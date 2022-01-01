Carrot cake in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve carrot cake
Bloomsbury Bistro
509-101 W. Whitaker Mill Rd, Raleigh
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Orange Buttercream Frosting, Toasted Pecans, Candied Carrot, Powdered Sugar
Aladdin's Eatery
4209 Lassiter Mill, Raleigh
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.
Neomonde Mediterranean
3817 Beryl Rd, Raleigh
|Carrot Cake Square
|$6.99
|Carrot Cake
|$4.49
FatBoys Kitchen
4511 New Bern Ave. Unit #100, Raleigh
|Carrot Cake
|$4.49
Sweet and moist spice cake, full of cut carrots and nuts, and covered in cream cheese icing
Aladdin's Eatery
8201 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.