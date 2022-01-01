Cheeseburgers in Raleigh

Gatsby's Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Gatsby's Kitchen

6109 Maddry Oaks Ct, Raleigh

Avg 4.6 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hotsy Totsy Combo$9.99
Juicy fried chicken thigh smothered in hot sauce, topped with a pickle and vinegar onion chow chow
Jay Gatsby Classic Combo$9.99
1/3 lb. beef burger, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato and tangy pickles, covered in our homemade Gatsby’s burger sauce
Hot Dog Combo$6.99
Grilled all-beef hotdog with your choice of toppings, seasoned fries and side of homemade slaw.
Ketchup/Mustard available on request
More about Gatsby's Kitchen
Sean's Shack image

 

Sean's Shack

2840 E Millbrook Road, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jr. Cheeseburger$4.49
Cheeseburger tray$5.99
More about Sean's Shack
The Brickhouse Sports Bar & Grill image

 

The Brickhouse Sports Bar & Grill

3801 Hillsborough St., Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomatoes and yellow onion.
Southwest$9.99
Spicy blackened chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, fried jalapenos, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, and yellow onion. Topped with our homemade chipotle ranch and served in a jalapeno tortilla.
Southwest Salad$9.99
Blackened chicken, fried jalapenos, jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onion and crispy tortilla strips on a bed of mixed greens. Served with a side of our homemade chipotle ranch.
More about The Brickhouse Sports Bar & Grill
Fine Folk image

 

Fine Folk

2409 Crabtree BLVD #101, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
Takeout
GOV'T CHEESEBURGER$16.00
seeded bun.two patties.gov't cheese.shredduce.onion.special saus.pickles
side o' salt & malt vinegar chips
More about Fine Folk
CowBar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

CowBar

411 W. Morgan Street, Raleigh

Avg 4.3 (40 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Cheeseburger$9.00
8oz Burger with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and CowBar Sauce
Original Larger$5.00
3 potato with cracked black pepper and sea salt
Southern Classic$10.00
8 oz Burger with American Cheese, Mustard, Onion, Chili and Slaw
More about CowBar
Restaurant banner

 

Young Hearts Distillery

225 S Wilmington St, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shepherd Pie$22.00
Joyce Farms Chicken$21.00
Two Roosters IC Sandwich$10.00
More about Young Hearts Distillery
Tazza Kitchen image

 

Tazza Kitchen

432 Woodburn Road, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brick Oven Brussels Sprouts$9.00
bacon jam, tomato jam, mustard seeds, calabrian chilies (gf)
Cheeseburger$11.00
Painted Hills beef, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, dijonnaise, locally baked roll (add bacon +2)
Freestyle Pizza$10.00
red sauce, BUF Creamery fresh mozzarella & up to three of your preferred toppings
More about Tazza Kitchen

