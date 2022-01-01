Raleigh brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Heyday Brewing
Heyday Brewing
5301 Tin Roof Way Raleigh, Raleigh
|Popular items
|North Carolina Pork BBQ Sandwich
|$13.00
BBQ pork, coleslaw, potato bun, BBQ sauce, and served with a side of fries
|Soft Pretzels
|$7.00
Four long-shaped soft pretzels, sided with beer cheese and yellow mustard
|Pork Nachos
|$9.00
Tri-colored nachos topped with beer cheese, shredded BBQ pork, scallions, and jalepenos.
More about Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing
201 S Boylan Ave, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$11.75
fried brussels sprouts, fromage blanc, maple-mustard, everything bagel seasoning, dill
|Roasted Pear Salad
|$11.75
lettuce mix, arugula, sliced strawberries gorgonzola, candied walnuts, strawberry-balsamic vinaigrette | GF
Fresh greens, creamy gorgonzola dulce, crunchy candied walnuts, juicy strawberries, and a bright, lush vinaigrette—this salad checks all the boxes.
|Wye Hill Burger
|$15.75
1/3 lb burger, cheddar, gouda, fried green tomato, bacon, chipotle crema
More about Lonerider Brewery Company
Lonerider Brewery Company
8816 Gulf Ct #100, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Sweet Josie - Brown Ale
|$156.00
1/2 barrels for you to enjoy at home! Orders include the $100 deposit which will be refunded once the keg has been returned.
Orders include the $100 deposit which will be refunded once the keg has been returned.
|Peacemaker IPA
|$66.00
1/6 barrels for you to enjoy at home! Orders include the $100 deposit which will be refunded once the keg has been returned.
Orders include the $100 deposit which will be refunded once the keg has been returned.
|Sweet Josie- Brown Ale
|$66.00
1/6 barrels for you to enjoy at home! Orders include the $100 deposit which will be refunded once the keg has been returned.
Orders include the $100 deposit which will be refunded once the keg has been returned.
More about Trophy on Maywood
Trophy on Maywood
656 Maywood Avenue, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Trophy Husband Case
|$50.99
Witbier (5.2% ABV)
|Cloud Surfer 4pk
|$13.99
Modern IPA (6.1% ABV)
|Milky Way 4pk
|$11.99
Salted Caramel Sweet Stout (5.3% ABV)
More about Crank Arm Brewing
Crank Arm Brewing
319 W. Davie St, Raleigh
|Popular items
|UNICYCLE 4PK
|$12.50
SINGLE HOP PALE ALE W/ CITRA HOPS
|WHITEWALL WHEAT 4PK
|$12.50
AMERICAN BELGO WIT WITH CITRA HOPS
|ROAD HAZARD 4PK
|$14.00
HAZY IPA W/ MOZAIC, CITRA, AZACCA, & EKUANOT HOPS
More about Trophy Pizza
Trophy Pizza
827 West Morgan street, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Small Greek Salad
|$8.00
Romaine, olives, feta, red onions, cucumber, tomatoes, banana peppers, red wine vinaigrette
|Large Most Loyal
|$26.00
Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, Roma Tomatoes, Honey
|Large Best Dressed
|$26.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spinach, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Bacon, Lamb Sausage
More about Lonerider at Five Points
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Lonerider at Five Points
1626 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Margherita Pizza
House made red sauce, shredded and fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
|Vegetable Chips and Dip
|$5.95
Mixed veggie chips and caramelized onion dip.
|Chicken Wings
|$11.50
6/12/18 wings fried or brick oven roasted tossed in your choice of Dry Herb Rub, Lemon Pepper, Sweet Josie Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Jalapeno, Mild or Hot sauce. Carrots & Celery on the side.