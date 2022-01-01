Beef shawarma in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve beef shawarma
SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
4209 Lassiter Mill, Raleigh
|Beef Shawarma Rolled
|$8.95
Grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
FRENCH FRIES
Neomonde Mediterranean
3817 Beryl Rd, Raleigh
|Large Beef & Lamb Shawarma
|$11.99
thinly sliced marinated beef and lamb, diced tomato, onion, Lebanese pickles and lemon tahini dressing
|Small Beef & Lamb Shawarma
|$5.99
thinly sliced marinated beef and lamb, diced tomato, onion, Lebanese pickles and lemon tahini dressing