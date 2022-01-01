Chai lattes in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve chai lattes
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh
145 E Davie St, Raleigh
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.25
|Dirty Chai Tea Latte
|$5.25
Brew Coffee Bar
2310 Bale St, Raleigh
|Chai Latte
|$4.25
Chai concentrate from Rishi tea steamed with your choice of milk; 12oz
Union Special
2409 Crabtree Blvd #102, Raleigh
|Oat Milk Chai Latte (iced or hot)
|$3.50
|Dirty Chai Latte (iced or hot)
|$4.50
All Espresso Drinks Are Served With 2 Shots of Espresso Unless Specified As An Add-On