Burritos in Raleigh

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh
145 E Davie St, Raleigh
|Drip Coffee
|$2.25
Dark or Light Roast
|BAGEL SANDWICH
|$7.99
Egg And Cheddar Cheese On Your Choice Of Bagel. Served With Fruit And Chipotle Mayo. Add Bacon Or Turkey Sausage $1.00
|JANE PLAIN
|$3.99
Your Choice Of Bagel Served With Butter Or Cream Cheese
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
2100 Hillsborough St #110, Raleigh
|BURRITO EL GUAPO
|$14.00
San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield
11211 Galleria Ave #101, Raleigh
|Chicken Fajitas
|$15.00
Grilled tender sliced chicken. Served with grilled bell peppers, onions + a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, grated cheese and sour cream.
|Fresh Tableside Guacamole
|$9.50
Comes with Chips
|Burrito San Jose
|$11.00
10" flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, homemade chorizo rice and beans. Finished with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Made with flour tortilla and drizzled with sour cream.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS
Plates Neighborhood Kitchen
301 Glenwood Ave Suite 100, Raleigh
|Black Pepper Fettuccine
|$18.00
handmade pasta + roasted broccolini + red onion + kale + roasted peppers + goat cheese alfredo + parmesan + breadcrumbs
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
soft scrambled eggs + black beans & rice + peppers + onion + chorizo + salsa verde + pico de gallo + guacamole + queso fresco + flour tortilla
|Sweet Potato Hash Bowl (Vegan)
|$10.00
roasted bell peppers + fennel + red onions + chimichurri
Centro Raleigh
106 S Wilmington St, Raleigh
|Enchilada Platter
|$45.00
12 Enchiladas, 4 chicken, 4 steak, 4 bean with tomatillo, chipotle salsa and Mexican cream. Served with 16 oz of cilantro rice and 16 oz of refried black beans.
|Los Chicanos
|$13.00
Two flour tortillas, cheese, pico de Gallo, your choice of steak, chicken or veggies. Served cilantro rice and refried black beans
|Taco Kit
|$30.00
8 Corn tortillas, onions cilantro and your choice of cochinita pibil (sour orange marinated pork shoulder) or Centro infamous steak. Served with cilantro rice and refried black beans.
TACOS
Chido Taco
2330 Bale Street, Suite #100, Raleigh
|Taco Bistec
|$3.49
grilled steak on corn tortilla, cilantro, onions, salsa
|Quesadillas Gringas
|$9.49
Flour tortilla, cheese and choice of filling
|Quesabirria Combo
|$12.99
three barbacoa quesadillas, cilantro, onions, consome
Blowfish
510 Glenwood S. #103, Raleigh
|Wings
|$14.00
|Burrito
|$12.00
|Pork Carnitas Taco
|$4.00