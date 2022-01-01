Baklava in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve baklava
Neomonde Mediterranean
3817 Beryl Rd, Raleigh
|Baklava
|$1.49
Various flavors of delicious Baklava made with Phillo dough, honey and nuts. Choices include Walnut, Cashew Lady Finger, Pistachio, Cinnamon Roll, Orange White Chocolate, Chocolate and Cashew Mini Rose.
Neomonde Mediterranean
3909 beryl RD, Raleigh
|Large Baklava Platter
|$50.00
Assorted Mediterranean pastries made with layers of fillo dough, nuts and syrup; baked to a golden brown and cut into bite size pieces. (20-25 Servings)
|Small Falafel
|$30.00
20 Crispy chickpea fritters made with a blend of garlic, herbs and spices. Served with tahini and pita bread on the side.
|Large Fatoush
|$50.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, parsley. (16-20 Servings)