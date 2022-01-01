Raleigh Indian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Indian restaurants in Raleigh
More about Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar
Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar
105 Friendly Drive Suite 101, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Vegetable Samosa (2 pcs) (Vegan)
|$5.99
Crispy fried pastry stuffed with peas and potatoes)
|Chicken Tikka Masala (GF)
|$16.99
Boneless chicken tikka cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce with onion & bell peppers
|Garlic Naan
|$3.49
Plain Naan, infused with garlic and brushed with butter
More about Cheeni Chai + Coffee + Tiffin
Cheeni Chai + Coffee + Tiffin
227 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Ricotta, Honey, Pepper
|$5.50
Lucettegrace sourdough, creamy ricotta cheese, local honey, and fresh cracked black pepper
|Indian Street Style
|$4.50
Lucettegrace sourdough, topped with triple cheese blend and sliced green chilies, then toasted until golden and bubbly. Please allow 15 minutes
|Indian Filter Coffee
|$3.50
Exclusively ours, a rich brew of coffee and chicory imported from South India. Served with steamed and frothed milk.
More about Dharani Express Indian Restaurant
Dharani Express Indian Restaurant
3281 AVENT FERRY RD - 117, RALEIGH
|Popular items
|Samosa
|$7.99
Crispy layers filled with potato and green pea filling.
|Gobi Manchurian
|$12.99
Cauliflowers simmered in Manchurian sauce.
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$15.99
Chicken marinated and cooked in creamy tomato sauce.