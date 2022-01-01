Raleigh Italian restaurants you'll love
Oak City Meatball Shoppe
180. E Davie Street, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Arugula Salad
|$7.00
Arugula, Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Pomegranate Vinaigrette
|Mac & Cheese
|$7.50
Mac & Cheese with a seasoned bread crumb topping
|Spaghetti
|$6.00
PIZZA
Farina Neighborhood Italian
8450 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh
|Popular items
|12" Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
burrata cheese, roma tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella
|Simple Salad - Single
|$13.00
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, parmesan, lemon herb vinaigrette
|Sunday Gravy
|$24.00
*THE BEST! house marinara slow cooked with meatballs, sausage, short ribs, rigatoni
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL
Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar
309 N Dawson St, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Eggplant Ravioli To Go
|$18.00
Smoked eggplant, sun dried tomatoes, ricotta, San Marzano reggiano sauce
|Mulino Pizza To Go
|$22.00
San Marzano, Organic baked Egg, prosciutto, arugula
|Arancini To Go
|$12.00
Deep fried rice balls, taleggio, bolognese, house salsa