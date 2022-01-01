Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Raleigh dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Raleigh

so•ca cocina latina image

 

so•ca cocina latina

2130 Clark Ave, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caribbean Curried Cauliflower$13.00
Smoked Brazil Nuts, Cilantro, Chickpeas, Habanero, Pickled Cabbage (GF, Vegan)
Empanadas de Huitlacoche$11.00
Maseca Pastry, Black Beans, Charred NC Sweet Corn, Farmer's Cheese, Pickled Onion, Salsa Verde (GF, Vegetarian, Vegan Option)
Salvadoran Chicken Empanadas$12.00
Maseca Pastry, Farmer's Cheese, Potato, Achiote, Salasa Roja, Curtido (GF)
More about so•ca cocina latina
Element Gastropub image

FRENCH FRIES

Element Gastropub

421 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings$13.00
6 crispy wings tossed in choice of mild, medium, hot, jalapeño bbq, 3 pepper, or sweet bbq, celery, house ranch
Buffalo Chik'n Sandwich$15.00
smothered buffalo chik’n, lettuce, tomato, pickles, neomonde kaiser choice of Ranch or Bleu Chz
Crispy Chik'n Sandwich$14.50
double dipped fried chik’n, hunny mustard, pickles, neomonde kaiser
More about Element Gastropub
Death & Taxes image

 

Death & Taxes

105 W. HARGETT ST., RALEIGH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Dip w/ Old Bay Saltines$22.00
What better way to celebrate the holiday season than with a fancy dip?! This mouthwatering cheesy melty crab dip will keep you coming back for more. One pound serving. (Allergens for Crab Dip: shellfish, dairy, alliums, nightshades Allergen for Crostini: gluten)
Frozen Mini Biscuits w/ Preserves & Butter$20.00
Our dream breakfast? Freshly baked buttermilk biscuits, with our housemade cultured butter and apple butter. Keep these dozen mini biscuits in your freezer so you can bake them fresh whenever the mood strikes! (Allergens for Biscuit: Gluten, Dairy) (Allergens for Apple Butter: Cinnamon, Nutmeg)
Cheesy Potato Gratin$30.00
Skin-on Yukon Gold potatoes are cooked until tender and then sliced and layered with rich bechamel and cheese. Serves 6 to 8. (Allergens: gluten, dairy, nightshades)
More about Death & Taxes
Consumer pic

 

Simply Crepes Raleigh

8470 Honeycutt Rd Suite C110, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Simply Crepes Raleigh

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Raleigh

Cake

Salmon

Chili

Cookies

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Cheesecake

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston