Arepas in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve arepas

Guasaca image

 

Guasaca

2512 Hillsborough St, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
- 1 Shredded Chicken Signature Arepa$5.25
Shredded Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
- 1 Vegetarian Signature Arepa$4.95
Guasaca, Black Beans, Coleslaw, Caramelized Onions & White Cheese
- 2 Grilled Chicken Signature Arepas$8.25
Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
More about Guasaca
Guasaca image

 

Guasaca

4025 Lake Boone Trail, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1 Grilled Chicken Arepa$4.95
Combine the best grilled chicken with the ingredients of your choice
Shredded Chicken Bowl / Salad$8.55
Combine the best Shredded Chicken over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
Vegetarian Bowl / Salad$8.25
All our Vegetarian options over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
More about Guasaca

Map

