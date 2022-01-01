Beef short ribs in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve beef short ribs
SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS
Plates Neighborhood Kitchen
301 Glenwood Ave Suite 100, Raleigh
|Braised Beef Short Rib
|$26.00
boneless choice short rib + root vegetables + kale + red wine beef jus
Tazza Kitchen - Village District
432 Woodburn Road, Raleigh
|Taco Kit - Beef Short Rib
|$0.00
Build your own beef short rib tacos with tomatillo chipotle salsa, queso fresco, cilantro lime onion slaw, lime wedges and corn tortillas. Comes with sides of green rice and black beans. (gf)
|Beef Short Rib Tacos
|$11.50
wood oven braised beef, tomatillo chipotle salsa, queso fresco, cilantro lime onion slaw (gf)