Raleigh dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Raleigh
More about so•ca cocina latina
so•ca cocina latina
2130 Clark Ave, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Caribbean Curried Cauliflower
|$13.00
Smoked Brazil Nuts, Cilantro, Chickpeas, Habanero, Pickled Cabbage (GF, Vegan)
|Empanadas de Huitlacoche
|$11.00
Maseca Pastry, Black Beans, Charred NC Sweet Corn, Farmer's Cheese, Pickled Onion, Salsa Verde (GF, Vegetarian, Vegan Option)
|Salvadoran Chicken Empanadas
|$12.00
Maseca Pastry, Farmer's Cheese, Potato, Achiote, Salasa Roja, Curtido (GF)
More about Element Gastropub
FRENCH FRIES
Element Gastropub
421 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Wings
|$13.00
6 crispy wings tossed in choice of mild, medium, hot, jalapeño bbq, 3 pepper, or sweet bbq, celery, house ranch
|Buffalo Chik'n Sandwich
|$15.00
smothered buffalo chik’n, lettuce, tomato, pickles, neomonde kaiser choice of Ranch or Bleu Chz
|Crispy Chik'n Sandwich
|$14.50
double dipped fried chik’n, hunny mustard, pickles, neomonde kaiser
More about Death & Taxes
Death & Taxes
105 W. HARGETT ST., RALEIGH
|Popular items
|Crab Dip w/ Old Bay Saltines
|$22.00
What better way to celebrate the holiday season than with a fancy dip?! This mouthwatering cheesy melty crab dip will keep you coming back for more. One pound serving. (Allergens for Crab Dip: shellfish, dairy, alliums, nightshades Allergen for Crostini: gluten)
|Frozen Mini Biscuits w/ Preserves & Butter
|$20.00
Our dream breakfast? Freshly baked buttermilk biscuits, with our housemade cultured butter and apple butter. Keep these dozen mini biscuits in your freezer so you can bake them fresh whenever the mood strikes! (Allergens for Biscuit: Gluten, Dairy) (Allergens for Apple Butter: Cinnamon, Nutmeg)
|Cheesy Potato Gratin
|$30.00
Skin-on Yukon Gold potatoes are cooked until tender and then sliced and layered with rich bechamel and cheese. Serves 6 to 8. (Allergens: gluten, dairy, nightshades)