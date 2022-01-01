Calamari in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve calamari
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh
|Calamari Fritti
|$13.99
Lightly breaded & fried rings and tentacles, dusted with parmesan & served with our house made marinara.
More about Irregardless
Irregardless
901 W Morgan St, Raleigh
|Calamari (gf)
|$15.00
Crispy flash fried squid served with remoulade and a tomato sauce.
More about El Patio Bar and Grill - Raleigh
El Patio Bar and Grill - Raleigh
7810 TARGET CIRCLE SUITE 101, Raleigh
|FRIED CALAMARI
|$16.85
Accompanied with Sweet chili sauce
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh
|Calamari Fritti
|$13.99
Lightly breaded & fried rings and tentacles, dusted with parmesan & served with our house made marinara.
More about Farina Neighborhood Italian
PIZZA
Farina Neighborhood Italian
8450 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh
|Calamari
|$15.00
Crispy Rhode Island calamari house marinara, chopped pepperoncini, garlic aioli
More about 42nd St. Oyster Bar
42nd St. Oyster Bar
508 West Jones Street, Raleigh
|Calamari
|$21.95
|Fried Calamari
|$13.55
Marinara & Parmesan
More about Sushi Nine - Raleigh
Sushi Nine - Raleigh
3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh
|Salt & Pepper Calamari
|$8.00
crispy battered calamari fried and served with a sweet and tangy chili sauce.
More about Vivo Ristorante
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Vivo Ristorante
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2, Raleigh
|Calamari Marinara
|$19.00
|Fried Calamari
|$14.00
More about Five Star Restaurant
Five Star Restaurant
301 N West 101, Raleigh
|Salt & Pepper Calamari
|$9.95
Lightly battered and fried tentacles and rings tossed with salt + pepper. Served with a sweet chili sauce.
*is ALWAYS made gluten free
More about Nantucket Grill-Raleigh
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh
1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh
|Fried Calamari
|$14.50
Lightly battered and fried until golden brown, served with cocktail and tartar sauce
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
SUSHI
Tasu Asian Bistro
8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh
|Calamari Roll
|$16.45
**SPICY** Tempura calamari and tempura onion inside, topped with avocado and sweet Thai chili sauce
|Crispy Calamari
|$9.95
**SPICY** Fried calamari, cherry peppers, and crispy rice noodles, served with sweet Thai chili sauce