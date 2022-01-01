Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve chef salad

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail image

 

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail

4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chef Salad$10.00
Romaine & Iceberg, diced ham, crumbled bacon, cheddar & swiss, hardboiled egg, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, black olives, pepperoncini / Choice of Salad Dressing
More about Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
57d1dede-ed04-46a7-a881-ad6e9bda35f1 image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Carroll's Kitchen

19 E Martin St., Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad$11.00
chopped turkey, bacon, sliced apples, crumbled cheddar, hard boiled egg, house honey-mustard dressing
More about Carroll's Kitchen
Buffalo Brothers Capital image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Capital

3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH

Avg 4.3 (2909 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad$11.00
Romaine & Iceberg, diced ham, crumbled bacon, cheddar & swiss, hardboiled egg, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, black olives, pepperoncini / Choice of Salad Dressing
More about Buffalo Brothers Capital
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Parkside Raleigh

301 W Martin St, Raleigh

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$15.00
romaine, turkey, chicken, ham, egg, bacon, avocado, feta, cherry tomato
More about Parkside Raleigh

