Chef salad in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve chef salad
Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH
|Chef Salad
|$10.00
Romaine & Iceberg, diced ham, crumbled bacon, cheddar & swiss, hardboiled egg, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, black olives, pepperoncini / Choice of Salad Dressing
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Carroll's Kitchen
19 E Martin St., Raleigh
|Chef Salad
|$11.00
chopped turkey, bacon, sliced apples, crumbled cheddar, hard boiled egg, house honey-mustard dressing
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Capital
3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH
|Chef Salad
|$11.00
Romaine & Iceberg, diced ham, crumbled bacon, cheddar & swiss, hardboiled egg, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, black olives, pepperoncini / Choice of Salad Dressing