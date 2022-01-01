Bread pudding in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve bread pudding
The Rockford
320 1/2 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh
|Rockford Pecan Bread Pudding
|$9.00
raisisns, mixed berry compote, bourbon caramel, whipped cream
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant
10370 MONCREIFFE RD, RALEIGH
|Chocolate Chip Bread & Butter Pudding
|$6.00
Topped with chocolate sauce.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh
1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh
|Bread Pudding
|$6.00
PIZZA • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beasley's Chicken + Honey
237 S Wilmington St, Raleigh
|Cinnamon Biscuit Bread Pudding
|$6.50
warmed and served with ice cream on the side + salted caramel drizzle. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Egg, Cinnamon