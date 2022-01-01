Boneless wings in Raleigh

Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve boneless wings

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail image

 

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail

4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
10 Wings$14.50
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
1/2# Boneless Wings$11.00
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
20 Wings$27.00
Choice of wing sauce (up to 2) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (2)
More about Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
Buffalo Brothers Capital image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Capital

3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH

Avg 4.3 (2909 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2# Boneless Wings$11.00
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
More about Buffalo Brothers Capital
The Brickhouse Sports Bar & Grill image

 

The Brickhouse Sports Bar & Grill

3801 Hillsborough St., Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomatoes and yellow onion.
Southwest$9.99
Spicy blackened chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, fried jalapenos, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, and yellow onion. Topped with our homemade chipotle ranch and served in a jalapeno tortilla.
Southwest Salad$9.99
Blackened chicken, fried jalapenos, jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onion and crispy tortilla strips on a bed of mixed greens. Served with a side of our homemade chipotle ranch.
More about The Brickhouse Sports Bar & Grill

