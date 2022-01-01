Raleigh Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Raleigh

Neomonde Mediterranean image

FRENCH FRIES

Neomonde Mediterranean

3817 Beryl Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.6 (1598 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Large Chicken Shawarma$10.99
grilled chicken with garlic paste, diced tomato, Lebanese pickles and lemon tahini dressing
Large Kabob Plate$12.99
Choice of a 2 kabobs with 2 sides. Served with two pieces of pita. Extra pita, will be an additional charge.
Pita Pocket Plate$10.99
Choice of a half pita pocket with a choice of 2 sides and mini rose baklava. Served with two pieces of pita. Extra pita, will be an additional charge.
More about Neomonde Mediterranean
Plates Neighborhood Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS

Plates Neighborhood Kitchen

301 Glenwood Ave Suite 100, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (2482 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black Pepper Fettuccine$18.00
handmade pasta + roasted broccolini + red onion + kale + roasted peppers + goat cheese alfredo + parmesan + breadcrumbs
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
soft scrambled eggs + black beans & rice + peppers + onion + chorizo + salsa verde + pico de gallo + guacamole + queso fresco + flour tortilla
Sweet Potato Hash Bowl (Vegan)$10.00
roasted bell peppers + fennel + red onions + chimichurri
More about Plates Neighborhood Kitchen
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

8201 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shish Tawook Rolled$7.95
Grilled chicken tenders, sliced tomatoes, turnips, pickles, and our famous Garlic Sauce
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
Fattoush $9.95
Vegan. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata and pita chips seasoned with za’atar, tossed with lemon juice, garlic, sumac, extra virgin olive oil, and herbs
More about Aladdin's Eatery
FRÉSKO Greek Kitchen image

 

FRÉSKO Greek Kitchen

2320 Bale Street Suite 100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Greek Fries$3.95
natural cut fries with garlic salt, feta, oregano, and red wine vinegar
Dolmades (5)$3.95
grape leaves stuffed with seasoned rice and herbs
Natural Cut Fries$3.45
natural cut american classic with sea salt
More about FRÉSKO Greek Kitchen
Neomonde Mediterranean image

 

Neomonde Mediterranean

3909 beryl RD, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Baklava Platter$50.00
Assorted Mediterranean pastries made with layers of fillo dough, nuts and syrup; baked to a golden brown and cut into bite size pieces. (20-25 Servings)
Small Falafel$30.00
20 Crispy chickpea fritters made with a blend of garlic, herbs and spices. Served with tahini and pita bread on the side.
Large Fatoush$50.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, parsley. (16-20 Servings)
More about Neomonde Mediterranean

