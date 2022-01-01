Raleigh Southern restaurants you'll love

Must-try Southern restaurants in Raleigh

Plates Neighborhood Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS

Plates Neighborhood Kitchen

301 Glenwood Ave Suite 100, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (2482 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black Pepper Fettuccine$18.00
handmade pasta + roasted broccolini + red onion + kale + roasted peppers + goat cheese alfredo + parmesan + breadcrumbs
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
soft scrambled eggs + black beans & rice + peppers + onion + chorizo + salsa verde + pico de gallo + guacamole + queso fresco + flour tortilla
Sweet Potato Hash Bowl (Vegan)$10.00
roasted bell peppers + fennel + red onions + chimichurri
Fine Folk image

 

Fine Folk

2409 Crabtree BLVD #101, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GOV'T CHEESEBURGER$16.00
seeded bun.two patties.gov't cheese.shredduce.onion.special saus.pickles
side o' salt & malt vinegar chips
1lb CHEVALATTA (PORK & LAMB w/ SHEEP CASING)$10.00
CLASSIC ITALIAN ROPE SAUSAGE WITH PARSLEY & GRANA PADANO
please select 12/23 as your pickup date!!
fully cooked! sold by the pound!
FIVE O' CLOCK$80.00
THESE ARE TICKETS FOR NEW YEARS EVE ONLY!!
PLEASE MENTION ANY DIETARY RESTRICTIONS IN THE NOTES!!
Beasley's Chicken + Honey image

PIZZA • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beasley's Chicken + Honey

237 S Wilmington St, Raleigh

Avg 4 (1858 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pimento Mac & Cheese$5.00
Custard based mac & cheese made with pimento peppers. Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Egg, Nightshade
Creamy Mashed Potatoes$4.00
Skin-on Yukon Gold potatoes w/ charred onion gravy. Order with the charred onion gravy on the side to make it gluten free and vegetarian. Allergies: Dairy
Chicken Biscuit$9.00
Fried boneless thigh w/ pickled green tomato and honey-dijon on our buttermilk biscuit. Allergies: Gluten, Soy, Egg, Nightshades
Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
