Raleigh Chicken restaurants you'll love

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Raleigh

Buffalo Brothers Capital image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Capital

3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH

Avg 4.3 (2909 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fries$3.00
Crinke-cut fries, kosher salt
1/2# Boneless Wings$11.00
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
Egg Rolls$9.00
Finely diced mushrooms, peppers & onions, shaved ribeye & mozzarella. Drizzled with Thai sauce (Ingredients cannot be removed or substituted)
More about Buffalo Brothers Capital
HIGHTOP Burger image

HAMBURGERS

HIGHTOP Burger

2330 Bale Street #112, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (16 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
HIGHdog$3.95
100% all beef hot dog butterflied and served on a Martin’s Potato Roll
Turkey HIGHburger
Build-Your-Own smashburger with quarter pound ground turkey patties!
HIGHfries$2.95
natural skin on cut. seasoned. herby greatness
More about HIGHTOP Burger
Woody's at City Market image

 

Woody's at City Market

205 Wolfe Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Wings (5)$9.29
Medium Wings (20)$26.79
Small Boneless (10)$13.59
More about Woody's at City Market

