Black bean burgers in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve black bean burgers

Item pic

 

Hibernian Pub Downtown

311 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Black Bean Burger$13.00
House-made Vegeterian Burger with lettuce,tomato, red onion, and avocado spread, Served on Pita
More about Hibernian Pub Downtown
Consumer pic

 

The Village Grill

8470 Honeycutt Rd Suite 102, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Bean Corn Burger$14.99
Homemade black bean and veggie patty, lettuce, tomato, fresh guacamole served with chipotle mayo
More about The Village Grill
Item pic

 

Hibernian Pub North Raleigh

8021 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Black Bean Burger$13.00
House-made vegetarian burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion & avocado spread; served on grilled pita
More about Hibernian Pub North Raleigh
Banner pic

 

The Iron Oaks - The Iron Oaks

3800 GLENWOOD RD SUITE 120, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Black Bean Burger$13.00
Seasoned black bean patty served with LTO & southwest ranch
More about The Iron Oaks - The Iron Oaks

