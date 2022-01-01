Caesar salad in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve caesar salad
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Carroll's Kitchen
19 E Martin St., Raleigh
|Turkey Avocado
|$13.00
roasted turkey breast, avocado, bacon, cheddar, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato
|Brown Butter Rice Krispies
|$2.50
traditional krispy, made with brown butter
|Croissant Sandwich
|$6.00
egg & cheese on a buttery croissant. Add on bacon or ham for $1
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
505 W Jones Str., Raleigh
|Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls
|$10.00
Chicken, pepper jack cheese, scallions, & buffalo sauce wrapped in a crispy wrapper. Served with sun-dried bleu cheese sauce.
|Wolfpack-Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Ashley Farm's chicken thighs marinated in pickle juice, breaded, fried and tossed with our Chef's secret hot spices. Topped with bread and butter pickles and tobacco slaw on a sesame bun. Also available with regular house-made buffalo sauce.
|Farm Salad
|$6.00
Mixed Greens, shaved fennel, red onions, cucumbers, heirloom grape tomatoes, & drizzled with basil balsamic vinaigrette.
Glenwood Grill
2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151, Raleigh
|Short Ribs
|$23.00
Braised short rib - blue cheese spinach crusted short ribs. Sour cream smashed potatoes- red wine shallot reduction.
|Burger
|$16.00
Pimento cheese, house made pickles, caramelized onions, horsey sauce. Choice of side
|Southern Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine, parmesan, maple pepper bacon, house ceasar dressing, fried grit croutons
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
3101 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh
|CYO Roll
|$13.99
|16" Cheese
|$15.99
|Extra Sauce & Dressings
|$0.75
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Vivo Ristorante
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2, Raleigh
|Caesar Salad
|$4.00
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant
10370 MONCREIFFE RD, RALEIGH
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Beer-battered fresh cod fillets, seasoned French fries, house-made tartar sauce
|Chicken Welly
|$13.00
Chicken, onions, carrots, potatoes & cream sauce. Baked in a flaky pastry, topped with basil cream sauce & Calvander cheese. Small Brutus salad included.
|Small Fish N Chips
|$8.00
Half Portion of Beer-battered fresh cod fillets, seasoned French fries, house-made tartar sauce