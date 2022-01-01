Raleigh burger restaurants you'll love
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
MoJoe's Burger Joint
620 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh
|BUILD YOUR OWN Single
|$5.99
Top the patty the way that you like it! Choice of Beef, Chicken, Turkey, Veggie, or Black Bean patty.
|BUILD YOUR OWN Double
|$8.99
Top the patty the way that you like it! Choice of Beef, Chicken, Turkey, Veggie, or Black Bean patty.
|Side Fries
|$2.29
Sean's Shack
5900 Duraleigh Road, Raleigh
|Texan BBQ bacon hotdog
|$4.59
Brightleaf beef or pork hotdog topped with cheese, bacon crispy onion, diced onion & Texan BBQ sauce
|Single
|$3.29
Hamburger: angus beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, ketchup & mustard (All toppings are optional if you like us to customize the burgers to your taste)
|Tater Tots
|$2.49
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Gatsby's Kitchen
6109 Maddry Oaks Ct, Raleigh
|Hotsy Totsy Combo
|$9.99
Juicy fried chicken thigh smothered in hot sauce, topped with a pickle and vinegar onion chow chow
|Jay Gatsby Classic Combo
|$9.99
1/3 lb. beef burger, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato and tangy pickles, covered in our homemade Gatsby’s burger sauce
|Hot Dog Combo
|$6.99
Grilled all-beef hotdog with your choice of toppings, seasoned fries and side of homemade slaw.
Ketchup/Mustard available on request
Sean's Shack
2840 E Millbrook Road, Raleigh
|Jr. Cheeseburger
|$4.49
|Chicken Sandwich tray
|$5.99
|Cheeseburger tray
|$5.99
The Brickhouse Sports Bar & Grill
3801 Hillsborough St., Raleigh
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomatoes and yellow onion.
|Southwest
|$9.99
Spicy blackened chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, fried jalapenos, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, and yellow onion. Topped with our homemade chipotle ranch and served in a jalapeno tortilla.
|Southwest Salad
|$9.99
Blackened chicken, fried jalapenos, jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onion and crispy tortilla strips on a bed of mixed greens. Served with a side of our homemade chipotle ranch.
HAMBURGERS
HIGHTOP Burger
2330 Bale Street #112, Raleigh
|HIGHdog
|$3.95
100% all beef hot dog butterflied and served on a Martin’s Potato Roll
|Turkey HIGHburger
Build-Your-Own smashburger with quarter pound ground turkey patties!
|HIGHfries
|$2.95
natural skin on cut. seasoned. herby greatness
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
CowBar
411 W. Morgan Street, Raleigh
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$9.00
8oz Burger with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and CowBar Sauce
|Original Larger
|$5.00
3 potato with cracked black pepper and sea salt
|Southern Classic
|$10.00
8 oz Burger with American Cheese, Mustard, Onion, Chili and Slaw