Brownie sundaes in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve brownie sundaes
More about Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH
|Brownie Sundae
|$7.00
Chocolate chip brownie, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh
|Espresso Brownie Sundae
|$7.99
Warm brownie topped with our espresso icing & served with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & a chocolate sauce drizzle