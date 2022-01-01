Raleigh cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Raleigh
More about Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh
145 E Davie St, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Drip Coffee
|$2.25
Dark or Light Roast
|BAGEL SANDWICH
|$7.99
Egg And Cheddar Cheese On Your Choice Of Bagel. Served With Fruit And Chipotle Mayo. Add Bacon Or Turkey Sausage $1.00
|JANE PLAIN
|$3.99
Your Choice Of Bagel Served With Butter Or Cream Cheese
More about Brew Coffee Bar
Brew Coffee Bar
2310 Bale St, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Cappuccino
|$3.85
2 oz of espresso with 4 oz steamed milk
|Matcha Latte
|$4.00
Unsweetened Matcha from Rishi Tea paired with milk of your choice
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.00
Chicken salad mix with cranberries, pecans, and honey on Union Special sourdough bread
More about Union Special
Union Special
2409 Crabtree Blvd #102, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Union Sour (available everyday)
|$7.00
Our Sifted Whole Wheat and Spelt Sourdough is the Basis to all our Sour Mixes. Wide Open and Soft
|The Union Egg Sandwich
|$9.50
Soft Scrambled Eggs, Fontina Cheese, Hash Brown, Romesco on our Brioche Bun Served with a Side Salad
|Cinnamon Bun
|$4.00
Cinnamon Brown Sugar Kouign Amann, Dipped in a Donut Glaze
More about Cha House Raleigh
Cha House Raleigh
3001 Hillsborough St, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Offline Member Click Here
Please enter your Name and Member Number as a Special Request.
Thank you!
|Oolong MLK Tea
|Thai Tea
More about Cheeni Chai + Coffee + Tiffin
Cheeni Chai + Coffee + Tiffin
227 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Ricotta, Honey, Pepper
|$5.50
Lucettegrace sourdough, creamy ricotta cheese, local honey, and fresh cracked black pepper
|Indian Street Style
|$4.50
Lucettegrace sourdough, topped with triple cheese blend and sliced green chilies, then toasted until golden and bubbly. Please allow 15 minutes
|Indian Filter Coffee
|$3.50
Exclusively ours, a rich brew of coffee and chicory imported from South India. Served with steamed and frothed milk.
More about The Night Rider Delivery Menu
The Night Rider Delivery Menu
416 West South Street, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Ballad of Spider John
|$12.00
|The Chicken Biscuit - Honey Butter Biscuit, Pepper Bacon, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Gouda, Strawberry Jelly
|$12.00
|Boi Bomb
|$8.00