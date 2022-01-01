Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve carne asada

San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield image

 

San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield

11211 Galleria Ave #101, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada$19.00
Tender rib-eye steak served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
Tacos De Carne Asada$14.00
Steak topped wtih onions, cilantro and chile de arbol sauce. Comes with a side of rice and black beans.
More about San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield
Item pic

 

Dos Taquitos

6101 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

Avg 3.5 (160 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada$33.00
9.5 oz of Certified Angus Beef marinated for 48 hours in our signature sauce. These three great cuts of skirt steak are cooked to the temperature of your choice. Served with black beans, spanish rice, homemade pickled carrots, creamy avocado sauce, and un jalapeño toreado. Comes with soup or salad and tortillas
More about Dos Taquitos
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Element Gastropub

421 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
2 Carne Asada Tacos + Chips & Pico$11.00
Comes w/ 2 Tacos: housemade carne asada seitan, handmade corn tortilla, onion, cilantro served w/ chips & pico
1 Carne Asada Taco (No Chips & Pico)$5.50
1 Barbacoa Taco & 1 Carne Asada Taco + Chips & Pico$11.50
More about Element Gastropub
Woody's at City Market image

 

Woody's at City Market

205 Wolfe Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada$11.79
More about Woody's at City Market
Carne Asada Tacos image

 

Driftwood Cantina: Modern Mexican

8460 Honeycutt Road, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Tacos$17.00
More about Driftwood Cantina: Modern Mexican

