Black bean burgers in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve black bean burgers
Hibernian Pub Downtown
311 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh
|Black Bean Burger
|$13.00
House-made Vegeterian Burger with lettuce,tomato, red onion, and avocado spread, Served on Pita
The Village Grill
8470 Honeycutt Rd Suite 102, Raleigh
|Black Bean Corn Burger
|$14.99
Homemade black bean and veggie patty, lettuce, tomato, fresh guacamole served with chipotle mayo
Hibernian Pub North Raleigh
8021 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh
|Black Bean Burger
|$13.00
House-made vegetarian burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion & avocado spread; served on grilled pita