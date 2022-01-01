Raleigh Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Raleigh

Gonza Tacos Y Tequila image

 

Gonza Tacos Y Tequila

2100 Hillsborough St #110, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
NACHOS GABACHOS$13.00
CARNE$17.00
QUESO PICOSO$8.00
More about Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield image

 

San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield

11211 Galleria Ave #101, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fajitas$15.00
Grilled tender sliced chicken. Served with grilled bell peppers, onions + a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, grated cheese and sour cream.
Fresh Tableside Guacamole$9.50
Comes with Chips
Burrito San Jose$11.00
10" flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, homemade chorizo rice and beans. Finished with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Made with flour tortilla and drizzled with sour cream.
More about San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield
Dos Taquitos image

 

Dos Taquitos

6101 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

Avg 3.5 (160 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole Dip$6.00
avocado/tomatoes/onions/cilantro/jalapeno/lime
Quesadilla$13.00
A large grilled tortilla stuffed with cheese. Served with spanish rice and refried beans, a black-bean corn relish and mexican cream.
Enchiladas de Puebla$17.00
Three corn tortillas one stuffed with grilled chicken and topped with tomatillo sauce. The second stuffed with black beans and topped with mexican cream. The third stuffed with steak and topped with chipotle sauce. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
More about Dos Taquitos
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila image

 

Gonza Tacos Y Tequila

7713 Lead Mine Rd. #39, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (1509 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
FAJITAS$15.00
bell peppers / onions / mushrooms / salad / choice of chicken, veggies. Steak or shrimp*, add +$4.00
QUESO PICOSO$8.00
cheese / jalapeño
MEXICAN FLAG$16.00
corn tortillas / steak / chicken / paisa beans / cheese / mexican cream / tomatillo sauce / chile de arbol sauce / cilantro
More about Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
Centro Raleigh image

 

Centro Raleigh

106 S Wilmington St, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (2724 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Enchilada Platter$45.00
12 Enchiladas, 4 chicken, 4 steak, 4 bean with tomatillo, chipotle salsa and Mexican cream. Served with 16 oz of cilantro rice and 16 oz of refried black beans.
Los Chicanos$13.00
Two flour tortillas, cheese, pico de Gallo, your choice of steak, chicken or veggies. Served cilantro rice and refried black beans
Taco Kit$30.00
8 Corn tortillas, onions cilantro and your choice of cochinita pibil (sour orange marinated pork shoulder) or Centro infamous steak. Served with cilantro rice and refried black beans.
More about Centro Raleigh
Chido Taco image

TACOS

Chido Taco

2330 Bale Street, Suite #100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Taco Bistec$3.49
grilled steak on corn tortilla, cilantro, onions, salsa
Quesadillas Gringas$9.49
Flour tortilla, cheese and choice of filling
Quesabirria Combo$12.99
three barbacoa quesadillas, cilantro, onions, consome
More about Chido Taco
Chilango Mexican Street Food image

 

Chilango Mexican Street Food

2253 New Hope Church Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (495 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Asada (Steak)$2.79
Choice of Protein served on a handmade corn tortilla, topped with chopped cilantro, onions and lime
Taco Al Pastor$2.59
Choice of Protein served on a handmade corn tortilla, topped with chopped cilantro, onions and lime
More about Chilango Mexican Street Food

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Raleigh

Salmon

Pies

Burritos

Tacos

Cake

Cookies

Cheeseburgers

Curry

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston