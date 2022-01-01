Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve cannolis

Item pic

PIZZA

Farina Neighborhood Italian

8450 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.2 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Cannolis$7.00
two cannolis filled with chocolate chip cannoli cream
Cannolis$7.00
two cannolis filled with chocolate chip cannoli cream
More about Farina Neighborhood Italian
Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar

309 N Dawson St, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (2420 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli To Go$10.00
Cannoli$8.00
More about Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar
Consumer pic

 

Casa Carbone

6019 Glenwood Ave A, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cannoli$7.00
Pastry crepe filled with whipped ricotta, cream, and chocolate bits.
More about Casa Carbone
Vivo Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Vivo Ristorante

7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (5058 reviews)
Takeout
Baby Cannoli$3.00
Cannoli$6.00
More about Vivo Ristorante
Trophy Pizza image

 

Trophy Pizza

827 West Morgan street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lavender-Honey Cannoli$7.00
Pastry Shell with Lavender-Honey Filling
More about Trophy Pizza
V Pizza image

 

V Pizza

7930 Skyland Ridge Parkway, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CANNOLI$6.00
Sicilian ricotta, maraschino cherries
More about V Pizza

