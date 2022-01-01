Raleigh Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Raleigh

Oak City Meatball Shoppe image

 

Oak City Meatball Shoppe

180. E Davie Street, Raleigh

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Arugula Salad$7.00
Arugula, Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Pomegranate Vinaigrette
Mac & Cheese$7.50
Mac & Cheese with a seasoned bread crumb topping
Spaghetti$6.00
More about Oak City Meatball Shoppe
Farina Neighborhood Italian image

PIZZA

Farina Neighborhood Italian

8450 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.2 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12" Margherita Pizza$15.00
burrata cheese, roma tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella
Simple Salad - Single$13.00
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, parmesan, lemon herb vinaigrette
Sunday Gravy$24.00
*THE BEST! house marinara slow cooked with meatballs, sausage, short ribs, rigatoni
More about Farina Neighborhood Italian
Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar

309 N Dawson St, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (2420 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Eggplant Ravioli To Go$18.00
Smoked eggplant, sun dried tomatoes, ricotta, San Marzano reggiano sauce
Mulino Pizza To Go$22.00
San Marzano, Organic baked Egg, prosciutto, arugula
Arancini To Go$12.00
Deep fried rice balls, taleggio, bolognese, house salsa
More about Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar
Vivo Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Vivo Ristorante

7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (5058 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Marsala
House Salad$4.00
Tiramisu$7.50
More about Vivo Ristorante

