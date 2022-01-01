Raleigh Chicken restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Raleigh
More about Buffalo Brothers Capital
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Capital
3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH
|Popular items
|Fries
|$3.00
Crinke-cut fries, kosher salt
|1/2# Boneless Wings
|$11.00
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
|Egg Rolls
|$9.00
Finely diced mushrooms, peppers & onions, shaved ribeye & mozzarella. Drizzled with Thai sauce (Ingredients cannot be removed or substituted)
More about HIGHTOP Burger
HAMBURGERS
HIGHTOP Burger
2330 Bale Street #112, Raleigh
|Popular items
|HIGHdog
|$3.95
100% all beef hot dog butterflied and served on a Martin’s Potato Roll
|Turkey HIGHburger
Build-Your-Own smashburger with quarter pound ground turkey patties!
|HIGHfries
|$2.95
natural skin on cut. seasoned. herby greatness