Calamari in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District

2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Fritti$13.99
Lightly breaded & fried rings and tentacles, dusted with parmesan & served with our house made marinara.
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
Irregardless image

 

Irregardless

901 W Morgan St, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (1246 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari (gf)$15.00
Crispy flash fried squid served with remoulade and a tomato sauce.
More about Irregardless
Item pic

 

El Patio Bar and Grill - Raleigh

7810 TARGET CIRCLE SUITE 101, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRIED CALAMARI$16.85
Accompanied with Sweet chili sauce
More about El Patio Bar and Grill - Raleigh
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest

832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Fritti$13.99
Lightly breaded & fried rings and tentacles, dusted with parmesan & served with our house made marinara.
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
Item pic

PIZZA

Farina Neighborhood Italian

8450 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.2 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$15.00
Crispy Rhode Island calamari house marinara, chopped pepperoncini, garlic aioli
More about Farina Neighborhood Italian
Item pic

 

42nd St. Oyster Bar

508 West Jones Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$21.95
Fried Calamari$13.55
Marinara & Parmesan
More about 42nd St. Oyster Bar
Consumer pic

 

Casa Carbone

6019 Glenwood Ave A, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Calamari$11.50
More about Casa Carbone
Sushi Nine - Raleigh image

 

Sushi Nine - Raleigh

3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salt & Pepper Calamari$8.00
crispy battered calamari fried and served with a sweet and tangy chili sauce.
More about Sushi Nine - Raleigh
Vivo Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Vivo Ristorante

7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (5058 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari Marinara$19.00
Fried Calamari$14.00
More about Vivo Ristorante
Item pic

 

Five Star Restaurant

301 N West 101, Raleigh

Avg 4 (68 reviews)
Takeout
Salt & Pepper Calamari$9.95
Lightly battered and fried tentacles and rings tossed with salt + pepper. Served with a sweet chili sauce.
*is ALWAYS made gluten free
More about Five Star Restaurant
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (745 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$14.50
Lightly battered and fried until golden brown, served with cocktail and tartar sauce
More about Nantucket Grill-Raleigh
Tasu Asian Bistro image

SUSHI

Tasu Asian Bistro

8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh

Avg 3.7 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Roll$16.45
**SPICY** Tempura calamari and tempura onion inside, topped with avocado and sweet Thai chili sauce
Crispy Calamari$9.95
**SPICY** Fried calamari, cherry peppers, and crispy rice noodles, served with sweet Thai chili sauce
More about Tasu Asian Bistro

