Beef shawarma in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve beef shawarma

SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

4209 Lassiter Mill, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Shawarma Rolled$8.95
Grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
FRENCH FRIES

Neomonde Mediterranean

3817 Beryl Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.6 (1598 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Large Beef & Lamb Shawarma$11.99
thinly sliced marinated beef and lamb, diced tomato, onion, Lebanese pickles and lemon tahini dressing
Small Beef & Lamb Shawarma$5.99
thinly sliced marinated beef and lamb, diced tomato, onion, Lebanese pickles and lemon tahini dressing
More about Neomonde Mediterranean
Aladdin's Eatery

8201 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Shawarma Rolled$8.95
Grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery

