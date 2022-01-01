Raleigh seafood restaurants you'll love
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Crab Dip
|$12.99
A rich mixture of crab, cheeses, horseradish & spices served with fried pita points
|Shrimp Basket
|$11.99
Lightly breaded & fried shrimp served with fries & coleslaw
|House Salad - Entrée
|$8.99
Romaine lettuce, candied pecans, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomato & scallions served with our White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Shrimp Burger
|$9.99
Fried Shrimp with bistro sauce & coleslaw on a gourmet toasted bun with your choice of one side
|Sweet & Spicy Shrimp
|$10.99
Fried jumbo shrimp tossed in our sweet Thai Chili sauce, garnished with scallions
|Hush Puppy Basket
|$3.99
A classic starter
SEAFOOD
Glenwood Grill
2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Short Ribs
|$23.00
Braised short rib - blue cheese spinach crusted short ribs. Sour cream smashed potatoes- red wine shallot reduction.
|Burger
|$16.00
Pimento cheese, house made pickles, caramelized onions, horsey sauce. Choice of side
|Southern Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine, parmesan, maple pepper bacon, house ceasar dressing, fried grit croutons
Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar
105 Friendly Drive Suite 101, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Vegetable Samosa (2 pcs) (Vegan)
|$5.99
Crispy fried pastry stuffed with peas and potatoes)
|Chicken Tikka Masala (GF)
|$16.99
Boneless chicken tikka cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce with onion & bell peppers
|Garlic Naan
|$3.49
Plain Naan, infused with garlic and brushed with butter
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
4121 Main at North Hills St., Raleigh
|Popular items
|Bar Harbor
|$27.00
Choose any Mason's Famous Roll and get meat from a 1 1/4 lb. lobster - including tail
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$21.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
|CT Roll
|$21.00
Served warm, tossed in butter.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh
1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Kids Tenders
|$7.00
Served with French fries or grapes
|Atlantic Grilled Salmon
|$22.90
Fresh Atlantic salmon grilled to perfection, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed asparagus, dressed with honey-tomato vinaigrette sauce
|Two Grilled Kabobs
|$21.90
Beef or chicken kabob skewer brushed with homemade teriyaki sauce and served over mixed vegetables and herb rice
Pokano
8107 Creedmoor Rd, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Chicken Gyoza
|$5.25
5 Fried Dumplings Stuffed With Seasoned Chicken, Cabbage, Onion & Carrots, served With A Sweet Chili Sauce.
|Aloha Chicken
|$12.49
Hawaiian BBQ Sauce, Steamed Rice, Green Onions, Grilled Pineapple, Onion Crisps
|3 Protein Bowl
|$14.99
2 Base, 3 Protein, 2 Sauces, 4 Toppings, Mix-ins and Crunch