Almond milk in
Raleigh
/
Raleigh
/
Almond Milk
Raleigh restaurants that serve almond milk
Pure Vegan Café
8369 Creedmoor Rd, Raleigh
No reviews yet
Drip Coffee (Almond Milk Optional)
$2.50
Masala Chai (Almond Milk Optional)
$2.50
More about Pure Vegan Café
Cheeni Indian Food Emporium
1141 Falls River Avenue, Ste.124, Raleigh
No reviews yet
Almond Milk
$4.00
More about Cheeni Indian Food Emporium
