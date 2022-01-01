Burritos in Raleigh

Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh

145 E Davie St, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (840 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Drip Coffee$2.25
Dark or Light Roast
BAGEL SANDWICH$7.99
Egg And Cheddar Cheese On Your Choice Of Bagel. Served With Fruit And Chipotle Mayo. Add Bacon Or Turkey Sausage $1.00
JANE PLAIN$3.99
Your Choice Of Bagel Served With Butter Or Cream Cheese
More about Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila image

 

Gonza Tacos Y Tequila

2100 Hillsborough St #110, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
BURRITO EL GUAPO$14.00
More about Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield image

 

San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield

11211 Galleria Ave #101, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas$15.00
Grilled tender sliced chicken. Served with grilled bell peppers, onions + a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, grated cheese and sour cream.
Fresh Tableside Guacamole$9.50
Comes with Chips
Burrito San Jose$11.00
10" flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, homemade chorizo rice and beans. Finished with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Made with flour tortilla and drizzled with sour cream.
More about San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield
Plates Neighborhood Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS

Plates Neighborhood Kitchen

301 Glenwood Ave Suite 100, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (2482 reviews)
Takeout
Black Pepper Fettuccine$18.00
handmade pasta + roasted broccolini + red onion + kale + roasted peppers + goat cheese alfredo + parmesan + breadcrumbs
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
soft scrambled eggs + black beans & rice + peppers + onion + chorizo + salsa verde + pico de gallo + guacamole + queso fresco + flour tortilla
Sweet Potato Hash Bowl (Vegan)$10.00
roasted bell peppers + fennel + red onions + chimichurri
More about Plates Neighborhood Kitchen
The Rockford image

 

The Rockford

320 1/2 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
More about The Rockford
Centro Raleigh image

 

Centro Raleigh

106 S Wilmington St, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (2724 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Enchilada Platter$45.00
12 Enchiladas, 4 chicken, 4 steak, 4 bean with tomatillo, chipotle salsa and Mexican cream. Served with 16 oz of cilantro rice and 16 oz of refried black beans.
Los Chicanos$13.00
Two flour tortillas, cheese, pico de Gallo, your choice of steak, chicken or veggies. Served cilantro rice and refried black beans
Taco Kit$30.00
8 Corn tortillas, onions cilantro and your choice of cochinita pibil (sour orange marinated pork shoulder) or Centro infamous steak. Served with cilantro rice and refried black beans.
More about Centro Raleigh
Chido Taco image

TACOS

Chido Taco

2330 Bale Street, Suite #100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Bistec$3.49
grilled steak on corn tortilla, cilantro, onions, salsa
Quesadillas Gringas$9.49
Flour tortilla, cheese and choice of filling
Quesabirria Combo$12.99
three barbacoa quesadillas, cilantro, onions, consome
More about Chido Taco
Blowfish image

 

Blowfish

510 Glenwood S. #103, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wings$14.00
Burrito$12.00
Pork Carnitas Taco$4.00
More about Blowfish

