Raleigh pizza restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Capital
3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH
|Popular items
|Fries
|$3.00
Crinke-cut fries, kosher salt
|1/2# Boneless Wings
|$11.00
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
|Egg Rolls
|$9.00
Finely diced mushrooms, peppers & onions, shaved ribeye & mozzarella. Drizzled with Thai sauce (Ingredients cannot be removed or substituted)
PIZZA
Farina Neighborhood Italian
8450 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh
|Popular items
|12" Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
burrata cheese, roma tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella
|Simple Salad - Single
|$13.00
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, parmesan, lemon herb vinaigrette
|Sunday Gravy
|$24.00
*THE BEST! house marinara slow cooked with meatballs, sausage, short ribs, rigatoni
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
8800 Harvest Oaks Dr Ste 102, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Extra Sauce & Dressings
|$0.75
|Calzone
|$12.99
|10 Wings
|$16.99
PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Poole'side Pies
428 S McDowell St, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Coal-Roasted Potato
|$18.00
w/ parmesan bechamel, Cacciocavallo cheese, Castelvetrano olives, rosemary.
Allergens: gluten, dairy, and nightshades.
Each pizza is 12-13” in diameter.
|Lady Edison Pork Meatballs
|$7.50
Four pork meatballs with Bianco DiNapoli tomato sauce, parmesan, and pecorino.
Allergens: pork, dairy, gluten, nightshades, allium, eggs.
|Pickle Juice Caesar**
|$15.00
Iceberg & parmesan cracklings.
Allergens: Salad: dairy, gluten (customize: no parmesan crackling) In Dressing: eggs, dairy, anchovies.
**Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
3101 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh
|Popular items
|CYO Roll
|$13.99
|16" Cheese
|$15.99
|Extra Sauce & Dressings
|$0.75
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Vivo Ristorante
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Marsala
|House Salad
|$4.00
|Tiramisu
|$7.50
Trophy Pizza
827 West Morgan street, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Small Greek Salad
|$8.00
Romaine, olives, feta, red onions, cucumber, tomatoes, banana peppers, red wine vinaigrette
|Large Most Loyal
|$26.00
Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, Roma Tomatoes, Honey
|Large Best Dressed
|$26.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spinach, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Bacon, Lamb Sausage
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Lonerider at Five Points
1626 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Margherita Pizza
House made red sauce, shredded and fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
|Vegetable Chips and Dip
|$5.95
Mixed veggie chips and caramelized onion dip.
|Chicken Wings
|$11.50
6/12/18 wings fried or brick oven roasted tossed in your choice of Dry Herb Rub, Lemon Pepper, Sweet Josie Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Jalapeno, Mild or Hot sauce. Carrots & Celery on the side.
PIZZA
Bowstring Pizza & Brewyard
1930 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Whole Pie
|$20.00
20" Whole Pizza Pie
|New Yorker
|$30.00
A 20” Pizza with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Sautéed Onion, Green Pepper
|Vegetarian
|$28.00
20 Inch Pizza with Mushroom, Sauteed Onions, Black Olive, and Green Peppers
Tazza Kitchen
432 Woodburn Road, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Brick Oven Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
bacon jam, tomato jam, mustard seeds, calabrian chilies (gf)
|Cheeseburger
|$11.00
Painted Hills beef, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, dijonnaise, locally baked roll (add bacon +2)
|Freestyle Pizza
|$10.00
red sauce, BUF Creamery fresh mozzarella & up to three of your preferred toppings