce
Chicken Welly$13.00
Chicken, onions, carrots, potatoes & cream sauce. Baked in a flaky pastry, topped with basil cream sauce & Calvander cheese. Small Brutus salad included.
Small Fish N Chips$8.00
Half Portion of Beer-battered fresh cod fillets, seasoned French fries, house-made tartar sauce
Five Star Restaurant image

 

Five Star Restaurant

301 N West 101, Raleigh

Avg 4 (68 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Sesame Beef$14.95
Our flash fried beef or chicken, in a sweet sauce mixed with carrots and topped with sesame seeds.
Comes with white rice, fried rice is an additional charge.
*can be made Gluten Free upon request
Scallion Pancakes$4.75
Vegetable pancakes (made with vegetable shortening, green onions, + flour) with a spicy bean + ginger soy sauce for dipping.
*cannot be made Gluten Free
Fried Rice
Side: fried rice, egg, soy, scallions
Chicken/tempeh/tofu/beef/pork: fried rice, egg, soy, scallions, + protein.
Vegetable: fried rice, egg, soy, broccoli, carrots, onion, mushroom, snow peas, scallions
Can be made Gluten Free.
Can be done Vegan upon request.
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (745 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kids Tenders$7.00
Served with French fries or grapes
Atlantic Grilled Salmon$22.90
Fresh Atlantic salmon grilled to perfection, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed asparagus, dressed with honey-tomato vinaigrette sauce
Two Grilled Kabobs$21.90
Beef or chicken kabob skewer brushed with homemade teriyaki sauce and served over mixed vegetables and herb rice
Woody's at City Market image

 

Woody's at City Market

205 Wolfe Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Wings (5)$9.29
Medium Wings (20)$26.79
Small Boneless (10)$13.59
Bowstring Pizza & Brewyard image

PIZZA

Bowstring Pizza & Brewyard

1930 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4 (28 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Whole Pie$20.00
20" Whole Pizza Pie
New Yorker$30.00
A 20” Pizza with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Sautéed Onion, Green Pepper
Vegetarian$28.00
20 Inch Pizza with Mushroom, Sauteed Onions, Black Olive, and Green Peppers
Driftwood Cantina: Modern Mexican image

 

Driftwood Cantina: Modern Mexican

8460 Honeycutt Road, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Carne Asada Tacos$17.00
Uncorked Wine Bar image

 

Uncorked Wine Bar

10511 Shadow Lawn Rd, Suite 111, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Peace & Saint image

 

Peace & Saint

616 Saint Mary St, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
