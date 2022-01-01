Bulgogi in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve bulgogi
BulBox
500 E Davie St #131, Raleigh
|Bulgogi Beef
|$13.50
Thinly sliced beef marinated in Korean bbq sauce and grilled
MOFU Shoppe
321 S Blount St, Raleigh
|BULGOGI DUMPS
|$10.00
Marinated Beef+ Vermicelli Rice Noodles+ Sesame+ Scallion+ Kimchi BBQ Sauce
The Bowls / The Katsu
411 W Morgan St, Raleigh
|Seoul
|$11.50
korean bbq beef, kimchi slaw, citrus kale, zucchini, scallion, pickled red onions, pickled radish & carrots, fried egg, sesame seeds, sesame oil, white sauce, and gochujang sauce
|Kona
|$12.75
seaweed salad, kimchi slaw, sweet potato, spicy cucumber, red radish, micro-greens, masago, crab salad, gochujang, white sauce
|Tokyo
|$10.50
grilled teriyaki chicken, sweet potato, citrus kale, charred corn, scallion, crunch, and teriyaki sauce