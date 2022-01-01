Bulgogi in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants that serve bulgogi

BulBox image

 

BulBox

500 E Davie St #131, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bulgogi Beef$13.50
Thinly sliced beef marinated in Korean bbq sauce and grilled
More about BulBox
MOFU Shoppe image

 

MOFU Shoppe

321 S Blount St, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
BULGOGI DUMPS$10.00
Marinated Beef+ Vermicelli Rice Noodles+ Sesame+ Scallion+ Kimchi BBQ Sauce
More about MOFU Shoppe
The Bowls / The Katsu image

HAMBURGERS

The Bowls / The Katsu

411 W Morgan St, Raleigh

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Seoul$11.50
korean bbq beef, kimchi slaw, citrus kale, zucchini, scallion, pickled red onions, pickled radish & carrots, fried egg, sesame seeds, sesame oil, white sauce, and gochujang sauce
Kona$12.75
seaweed salad, kimchi slaw, sweet potato, spicy cucumber, red radish, micro-greens, masago, crab salad, gochujang, white sauce
Tokyo$10.50
grilled teriyaki chicken, sweet potato, citrus kale, charred corn, scallion, crunch, and teriyaki sauce
More about The Bowls / The Katsu

