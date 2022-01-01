Cheeseburgers in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Gatsby's Kitchen
6109 Maddry Oaks Ct, Raleigh
|Hotsy Totsy Combo
|$9.99
Juicy fried chicken thigh smothered in hot sauce, topped with a pickle and vinegar onion chow chow
|Jay Gatsby Classic Combo
|$9.99
1/3 lb. beef burger, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato and tangy pickles, covered in our homemade Gatsby’s burger sauce
|Hot Dog Combo
|$6.99
Grilled all-beef hotdog with your choice of toppings, seasoned fries and side of homemade slaw.
Ketchup/Mustard available on request
Sean's Shack
2840 E Millbrook Road, Raleigh
|Jr. Cheeseburger
|$4.49
|Cheeseburger tray
|$5.99
The Brickhouse Sports Bar & Grill
3801 Hillsborough St., Raleigh
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomatoes and yellow onion.
|Southwest
|$9.99
Spicy blackened chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, fried jalapenos, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, and yellow onion. Topped with our homemade chipotle ranch and served in a jalapeno tortilla.
|Southwest Salad
|$9.99
Blackened chicken, fried jalapenos, jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onion and crispy tortilla strips on a bed of mixed greens. Served with a side of our homemade chipotle ranch.
Fine Folk
2409 Crabtree BLVD #101, RALEIGH
|GOV'T CHEESEBURGER
|$16.00
seeded bun.two patties.gov't cheese.shredduce.onion.special saus.pickles
side o' salt & malt vinegar chips
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
CowBar
411 W. Morgan Street, Raleigh
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$9.00
8oz Burger with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and CowBar Sauce
|Original Larger
|$5.00
3 potato with cracked black pepper and sea salt
|Southern Classic
|$10.00
8 oz Burger with American Cheese, Mustard, Onion, Chili and Slaw
Young Hearts Distillery
225 S Wilmington St, Raleigh
|Shepherd Pie
|$22.00
|Joyce Farms Chicken
|$21.00
|Two Roosters IC Sandwich
|$10.00
Tazza Kitchen
432 Woodburn Road, Raleigh
|Brick Oven Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
bacon jam, tomato jam, mustard seeds, calabrian chilies (gf)
|Cheeseburger
|$11.00
Painted Hills beef, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, dijonnaise, locally baked roll (add bacon +2)
|Freestyle Pizza
|$10.00
red sauce, BUF Creamery fresh mozzarella & up to three of your preferred toppings