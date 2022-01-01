Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve chai lattes

Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh

145 E Davie St, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (840 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$4.25
Dirty Chai Tea Latte$5.25
More about Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh
402f6b24-6900-4b4c-b6ee-800dd84321ab image

 

Brew Coffee Bar

2310 Bale St, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$4.25
Chai concentrate from Rishi tea steamed with your choice of milk; 12oz
More about Brew Coffee Bar
Union Special image

 

Union Special

2409 Crabtree Blvd #102, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Oat Milk Chai Latte (iced or hot)$3.50
Dirty Chai Latte (iced or hot)$4.50
All Espresso Drinks Are Served With 2 Shots of Espresso Unless Specified As An Add-On
More about Union Special
Union Special image

 

Union Special

401 FAYETTEVILLE ST SUITE 103, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Dirty Chai Latte (iced or hot)$4.50
Chai Latte (iced or hot)$3.50
More about Union Special

