Cake in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve cake
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh
|Crab Dip
|$12.99
A rich mixture of crab, cheeses, horseradish & spices served with fried pita points
|Shrimp Basket
|$11.99
Lightly breaded & fried shrimp served with fries & coleslaw
|House Salad - Entrée
|$8.99
Romaine lettuce, candied pecans, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomato & scallions served with our White Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Garland Heat & Eat
Garland Heat & Eat
14 W MARTIN STREET, RALEIGH
|Chili Crab Cakes
|$65.00
Chili crab cakes with sambal crème fraiche and caviar (6 crab cakes ready to sear and eat) NC lump crab, coconut, lime leaf, Thai chile, and just enough egg to hold it together. NO bread filler!
(**Gluten Free**)
Allergens: shellfish, coconut, alliums, dairy, eggs
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh
|Shrimp Burger
|$9.99
Fried Shrimp with bistro sauce & coleslaw on a gourmet toasted bun with your choice of one side
|Sweet & Spicy Shrimp
|$10.99
Fried jumbo shrimp tossed in our sweet Thai Chili sauce, garnished with scallions
|Hush Puppy Basket
|$3.99
A classic starter
More about Poole's Diner
Poole's Diner
426 South McDowell Street, Raleigh
|Crispy Pork Shoulder Cakes
|$26.00
Carnita Cakes with Roasted Tomato Relish and Chimichurri Creme Fraiche
Ingredients: Pork Shoulder, jalapeno, orange, onion, garlic, celery, carrot, eggs, salt.
Roasted Tomato Relish: Roasted roma tomatoes, salt, black pepper, olive oil, shallots.
Chimichurri Creme Fraiche: House creme fraiche, parsley, cilantro, mint, shallot, garlic, red chile flake, extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar.
Allergies: Pork, Nightshade, Allium, Egg, Dairy
More about Element Gastropub
FRENCH FRIES
Element Gastropub
421 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh
|Buffalo Chik'n Sandwich
|$14.00
smothered buffalo chik’n, lettuce, tomato, pickles, neomonde kaiser choice of Ranch or Bleu Chz
|Full BBQ Nachos Plate
|$15.00
huge order of house fried corn chips, vegan bbq, black beans, cashew queso, fresh pico de gallo, jalapeños
add sour cream +2
|Wings
|$11.00
6 crispy wings tossed in choice of mild, medium, hot, jalapeño bbq, 3 pepper, or sweet bbq, celery, house ranch
More about Glenwood Grill
Glenwood Grill
2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151, Raleigh
|Short Ribs
|$23.00
Braised short rib - blue cheese spinach crusted short ribs. Sour cream smashed potatoes- red wine shallot reduction.
|Burger
|$16.00
Pimento cheese, house made pickles, caramelized onions, horsey sauce. Choice of side
|Southern Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine, parmesan, maple pepper bacon, house ceasar dressing, fried grit croutons