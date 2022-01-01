Raleigh brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Raleigh

Heyday Brewing image

 

Heyday Brewing

5301 Tin Roof Way Raleigh, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
North Carolina Pork BBQ Sandwich$13.00
BBQ pork, coleslaw, potato bun, BBQ sauce, and served with a side of fries
Soft Pretzels$7.00
Four long-shaped soft pretzels, sided with beer cheese and yellow mustard
Pork Nachos$9.00
Tri-colored nachos topped with beer cheese, shredded BBQ pork, scallions, and jalepenos.
More about Heyday Brewing
Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing

201 S Boylan Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (226 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$11.75
fried brussels sprouts, fromage blanc, maple-mustard, everything bagel seasoning, dill
Roasted Pear Salad$11.75
lettuce mix, arugula, sliced strawberries gorgonzola, candied walnuts, strawberry-balsamic vinaigrette | GF
----------
Fresh greens, creamy gorgonzola dulce, crunchy candied walnuts, juicy strawberries, and a bright, lush vinaigrette—this salad checks all the boxes.
Wye Hill Burger$15.75
1/3 lb burger, cheddar, gouda, fried green tomato, bacon, chipotle crema
---------------
More about Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing
Lonerider Brewery Company image

 

Lonerider Brewery Company

8816 Gulf Ct #100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Josie - Brown Ale$156.00
1/2 barrels for you to enjoy at home! Orders include the $100 deposit which will be refunded once the keg has been returned.
DISCLAIMER: Please allow 24 hours for orders to be processed. Orders placed after 12PM on Fridays will not be available for pickup until the following Monday. Kegs must be returned within four months to ensure the deposit can be refunded. After four months, deposit may be forfeited.
Peacemaker IPA$66.00
1/6 barrels for you to enjoy at home! Orders include the $100 deposit which will be refunded once the keg has been returned.
PLEASE READ
DISCLAIMER: Please allow 24 hours for orders to be processed. Orders placed after 12PM on Fridays will not be available for pickup until the following Monday. Kegs must be returned within four months to ensure the deposit can be refunded. After four months, deposit may be forfeited.
Sweet Josie- Brown Ale$66.00
1/6 barrels for you to enjoy at home! Orders include the $100 deposit which will be refunded once the keg has been returned.
DISCLAIMER: Please allow 24 hours for orders to be processed. Orders placed after 12PM on Fridays will not be available for pickup until the following Monday. Kegs must be returned within four months to ensure the deposit can be refunded. After four months, deposit may be forfeited.
More about Lonerider Brewery Company
Trophy on Maywood image

 

Trophy on Maywood

656 Maywood Avenue, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Trophy Husband Case$50.99
Witbier (5.2% ABV)
Cloud Surfer 4pk$13.99
Modern IPA (6.1% ABV)
Milky Way 4pk$11.99
Salted Caramel Sweet Stout (5.3% ABV)
More about Trophy on Maywood
Crank Arm Brewing image

 

Crank Arm Brewing

319 W. Davie St, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
UNICYCLE 4PK$12.50
SINGLE HOP PALE ALE W/ CITRA HOPS
WHITEWALL WHEAT 4PK$12.50
AMERICAN BELGO WIT WITH CITRA HOPS
ROAD HAZARD 4PK$14.00
HAZY IPA W/ MOZAIC, CITRA, AZACCA, & EKUANOT HOPS
More about Crank Arm Brewing
Trophy Pizza image

 

Trophy Pizza

827 West Morgan street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small Greek Salad$8.00
Romaine, olives, feta, red onions, cucumber, tomatoes, banana peppers, red wine vinaigrette
Large Most Loyal$26.00
Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, Roma Tomatoes, Honey
Large Best Dressed$26.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spinach, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Bacon, Lamb Sausage
More about Trophy Pizza
Lonerider at Five Points image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Lonerider at Five Points

1626 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (44 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita Pizza
House made red sauce, shredded and fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
Vegetable Chips and Dip$5.95
Mixed veggie chips and caramelized onion dip.
Chicken Wings$11.50
6/12/18 wings fried or brick oven roasted tossed in your choice of Dry Herb Rub, Lemon Pepper, Sweet Josie Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Jalapeno, Mild or Hot sauce. Carrots & Celery on the side.
More about Lonerider at Five Points
The Raleigh Beer Garden image

 

The Raleigh Beer Garden

614 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Raleigh Beer Garden

