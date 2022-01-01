Raleigh Latin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try Latin American restaurants in Raleigh
More about so•ca cocina latina
so•ca cocina latina
2130 Clark Ave, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Empanadas de Huitlacoche
|$11.00
Maseca Pastry, Black Beans, Charred NC Sweet Corn, Farmer's Cheese, Pickled Onion, Salsa Verde {GF}
|Brazilian Feijoada
|$28.00
Marinated Short Rib, Black Beans, Bacon, Farofa, Collard Greens, Jasmine Rice {GF}
|Columbian Pan de Yuca
|$9.00
Aji Amarillo, Mozzarella, Agave Butter, Pickled Onions {GF}
More about Guasaca
Guasaca
2512 Hillsborough St, Raleigh
|Popular items
|- 1 Shredded Chicken Signature Arepa
|$5.25
Shredded Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
|- 1 Vegetarian Signature Arepa
|$4.95
Guasaca, Black Beans, Coleslaw, Caramelized Onions & White Cheese
|- 2 Grilled Chicken Signature Arepas
|$8.25
Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
More about Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
7713 Lead Mine Rd. #39, Raleigh
|Popular items
|FAJITAS
|$15.00
bell peppers / onions / mushrooms / salad / choice of chicken, veggies. Steak or shrimp*, add +$4.00
|QUESO PICOSO
|$8.00
cheese / jalapeño
|MEXICAN FLAG
|$16.00
corn tortillas / steak / chicken / paisa beans / cheese / mexican cream / tomatillo sauce / chile de arbol sauce / cilantro
More about Buena Papa Fry Bar
Buena Papa Fry Bar
411 West Morgan Street, Raleigh
|Popular items
|#4 | El Americano (the american)
El Americano (the american): BP Signature Fries coated in sea salt & fresh cracked pepper. Layered with velvety cheddar cheese, topped with thick-cut bacon, sour cream and sprinkled with chives.
|#7 | The Carolina
The Carolina: BP Signature Fries lightly tossed with vinegar, topped with pulled pork and coleslaw. Finished with our specialty tangy bbq sauce.
|#6 | El Griego (the greek)
El Griego (the greek): BP Signature Fries tossed in greek seasonings, topped with grilled chicken, tzatziki sauce and finished with pico de gallo.
More about Pressed by Spanglish
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pressed by Spanglish
10630 Durant Rd, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Chicken Chimi Panini
|$9.99
Marinated grilled chicken, mozzarella, roasted peppers, pickled onions, basil mayo, pressed agua bread
|Old Havana
|$9.99
steamed white rice, pink beans, ropa vieja, maduros, fresh sliced avocado
|Buenos Aires
|$14.99
white rice, pink beans, steak tips, chimichurri, tostones, fresh sliced avocado, mk sauce
More about Guasaca
Guasaca
4025 Lake Boone Trail, Raleigh
|Popular items
|1 Grilled Chicken Arepa
|$4.95
Combine the best grilled chicken with the ingredients of your choice
|Shredded Chicken Bowl / Salad
|$8.55
Combine the best Shredded Chicken over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
|Vegetarian Bowl / Salad
|$8.25
All our Vegetarian options over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl