Raleigh brewpubs & breweries you'll love

1/6 barrels for you to enjoy at home! Orders include the $100 deposit which will be refunded once the keg has been returned.

PLEASE READ

DISCLAIMER: Please allow 24 hours for orders to be processed. Orders placed after 12PM on Fridays will not be available for pickup until the following Monday. Kegs must be returned within four months to ensure the deposit can be refunded. After four months, deposit may be forfeited.

