Baklava in Raleigh

Neomonde Mediterranean image

FRENCH FRIES

Neomonde Mediterranean

3817 Beryl Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.6 (1598 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baklava$1.49
Various flavors of delicious Baklava made with Phillo dough, honey and nuts. Choices include Walnut, Cashew Lady Finger, Pistachio, Cinnamon Roll, Orange White Chocolate, Chocolate and Cashew Mini Rose.
More about Neomonde Mediterranean
Neomonde Mediterranean image

 

Neomonde Mediterranean

3909 beryl RD, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Baklava Platter$50.00
Assorted Mediterranean pastries made with layers of fillo dough, nuts and syrup; baked to a golden brown and cut into bite size pieces. (20-25 Servings)
Small Falafel$30.00
20 Crispy chickpea fritters made with a blend of garlic, herbs and spices. Served with tahini and pita bread on the side.
Large Fatoush$50.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, parsley. (16-20 Servings)
More about Neomonde Mediterranean

Cary

Apex

