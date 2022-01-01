Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve bread pudding

The Rockford image

 

The Rockford

320 1/2 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rockford Pecan Bread Pudding$9.00
raisisns, mixed berry compote, bourbon caramel, whipped cream
More about The Rockford
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant

10370 MONCREIFFE RD, RALEIGH

Avg 4 (506 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Bread & Butter Pudding$6.00
Topped with chocolate sauce.
More about Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (745 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$6.00
More about Nantucket Grill-Raleigh
Beasley's Chicken + Honey image

PIZZA • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beasley's Chicken + Honey

237 S Wilmington St, Raleigh

Avg 4 (1858 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Biscuit Bread Pudding$6.50
warmed and served with ice cream on the side + salted caramel drizzle. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Egg, Cinnamon
More about Beasley's Chicken + Honey
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Capital Club 16

16 West Martin Street, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (884 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Bread Pudding$10.00
More about Capital Club 16

