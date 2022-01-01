Raleigh juice & smoothie spots you'll love
Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Raleigh
Pure Vegan Café Juicery & Eatery
8369 Creedmoor Rd, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Chipotle Bowl
|$11.50
Quinoa, romaine lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, walnut taco, jalapenos, avocado, cilantro-date dressing and cashew cheeze.
|Southern Comfort
|$9.00
Sausage, egg, cheeze, Honee mustard, On english muffin
|Original Chik'n
|$11.00
Chick'n, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Honee Mustard
Cheeni Chai + Coffee + Tiffin
227 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Ricotta, Honey, Pepper
|$5.50
Lucettegrace sourdough, creamy ricotta cheese, local honey, and fresh cracked black pepper
|Indian Street Style
|$4.50
Lucettegrace sourdough, topped with triple cheese blend and sliced green chilies, then toasted until golden and bubbly. Please allow 15 minutes
|Indian Filter Coffee
|$3.50
Exclusively ours, a rich brew of coffee and chicory imported from South India. Served with steamed and frothed milk.
Happy + Hale
1 Glenwood Ave 5th Floor, Raleigh