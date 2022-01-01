Raleigh juice & smoothie spots you'll love

Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Raleigh

Pure Vegan Café Juicery & Eatery image

 

Pure Vegan Café Juicery & Eatery

8369 Creedmoor Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chipotle Bowl$11.50
Quinoa, romaine lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, walnut taco, jalapenos, avocado, cilantro-date dressing and cashew cheeze.
Southern Comfort$9.00
Sausage, egg, cheeze, Honee mustard, On english muffin
Original Chik'n$11.00
Chick'n, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Honee Mustard
More about Pure Vegan Café Juicery & Eatery
Cheeni Chai + Coffee + Tiffin image

 

Cheeni Chai + Coffee + Tiffin

227 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ricotta, Honey, Pepper$5.50
Lucettegrace sourdough, creamy ricotta cheese, local honey, and fresh cracked black pepper
Indian Street Style$4.50
Lucettegrace sourdough, topped with triple cheese blend and sliced green chilies, then toasted until golden and bubbly. Please allow 15 minutes
Indian Filter Coffee$3.50
Exclusively ours, a rich brew of coffee and chicory imported from South India. Served with steamed and frothed milk.
More about Cheeni Chai + Coffee + Tiffin
Happy + Hale image

 

Happy + Hale

1 Glenwood Ave 5th Floor, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Happy + Hale

