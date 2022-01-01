Avocado salad in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve avocado salad
Sushi Thai Raleigh
2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh
|Spicy Tuna Avocado Salad*
|$9.95
Tuna, escolar, avocado, and cucumber with spicy sauce
Guasaca
2512 Hillsborough St, Raleigh
|~ Avocado Chicken Bowl / Salad
|$10.25
Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado all mixed together in house sauce over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
|~ Side Avocado Ranch Salad
|$1.65