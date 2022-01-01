Raleigh Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Raleigh
More about Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
2100 Hillsborough St #110, Raleigh
|Popular items
|NACHOS GABACHOS
|$13.00
|CARNE
|$17.00
|QUESO PICOSO
|$8.00
More about San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield
San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield
11211 Galleria Ave #101, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Chicken Fajitas
|$15.00
Grilled tender sliced chicken. Served with grilled bell peppers, onions + a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, grated cheese and sour cream.
|Fresh Tableside Guacamole
|$9.50
Comes with Chips
|Burrito San Jose
|$11.00
10" flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, homemade chorizo rice and beans. Finished with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Made with flour tortilla and drizzled with sour cream.
More about Dos Taquitos
Dos Taquitos
6101 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Guacamole Dip
|$6.00
avocado/tomatoes/onions/cilantro/jalapeno/lime
|Quesadilla
|$13.00
A large grilled tortilla stuffed with cheese. Served with spanish rice and refried beans, a black-bean corn relish and mexican cream.
|Enchiladas de Puebla
|$17.00
Three corn tortillas one stuffed with grilled chicken and topped with tomatillo sauce. The second stuffed with black beans and topped with mexican cream. The third stuffed with steak and topped with chipotle sauce. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
More about Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
7713 Lead Mine Rd. #39, Raleigh
|Popular items
|FAJITAS
|$15.00
bell peppers / onions / mushrooms / salad / choice of chicken, veggies. Steak or shrimp*, add +$4.00
|QUESO PICOSO
|$8.00
cheese / jalapeño
|MEXICAN FLAG
|$16.00
corn tortillas / steak / chicken / paisa beans / cheese / mexican cream / tomatillo sauce / chile de arbol sauce / cilantro
More about Centro Raleigh
Centro Raleigh
106 S Wilmington St, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Enchilada Platter
|$45.00
12 Enchiladas, 4 chicken, 4 steak, 4 bean with tomatillo, chipotle salsa and Mexican cream. Served with 16 oz of cilantro rice and 16 oz of refried black beans.
|Los Chicanos
|$13.00
Two flour tortillas, cheese, pico de Gallo, your choice of steak, chicken or veggies. Served cilantro rice and refried black beans
|Taco Kit
|$30.00
8 Corn tortillas, onions cilantro and your choice of cochinita pibil (sour orange marinated pork shoulder) or Centro infamous steak. Served with cilantro rice and refried black beans.
More about Chido Taco
TACOS
Chido Taco
2330 Bale Street, Suite #100, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Taco Bistec
|$3.49
grilled steak on corn tortilla, cilantro, onions, salsa
|Quesadillas Gringas
|$9.49
Flour tortilla, cheese and choice of filling
|Quesabirria Combo
|$12.99
three barbacoa quesadillas, cilantro, onions, consome
More about Chilango Mexican Street Food
Chilango Mexican Street Food
2253 New Hope Church Rd, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Taco Asada (Steak)
|$2.79
Choice of Protein served on a handmade corn tortilla, topped with chopped cilantro, onions and lime
|Taco Al Pastor
|$2.59
Choice of Protein served on a handmade corn tortilla, topped with chopped cilantro, onions and lime