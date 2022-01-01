Raleigh cafés you'll love

Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh

145 E Davie St, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (840 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Drip Coffee$2.25
Dark or Light Roast
BAGEL SANDWICH$7.99
Egg And Cheddar Cheese On Your Choice Of Bagel. Served With Fruit And Chipotle Mayo. Add Bacon Or Turkey Sausage $1.00
JANE PLAIN$3.99
Your Choice Of Bagel Served With Butter Or Cream Cheese
More about Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh
Brew Coffee Bar image

 

Brew Coffee Bar

2310 Bale St, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cappuccino$3.85
2 oz of espresso with 4 oz steamed milk
Matcha Latte$4.00
Unsweetened Matcha from Rishi Tea paired with milk of your choice
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.00
Chicken salad mix with cranberries, pecans, and honey on Union Special sourdough bread
More about Brew Coffee Bar
Union Special image

 

Union Special

2409 Crabtree Blvd #102, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Union Sour (available everyday)$7.00
Our Sifted Whole Wheat and Spelt Sourdough is the Basis to all our Sour Mixes. Wide Open and Soft
The Union Egg Sandwich$9.50
Soft Scrambled Eggs, Fontina Cheese, Hash Brown, Romesco on our Brioche Bun Served with a Side Salad
Cinnamon Bun$4.00
Cinnamon Brown Sugar Kouign Amann, Dipped in a Donut Glaze
More about Union Special
Cha House Raleigh image

 

Cha House Raleigh

3001 Hillsborough St, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Offline Member Click Here
Please enter your Name and Member Number as a Special Request.
Thank you!
Oolong MLK Tea
Thai Tea
More about Cha House Raleigh
Cheeni Chai + Coffee + Tiffin image

 

Cheeni Chai + Coffee + Tiffin

227 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ricotta, Honey, Pepper$5.50
Lucettegrace sourdough, creamy ricotta cheese, local honey, and fresh cracked black pepper
Indian Street Style$4.50
Lucettegrace sourdough, topped with triple cheese blend and sliced green chilies, then toasted until golden and bubbly. Please allow 15 minutes
Indian Filter Coffee$3.50
Exclusively ours, a rich brew of coffee and chicory imported from South India. Served with steamed and frothed milk.
More about Cheeni Chai + Coffee + Tiffin
The Night Rider Delivery Menu image

 

The Night Rider Delivery Menu

416 West South Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ballad of Spider John$12.00
The Chicken Biscuit - Honey Butter Biscuit, Pepper Bacon, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Gouda, Strawberry Jelly$12.00
Boi Bomb$8.00
More about The Night Rider Delivery Menu
Peace & Saint image

 

Peace & Saint

616 Saint Mary St, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Peace & Saint

