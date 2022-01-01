Carrot cake in Raleigh

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve carrot cake

Banner pic

 

Bloomsbury Bistro

509-101 W. Whitaker Mill Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$8.00
Orange Buttercream Frosting, Toasted Pecans, Candied Carrot, Powdered Sugar
More about Bloomsbury Bistro
Banner pic

SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

4209 Lassiter Mill, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Neomonde Mediterranean

3817 Beryl Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.6 (1598 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake Square$6.99
Carrot Cake$4.49
More about Neomonde Mediterranean
FatBoys Kitchen image

 

FatBoys Kitchen

4511 New Bern Ave. Unit #100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$4.49
Sweet and moist spice cake, full of cut carrots and nuts, and covered in cream cheese icing
More about FatBoys Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

8201 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant

10370 MONCREIFFE RD, RALEIGH

Avg 4 (506 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$7.00
Grand Marnier infused carrot cake with a cream cheese frosting & caramel marmalade.
More about Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant

