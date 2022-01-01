Raleigh pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Raleigh

Buffalo Brothers Capital image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Capital

3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH

Avg 4.3 (2909 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fries$3.00
Crinke-cut fries, kosher salt
1/2# Boneless Wings$11.00
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
Egg Rolls$9.00
Finely diced mushrooms, peppers & onions, shaved ribeye & mozzarella. Drizzled with Thai sauce (Ingredients cannot be removed or substituted)
More about Buffalo Brothers Capital
Farina Neighborhood Italian image

PIZZA

Farina Neighborhood Italian

8450 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.2 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12" Margherita Pizza$15.00
burrata cheese, roma tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella
Simple Salad - Single$13.00
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, parmesan, lemon herb vinaigrette
Sunday Gravy$24.00
*THE BEST! house marinara slow cooked with meatballs, sausage, short ribs, rigatoni
More about Farina Neighborhood Italian
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders image

 

Rudino's Pizza & Grinders

8800 Harvest Oaks Dr Ste 102, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Extra Sauce & Dressings$0.75
Calzone$12.99
10 Wings$16.99
More about Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
Poole'side Pies image

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Poole'side Pies

428 S McDowell St, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Coal-Roasted Potato$18.00
w/ parmesan bechamel, Cacciocavallo cheese, Castelvetrano olives, rosemary.
Allergens: gluten, dairy, and nightshades.
Each pizza is 12-13” in diameter.
Lady Edison Pork Meatballs$7.50
Four pork meatballs with Bianco DiNapoli tomato sauce, parmesan, and pecorino.
Allergens: pork, dairy, gluten, nightshades, allium, eggs.
Pickle Juice Caesar**$15.00
Iceberg & parmesan cracklings.
Allergens: Salad: dairy, gluten (customize: no parmesan crackling) In Dressing: eggs, dairy, anchovies.
**Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about Poole'side Pies
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rudino's Pizza & Grinders

3101 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CYO Roll$13.99
16" Cheese$15.99
Extra Sauce & Dressings$0.75
More about Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
Vivo Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Vivo Ristorante

7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (5058 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Marsala
House Salad$4.00
Tiramisu$7.50
More about Vivo Ristorante
Trophy Pizza image

 

Trophy Pizza

827 West Morgan street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small Greek Salad$8.00
Romaine, olives, feta, red onions, cucumber, tomatoes, banana peppers, red wine vinaigrette
Large Most Loyal$26.00
Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, Roma Tomatoes, Honey
Large Best Dressed$26.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spinach, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Bacon, Lamb Sausage
More about Trophy Pizza
Lonerider at Five Points image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Lonerider at Five Points

1626 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (44 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita Pizza
House made red sauce, shredded and fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
Vegetable Chips and Dip$5.95
Mixed veggie chips and caramelized onion dip.
Chicken Wings$11.50
6/12/18 wings fried or brick oven roasted tossed in your choice of Dry Herb Rub, Lemon Pepper, Sweet Josie Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Jalapeno, Mild or Hot sauce. Carrots & Celery on the side.
More about Lonerider at Five Points
Bowstring Pizza & Brewyard image

PIZZA

Bowstring Pizza & Brewyard

1930 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4 (28 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Whole Pie$20.00
20" Whole Pizza Pie
New Yorker$30.00
A 20” Pizza with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Sautéed Onion, Green Pepper
Vegetarian$28.00
20 Inch Pizza with Mushroom, Sauteed Onions, Black Olive, and Green Peppers
More about Bowstring Pizza & Brewyard
Tazza Kitchen image

 

Tazza Kitchen

432 Woodburn Road, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brick Oven Brussels Sprouts$9.00
bacon jam, tomato jam, mustard seeds, calabrian chilies (gf)
Cheeseburger$11.00
Painted Hills beef, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, dijonnaise, locally baked roll (add bacon +2)
Freestyle Pizza$10.00
red sauce, BUF Creamery fresh mozzarella & up to three of your preferred toppings
More about Tazza Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Raleigh

Salmon

Pies

Burritos

Tacos

Cake

Cookies

Cheeseburgers

Curry

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston