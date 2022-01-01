Caesar salad in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve caesar salad

Carroll's Kitchen image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Carroll's Kitchen

19 E Martin St., Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Avocado$13.00
roasted turkey breast, avocado, bacon, cheddar, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato
Brown Butter Rice Krispies$2.50
traditional krispy, made with brown butter
Croissant Sandwich$6.00
egg & cheese on a buttery croissant. Add on bacon or ham for $1
More about Carroll's Kitchen
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe image

 

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe

505 W Jones Str., Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls$10.00
Chicken, pepper jack cheese, scallions, & buffalo sauce wrapped in a crispy wrapper. Served with sun-dried bleu cheese sauce.
Wolfpack-Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Ashley Farm's chicken thighs marinated in pickle juice, breaded, fried and tossed with our Chef's secret hot spices. Topped with bread and butter pickles and tobacco slaw on a sesame bun. Also available with regular house-made buffalo sauce.
Farm Salad$6.00
Mixed Greens, shaved fennel, red onions, cucumbers, heirloom grape tomatoes, & drizzled with basil balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
Glenwood Grill image

 

Glenwood Grill

2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Ribs$23.00
Braised short rib - blue cheese spinach crusted short ribs. Sour cream smashed potatoes- red wine shallot reduction.
Burger$16.00
Pimento cheese, house made pickles, caramelized onions, horsey sauce. Choice of side
Southern Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, parmesan, maple pepper bacon, house ceasar dressing, fried grit croutons
More about Glenwood Grill
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rudino's Pizza & Grinders

3101 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CYO Roll$13.99
16" Cheese$15.99
Extra Sauce & Dressings$0.75
More about Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
Vivo Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Vivo Ristorante

7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (5058 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$4.00
More about Vivo Ristorante
Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant

10370 MONCREIFFE RD, RALEIGH

Avg 4 (506 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$16.00
Beer-battered fresh cod fillets, seasoned French fries, house-made tartar sauce
Chicken Welly$13.00
Chicken, onions, carrots, potatoes & cream sauce. Baked in a flaky pastry, topped with basil cream sauce & Calvander cheese. Small Brutus salad included.
Small Fish N Chips$8.00
Half Portion of Beer-battered fresh cod fillets, seasoned French fries, house-made tartar sauce
More about Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant
V Pizza image

 

V Pizza

7930 Skyland Ridge Parkway, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SIDE CAESAR SALAD$6.00
romaine lettuce, shaved parmigiano Reggiano, Tuscan Caesar dressing
More about V Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Green Beans

Nachos

Chips And Salsa

Chicken Salad

Shawarma

Curry Chicken

Avocado Toast

Cake

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston