Raleigh vegan restaurants you'll love

Must-try vegan restaurants in Raleigh

Aladdin's Eatery image

SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

4209 Lassiter Mill, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
Dawali
Gluten-Free. Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped with Aladdin’s dressing, feta, and chopped parsley
Chicken Salad$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Element Gastropub image

FRENCH FRIES

Element Gastropub

421 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chik'n Sandwich$14.00
smothered buffalo chik’n, lettuce, tomato, pickles, neomonde kaiser choice of Ranch or Bleu Chz
Full BBQ Nachos Plate$15.00
huge order of house fried corn chips, vegan bbq, black beans, cashew queso, fresh pico de gallo, jalapeños
add sour cream +2
Wings$11.00
6 crispy wings tossed in choice of mild, medium, hot, jalapeño bbq, 3 pepper, or sweet bbq, celery, house ranch
More about Element Gastropub
Pure Vegan Café Juicery & Eatery image

 

Pure Vegan Café Juicery & Eatery

8369 Creedmoor Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chipotle Bowl$11.50
Quinoa, romaine lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, walnut taco, jalapenos, avocado, cilantro-date dressing and cashew cheeze.
Southern Comfort$9.00
Sausage, egg, cheeze, Honee mustard, On english muffin
Original Chik'n$11.00
Chick'n, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Honee Mustard
More about Pure Vegan Café Juicery & Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

8201 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shish Tawook Rolled$7.95
Grilled chicken tenders, sliced tomatoes, turnips, pickles, and our famous Garlic Sauce
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
Fattoush $9.95
Vegan. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata and pita chips seasoned with za’atar, tossed with lemon juice, garlic, sumac, extra virgin olive oil, and herbs
More about Aladdin's Eatery

Cary

Apex

