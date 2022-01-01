Biryani in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve biryani
Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar
105 Friendly Drive Suite 101, Raleigh
|Hyderabad Chicken Dum Biryani (GF)
|$15.99
Rice made with special spices, herbs & chicken served with boiled eggs
|Thalapakattu Goat Biryani (Chef's Special, GF)
|$17.99
Rice made with aromatic spices, herbs & goat cooked in dum style
|Veg Dum Biryani
|$13.99
Rice made with aromatic spices, herbs & mixed vegetables cooked in dum style
Dharani Express Indian Restaurant
3281 AVENT FERRY RD - 117, RALEIGH
|Chicken Boneless biryani
|$16.99
Aromatic Basmati rice with boneless chicken pieces and spices steamed together.
|Paneer Biryani
|$14.99
Aromatic Basmati rice with Paneer and spices steamed together.
|Aloo Gobi + Veg Biryani +Butter Naan
|$28.99