Raleigh burger restaurants you'll love

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Raleigh

MoJoe's Burger Joint image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

MoJoe's Burger Joint

620 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.1 (530 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BUILD YOUR OWN Single$5.99
Top the patty the way that you like it! Choice of Beef, Chicken, Turkey, Veggie, or Black Bean patty.
BUILD YOUR OWN Double$8.99
Top the patty the way that you like it! Choice of Beef, Chicken, Turkey, Veggie, or Black Bean patty.
Side Fries$2.29
More about MoJoe's Burger Joint
Sean's Shack image

 

Sean's Shack

5900 Duraleigh Road, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Texan BBQ bacon hotdog$4.59
Brightleaf beef or pork hotdog topped with cheese, bacon crispy onion, diced onion & Texan BBQ sauce
Single$3.29
Hamburger: angus beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, ketchup & mustard (All toppings are optional if you like us to customize the burgers to your taste)
Tater Tots$2.49
More about Sean's Shack
Gatsby's Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Gatsby's Kitchen

6109 Maddry Oaks Ct, Raleigh

Avg 4.6 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hotsy Totsy Combo$9.99
Juicy fried chicken thigh smothered in hot sauce, topped with a pickle and vinegar onion chow chow
Jay Gatsby Classic Combo$9.99
1/3 lb. beef burger, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato and tangy pickles, covered in our homemade Gatsby’s burger sauce
Hot Dog Combo$6.99
Grilled all-beef hotdog with your choice of toppings, seasoned fries and side of homemade slaw.
Ketchup/Mustard available on request
More about Gatsby's Kitchen
Sean's Shack image

 

Sean's Shack

2840 E Millbrook Road, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Jr. Cheeseburger$4.49
Chicken Sandwich tray$5.99
Cheeseburger tray$5.99
More about Sean's Shack
The Brickhouse Sports Bar & Grill image

 

The Brickhouse Sports Bar & Grill

3801 Hillsborough St., Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomatoes and yellow onion.
Southwest$9.99
Spicy blackened chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, fried jalapenos, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, and yellow onion. Topped with our homemade chipotle ranch and served in a jalapeno tortilla.
Southwest Salad$9.99
Blackened chicken, fried jalapenos, jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onion and crispy tortilla strips on a bed of mixed greens. Served with a side of our homemade chipotle ranch.
More about The Brickhouse Sports Bar & Grill
HIGHTOP Burger image

HAMBURGERS

HIGHTOP Burger

2330 Bale Street #112, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (16 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
HIGHdog$3.95
100% all beef hot dog butterflied and served on a Martin’s Potato Roll
Turkey HIGHburger
Build-Your-Own smashburger with quarter pound ground turkey patties!
HIGHfries$2.95
natural skin on cut. seasoned. herby greatness
More about HIGHTOP Burger
CowBar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

CowBar

411 W. Morgan Street, Raleigh

Avg 4.3 (40 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Cheeseburger$9.00
8oz Burger with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and CowBar Sauce
Original Larger$5.00
3 potato with cracked black pepper and sea salt
Southern Classic$10.00
8 oz Burger with American Cheese, Mustard, Onion, Chili and Slaw
More about CowBar
Restaurant banner

 

Raleigh Rolls & Big League

411 W. Morgan Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Raleigh Rolls & Big League

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Raleigh

Salmon

Pies

Burritos

Tacos

Cake

Cookies

Cheeseburgers

Curry

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston