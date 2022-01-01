Raleigh Southern restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS
Plates Neighborhood Kitchen
301 Glenwood Ave Suite 100, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Black Pepper Fettuccine
|$18.00
handmade pasta + roasted broccolini + red onion + kale + roasted peppers + goat cheese alfredo + parmesan + breadcrumbs
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
soft scrambled eggs + black beans & rice + peppers + onion + chorizo + salsa verde + pico de gallo + guacamole + queso fresco + flour tortilla
|Sweet Potato Hash Bowl (Vegan)
|$10.00
roasted bell peppers + fennel + red onions + chimichurri
Fine Folk
2409 Crabtree BLVD #101, RALEIGH
|Popular items
|GOV'T CHEESEBURGER
|$16.00
seeded bun.two patties.gov't cheese.shredduce.onion.special saus.pickles
side o' salt & malt vinegar chips
|1lb CHEVALATTA (PORK & LAMB w/ SHEEP CASING)
|$10.00
CLASSIC ITALIAN ROPE SAUSAGE WITH PARSLEY & GRANA PADANO
please select 12/23 as your pickup date!!
fully cooked! sold by the pound!
|FIVE O' CLOCK
|$80.00
THESE ARE TICKETS FOR NEW YEARS EVE ONLY!!
PLEASE MENTION ANY DIETARY RESTRICTIONS IN THE NOTES!!
PIZZA • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beasley's Chicken + Honey
237 S Wilmington St, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Pimento Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
Custard based mac & cheese made with pimento peppers. Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Egg, Nightshade
|Creamy Mashed Potatoes
|$4.00
Skin-on Yukon Gold potatoes w/ charred onion gravy. Order with the charred onion gravy on the side to make it gluten free and vegetarian. Allergies: Dairy
|Chicken Biscuit
|$9.00
Fried boneless thigh w/ pickled green tomato and honey-dijon on our buttermilk biscuit. Allergies: Gluten, Soy, Egg, Nightshades