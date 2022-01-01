Raleigh vegan restaurants you'll love
Must-try vegan restaurants in Raleigh
More about Aladdin's Eatery
SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
4209 Lassiter Mill, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
|Dawali
Gluten-Free. Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped with Aladdin’s dressing, feta, and chopped parsley
|Chicken Salad
|$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
More about Element Gastropub
FRENCH FRIES
Element Gastropub
421 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chik'n Sandwich
|$14.00
smothered buffalo chik’n, lettuce, tomato, pickles, neomonde kaiser choice of Ranch or Bleu Chz
|Full BBQ Nachos Plate
|$15.00
huge order of house fried corn chips, vegan bbq, black beans, cashew queso, fresh pico de gallo, jalapeños
add sour cream +2
|Wings
|$11.00
6 crispy wings tossed in choice of mild, medium, hot, jalapeño bbq, 3 pepper, or sweet bbq, celery, house ranch
More about Pure Vegan Café Juicery & Eatery
Pure Vegan Café Juicery & Eatery
8369 Creedmoor Rd, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Chipotle Bowl
|$11.50
Quinoa, romaine lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, walnut taco, jalapenos, avocado, cilantro-date dressing and cashew cheeze.
|Southern Comfort
|$9.00
Sausage, egg, cheeze, Honee mustard, On english muffin
|Original Chik'n
|$11.00
Chick'n, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Honee Mustard
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
8201 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Shish Tawook Rolled
|$7.95
Grilled chicken tenders, sliced tomatoes, turnips, pickles, and our famous Garlic Sauce
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
|Fattoush
|$9.95
Vegan. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata and pita chips seasoned with za’atar, tossed with lemon juice, garlic, sumac, extra virgin olive oil, and herbs