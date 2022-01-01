Raleigh Middle Eastern restaurants you'll love
Must-try Middle Eastern restaurants in Raleigh
SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
4209 Lassiter Mill, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
|Dawali
Gluten-Free. Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped with Aladdin’s dressing, feta, and chopped parsley
|Chicken Salad
|$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
FRENCH FRIES
Neomonde Mediterranean
3817 Beryl Rd, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Large Chicken Shawarma
|$10.99
grilled chicken with garlic paste, diced tomato, Lebanese pickles and lemon tahini dressing
|Large Kabob Plate
|$12.99
Choice of a 2 kabobs with 2 sides. Served with two pieces of pita. Extra pita, will be an additional charge.
|Pita Pocket Plate
|$10.99
Choice of a half pita pocket with a choice of 2 sides and mini rose baklava. Served with two pieces of pita. Extra pita, will be an additional charge.
Neomonde Mediterranean
3909 beryl RD, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Large Baklava Platter
|$50.00
Assorted Mediterranean pastries made with layers of fillo dough, nuts and syrup; baked to a golden brown and cut into bite size pieces. (20-25 Servings)
|Small Falafel
|$30.00
20 Crispy chickpea fritters made with a blend of garlic, herbs and spices. Served with tahini and pita bread on the side.
|Large Fatoush
|$50.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, parsley. (16-20 Servings)