Raleigh Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Raleigh
More about Neomonde Mediterranean
FRENCH FRIES
Neomonde Mediterranean
3817 Beryl Rd, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Large Chicken Shawarma
|$10.99
grilled chicken with garlic paste, diced tomato, Lebanese pickles and lemon tahini dressing
|Large Kabob Plate
|$12.99
Choice of a 2 kabobs with 2 sides. Served with two pieces of pita. Extra pita, will be an additional charge.
|Pita Pocket Plate
|$10.99
Choice of a half pita pocket with a choice of 2 sides and mini rose baklava. Served with two pieces of pita. Extra pita, will be an additional charge.
More about Plates Neighborhood Kitchen
SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS
Plates Neighborhood Kitchen
301 Glenwood Ave Suite 100, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Black Pepper Fettuccine
|$18.00
handmade pasta + roasted broccolini + red onion + kale + roasted peppers + goat cheese alfredo + parmesan + breadcrumbs
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
soft scrambled eggs + black beans & rice + peppers + onion + chorizo + salsa verde + pico de gallo + guacamole + queso fresco + flour tortilla
|Sweet Potato Hash Bowl (Vegan)
|$10.00
roasted bell peppers + fennel + red onions + chimichurri
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
8201 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Shish Tawook Rolled
|$7.95
Grilled chicken tenders, sliced tomatoes, turnips, pickles, and our famous Garlic Sauce
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
|Fattoush
|$9.95
Vegan. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata and pita chips seasoned with za’atar, tossed with lemon juice, garlic, sumac, extra virgin olive oil, and herbs
More about FRÉSKO Greek Kitchen
FRÉSKO Greek Kitchen
2320 Bale Street Suite 100, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Greek Fries
|$3.95
natural cut fries with garlic salt, feta, oregano, and red wine vinegar
|Dolmades (5)
|$3.95
grape leaves stuffed with seasoned rice and herbs
|Natural Cut Fries
|$3.45
natural cut american classic with sea salt
More about Neomonde Mediterranean
Neomonde Mediterranean
3909 beryl RD, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Large Baklava Platter
|$50.00
Assorted Mediterranean pastries made with layers of fillo dough, nuts and syrup; baked to a golden brown and cut into bite size pieces. (20-25 Servings)
|Small Falafel
|$30.00
20 Crispy chickpea fritters made with a blend of garlic, herbs and spices. Served with tahini and pita bread on the side.
|Large Fatoush
|$50.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, parsley. (16-20 Servings)