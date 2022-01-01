Carne asada in Raleigh
San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield
11211 Galleria Ave #101, Raleigh
|Carne Asada
|$19.00
Tender rib-eye steak served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
|Tacos De Carne Asada
|$14.00
Steak topped wtih onions, cilantro and chile de arbol sauce. Comes with a side of rice and black beans.
More about Dos Taquitos
Dos Taquitos
6101 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh
|Carne Asada
|$33.00
9.5 oz of Certified Angus Beef marinated for 48 hours in our signature sauce. These three great cuts of skirt steak are cooked to the temperature of your choice. Served with black beans, spanish rice, homemade pickled carrots, creamy avocado sauce, and un jalapeño toreado. Comes with soup or salad and tortillas
More about Element Gastropub
FRENCH FRIES
Element Gastropub
421 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh
|2 Carne Asada Tacos + Chips & Pico
|$11.00
Comes w/ 2 Tacos: housemade carne asada seitan, handmade corn tortilla, onion, cilantro served w/ chips & pico
|1 Carne Asada Taco (No Chips & Pico)
|$5.50
|1 Barbacoa Taco & 1 Carne Asada Taco + Chips & Pico
|$11.50