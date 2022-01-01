Cannolis in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve cannolis
PIZZA
Farina Neighborhood Italian
8450 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh
|Cannolis
|$7.00
two cannolis filled with chocolate chip cannoli cream
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL
Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar
309 N Dawson St, Raleigh
|Cannoli To Go
|$10.00
|Cannoli
|$8.00
Casa Carbone
6019 Glenwood Ave A, Raleigh
|Cannoli
|$7.00
Pastry crepe filled with whipped ricotta, cream, and chocolate bits.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Vivo Ristorante
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2, Raleigh
|Baby Cannoli
|$3.00
|Cannoli
|$6.00
Trophy Pizza
827 West Morgan street, Raleigh
|Lavender-Honey Cannoli
|$7.00
Pastry Shell with Lavender-Honey Filling