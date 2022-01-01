Raleigh seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Raleigh

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District image

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District

2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crab Dip$12.99
A rich mixture of crab, cheeses, horseradish & spices served with fried pita points
Shrimp Basket$11.99
Lightly breaded & fried shrimp served with fries & coleslaw
House Salad - Entrée$8.99
Romaine lettuce, candied pecans, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomato & scallions served with our White Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest image

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest

832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp Burger$9.99
Fried Shrimp with bistro sauce & coleslaw on a gourmet toasted bun with your choice of one side
Sweet & Spicy Shrimp$10.99
Fried jumbo shrimp tossed in our sweet Thai Chili sauce, garnished with scallions
Hush Puppy Basket$3.99
A classic starter
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
Glenwood Grill image

SEAFOOD

Glenwood Grill

2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151, Raleigh

Avg 4.9 (1898 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Short Ribs$23.00
Braised short rib - blue cheese spinach crusted short ribs. Sour cream smashed potatoes- red wine shallot reduction.
Burger$16.00
Pimento cheese, house made pickles, caramelized onions, horsey sauce. Choice of side
Southern Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, parmesan, maple pepper bacon, house ceasar dressing, fried grit croutons
More about Glenwood Grill
Banner pic

 

Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar

105 Friendly Drive Suite 101, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Vegetable Samosa (2 pcs) (Vegan)$5.99
Crispy fried pastry stuffed with peas and potatoes)
Chicken Tikka Masala (GF)$16.99
Boneless chicken tikka cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce with onion & bell peppers
Garlic Naan$3.49
Plain Naan, infused with garlic and brushed with butter
More about Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

4121 Main at North Hills St., Raleigh

Avg 4.2 (525 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bar Harbor$27.00
Choose any Mason's Famous Roll and get meat from a 1 1/4 lb. lobster - including tail
Classic Lobster Roll$21.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
CT Roll$21.00
Served warm, tossed in butter.
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (745 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kids Tenders$7.00
Served with French fries or grapes
Atlantic Grilled Salmon$22.90
Fresh Atlantic salmon grilled to perfection, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed asparagus, dressed with honey-tomato vinaigrette sauce
Two Grilled Kabobs$21.90
Beef or chicken kabob skewer brushed with homemade teriyaki sauce and served over mixed vegetables and herb rice
More about Nantucket Grill-Raleigh
Pokano image

 

Pokano

8107 Creedmoor Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Gyoza$5.25
5 Fried Dumplings Stuffed With Seasoned Chicken, Cabbage, Onion & Carrots, served With A Sweet Chili Sauce.
Aloha Chicken$12.49
Hawaiian BBQ Sauce, Steamed Rice, Green Onions, Grilled Pineapple, Onion Crisps
3 Protein Bowl$14.99
2 Base, 3 Protein, 2 Sauces, 4 Toppings, Mix-ins and Crunch
More about Pokano

