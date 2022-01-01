Banana pudding in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve banana pudding
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh
145 E Davie St, Raleigh
|Banana Pudding Toast
|$7.99
Boulted Kids Loaf with Honey Ricotta, Sliced Bananas, Cinnamon Brown Sugar and Crushed Nilla Wafers
Longleaf Swine
300 E Edenton St, Raleigh
|Banana Pudding
|$16.00
Housemade vanilla pudding, candied bananas, housemade whipped topping, Nilla wafers
Serves 2-4 people
Red Hot & Blue
6615 FALLS OF NEUSE RD\nRALEIGH, NC 27615, Raleigh
|Banana Pudding Gallon
|$1.00
Creamy pudding with fresh bananas and vanilla wafers. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
|Banana Pudding Quart
|$1.00
Creamy pudding with fresh bananas and vanilla wafers. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry. Serves 5-6.
|Banana Pudding
|$6.99
Rich vanilla pudding with bananas slices and vanilla wafers, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
Gardner's Barbecue New Bern
3820 MLk Blvd, New Bern
|Banana Pudding
|$2.29
Pudding, Vanilla Wafers and Fresh Bananas