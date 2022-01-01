Raleigh Latin American restaurants you'll love

so•ca cocina latina image

 

so•ca cocina latina

2130 Clark Ave, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Empanadas de Huitlacoche$11.00
Maseca Pastry, Black Beans, Charred NC Sweet Corn, Farmer's Cheese, Pickled Onion, Salsa Verde {GF}
Brazilian Feijoada$28.00
Marinated Short Rib, Black Beans, Bacon, Farofa, Collard Greens, Jasmine Rice {GF}
Columbian Pan de Yuca$9.00
Aji Amarillo, Mozzarella, Agave Butter, Pickled Onions {GF}
More about so•ca cocina latina
Guasaca image

 

Guasaca

2512 Hillsborough St, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
- 1 Shredded Chicken Signature Arepa$5.25
Shredded Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
- 1 Vegetarian Signature Arepa$4.95
Guasaca, Black Beans, Coleslaw, Caramelized Onions & White Cheese
- 2 Grilled Chicken Signature Arepas$8.25
Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
More about Guasaca
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila image

 

Gonza Tacos Y Tequila

7713 Lead Mine Rd. #39, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (1509 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
FAJITAS$15.00
bell peppers / onions / mushrooms / salad / choice of chicken, veggies. Steak or shrimp*, add +$4.00
QUESO PICOSO$8.00
cheese / jalapeño
MEXICAN FLAG$16.00
corn tortillas / steak / chicken / paisa beans / cheese / mexican cream / tomatillo sauce / chile de arbol sauce / cilantro
More about Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
Buena Papa Fry Bar image

 

Buena Papa Fry Bar

411 West Morgan Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#4 | El Americano (the american)
El Americano (the american): BP Signature Fries coated in sea salt & fresh cracked pepper. Layered with velvety cheddar cheese, topped with thick-cut bacon, sour cream and sprinkled with chives.
#7 | The Carolina
The Carolina: BP Signature Fries lightly tossed with vinegar, topped with pulled pork and coleslaw. Finished with our specialty tangy bbq sauce.
#6 | El Griego (the greek)
El Griego (the greek): BP Signature Fries tossed in greek seasonings, topped with grilled chicken, tzatziki sauce and finished with pico de gallo.
More about Buena Papa Fry Bar
Pressed by Spanglish image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pressed by Spanglish

10630 Durant Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Chimi Panini$9.99
Marinated grilled chicken, mozzarella, roasted peppers, pickled onions, basil mayo, pressed agua bread
Old Havana$9.99
steamed white rice, pink beans, ropa vieja, maduros, fresh sliced avocado
Buenos Aires$14.99
white rice, pink beans, steak tips, chimichurri, tostones, fresh sliced avocado, mk sauce
More about Pressed by Spanglish
Guasaca image

 

Guasaca

4025 Lake Boone Trail, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
1 Grilled Chicken Arepa$4.95
Combine the best grilled chicken with the ingredients of your choice
Shredded Chicken Bowl / Salad$8.55
Combine the best Shredded Chicken over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
Vegetarian Bowl / Salad$8.25
All our Vegetarian options over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
More about Guasaca

